Jennie A. Cyr, 89
LACONIA — Jennie Ada (Gammon) Cyr, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Laconia. Jennie was born on August 13, 1932 in Belmont, the daughter of the late David Gammon Sr. and Katherine (Edmunds) Gammon.
David M. Shribman: On vacation
FRYEBURG, Maine — Make way for turkeys. No, that's no error. One morning in Maine — many of you parents out there will recognize that as a title of a well-loved 1952 children's book by Robert McCloskey — we did just that, made way for turkeys. There was the lead turkey, and then eight others. We don't know their names, but in McCloskey's classic "Make Way for Ducklings," which won the 1942 Caldecott Medal for illustration in children's literature, the little ducks were called Jack, Kack, Lack, Mack, Nack, Ouack, Pack and Quack.
John Hopper speaks on the history of Bear Island Chapel Aug. 17
WEIRS BEACH — John Hopper will present a program on the history and preservation of the Bear Island Chapel at the Lake Winnipesaukee Museum on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Seating is limited, reservations are requested, by e-mail to lakewinnipesaukeemuseum@gmail.com. This program is free for Lake Winnipesaukee Historical Society members; for non-members there is a $5 fee.
Kayak and a midday snack Aug. 19
HOLDERNESS — Join Lakes Region Community College members Virginia and Andy on Friday, Aug. 19 at 11 a.m. for a paddle to Moon and Bowman Islands. Participants will meet at the Squam Lakes Association at 11 a.m. with a plan to leave at 11:30 a.m. at the latest. The paddle should last about an hour. Once the group reaches Moon Island, they will stop for lunch, and if it’s warm enough still, a swim, then head back to SLA, getting back around 2 p.m.
Douglas Trottier: Bill Wright a responsible leader, conservative with taxpayer money
Residents of Belknap County, I am writing this letter to support William “Bill” Wright’s campaign for re-election as the Belknap County Sheriff. Bill is one of the most caring, compassionate, honest law enforcement officials I have ever known, with high standards and integrity. Bill loves the profession and serving the people of Belknap County. Being sheriff for Bill isn’t just a job; it is a commitment to the people. Bill is a strong leader, has always led by example, and never asked any of the employees to do anything he would not do himself. Bill takes a hands-on leadership role, working alongside his employees. I cannot recall any past sheriffs with this integrity. In the past, I have witnessed absent sheriffs and poor leadership, not Bill; he’s a working sheriff, accountable to the people. Bill runs a fiscally conservative department; without cutting services.
Prudy Morin Veysey: Vote all the way to the bottom of the ballot
I am a citizen of Belknap County, born here in the '50s, and grew up on Lake Opechee. I graduated from Laconia High School, a life-long Republican, and have a good bit of New Hampshire common sense.
Planned maternity ward closure draws AG’s attention, raises concerns among health care leaders
Midwife Kate Hartwell will close the Concord Birth Center, which she opened in 2006, next year because the cost of malpractice insurance has tripled and reimbursement rates from commercial insurers and Medicaid are too low. (Courtesy)
