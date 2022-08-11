ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WFAE

In-person Charlotte Pride returns after pandemic hiatus

Charlotte Pride returns this week in-person after a two-year pandemic hiatus. The Charlotte community has been holding Pride events for decades, with the current iteration of the Pride parade coming to the fore in 2001. While this year's celebration marks a return to normal of sorts, the climate in the...
FOX8 News

Greensboro walk to address homelessness

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Several officials with various departments throughout Guilford County and Greensboro joined local business owners in a walk downtown to get a sense of the homeless situation in downtown Greensboro. “There’s a difference in making decisions in an office versus looking people in the eyes that need the help and understanding what […]
WXII 12

Freshmen move into Winston-Salem State University

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Heading off to college for the first time can be exciting, but also a little scary. That's why Winston-Salem State University staff members want to ensure parents that students will be in good hands this upcoming school year. Today is move-in day for freshmen on WSSU's...
country1037fm.com

The 15 Best Charlotte North Carolina BBQ Restaurants

Here in North Carolina, we love our barbeque. And we do it well if I may so so myself. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state and the Queen City is no exception to that. But if you only can eat at one which should you choose? While I have my favorite (and it didn’t make this list near the top), I decided to turn to the public for their thoughts on the matter. A quick search on TripAdvisor led me to a list of 30 Charlotte BBQ restaurants. It included chains, multiple locations of some, the heavy hitters, and some I hadn’t heard of before. For this list, I took the top 15 restaurants (combining anywhere that had multiple locations).
country1037fm.com

The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina

There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
FOX8 News

Group wants ‘obscene’ books removed from Alamance-Burlington schools, echoing similar moves across nation

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The book banning controversy has come to the Piedmont Triad.  The Burlington Times-News reported earlier this week that a group is working to get “obscene” books removed from libraries in the Alamance-Burlington School System. These complaints center around “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison and the graphic novel “Gender Queer” by […]
wfmynews2.com

Vote! August 19 Game of the Week | Friday Football Fever

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The touchdowns, the rivalries, the cheers – it’s got to be Friday Football Fever!. Show your school pride and vote for WFMY News 2’s Friday Football Fever Game of the Week for August 19. The games to vote for include:. Dudley vs. Page.
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Timberleaf, a New-Home Community in Durham, North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Timberleaf, a new, single-family home community in Durham. Timberleaf is conveniently located near Interstate 85 off Ferrell Road for an easy commute to Duke Regional Hospital, Duke University and The Research Triangle, one of the most prominent high-tech research and development parks in the country. The community is close to The Streets at Southpoint, Brier Creek Commons and Durham Performing Arts Center for a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment. Residents will also enjoy the community’s proximity to Falls Lake and Eno River State Park for outdoor recreation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005101/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Timberleaf, a new-home community in Durham, North Carolina. (Graphic: Business Wire)
WBTV

Salisbury Youth Council now accepting applications

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury is currently accepting applications for membership to the Salisbury Youth Council (SYC). Salisbury Youth Council is a service-oriented organization for youths aimed to enhance and build a more positive community. SYC members serve the community at large, learn about local government, attain leadership skills and participate in programs and community service projects.
