Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Top Things to see and do in North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerHigh Point, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
Speed Up Your Recovery at Greensboro CryotherapyThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Get Pain Relief from Cupping Therapy at Paradox WellnessThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Related
About 100 NC A&T State freshmen moving into hotel to start school year
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Excitement was in the air as college freshmen started to move in at North Carolina A&T State University. Thousands of students and their families hauled in carloads of items to set up their rooms in residence halls Saturday. For hours, the area was busy with traffic as new students and their […]
Students across Carolinas head back to school
FORT MILL, S.C. — Students from South Carolina -- and a handful in North Carolina -- are headed back to the classroom on Monday morning. Schools in Chester, Chesterfield, Lancaster and York counties, as well as Avery County in North Carolina, are all set to begin the 2022-2023 year.
In-person Charlotte Pride returns after pandemic hiatus
Charlotte Pride returns this week in-person after a two-year pandemic hiatus. The Charlotte community has been holding Pride events for decades, with the current iteration of the Pride parade coming to the fore in 2001. While this year's celebration marks a return to normal of sorts, the climate in the...
Aggies returning to campus with nearly 1,800 students moving into Aggie Apartment Life student community housing
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Aggies are rolling in the Triad as they are getting ready to move in at North Carolina A&T State University. Carloads of students and their families stormed the campus as they unpacked all of their things and prepared their dorms for the upcoming school year. Many...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensboro walk to address homelessness
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Several officials with various departments throughout Guilford County and Greensboro joined local business owners in a walk downtown to get a sense of the homeless situation in downtown Greensboro. “There’s a difference in making decisions in an office versus looking people in the eyes that need the help and understanding what […]
'I am so excited to be joining the Lion family' | Orlando Robinson named principal at West Charlotte High
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has named a new principal at West Charlotte High School. Orlando Robinson, who previously served as principal of Northridge Middle and Reedy Creek Elementary, will step into the role this upcoming school year. “West Charlotte High School is a very special place with a...
Fire breaks out at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A video of an outdoor fire breaking out at NC A&T State University went viral on Saturday. A spokesperson for NC A&T says that there is no indication of foul play in the fire and that the cause remains under investigation. Campus personnel and Greensboro Fire Department crews took care of […]
WXII 12
Freshmen move into Winston-Salem State University
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Heading off to college for the first time can be exciting, but also a little scary. That's why Winston-Salem State University staff members want to ensure parents that students will be in good hands this upcoming school year. Today is move-in day for freshmen on WSSU's...
RELATED PEOPLE
country1037fm.com
The 15 Best Charlotte North Carolina BBQ Restaurants
Here in North Carolina, we love our barbeque. And we do it well if I may so so myself. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state and the Queen City is no exception to that. But if you only can eat at one which should you choose? While I have my favorite (and it didn’t make this list near the top), I decided to turn to the public for their thoughts on the matter. A quick search on TripAdvisor led me to a list of 30 Charlotte BBQ restaurants. It included chains, multiple locations of some, the heavy hitters, and some I hadn’t heard of before. For this list, I took the top 15 restaurants (combining anywhere that had multiple locations).
This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best macaroni and cheese in each state, including the dish served at this North Carolina eatery.
Guilford County family mourns loss of son to rare neuromuscular disorder
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C (WGHP) — A young boy who fought a long battle with a rare neuromuscular disorder has died. “He really lived his life to the fullest, considering all the obstacles he had to face,” Kathleen Forbis said. FOX8 has followed Logan’s journey over the years. His mother said his disease never defined him, […]
country1037fm.com
The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina
There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tarheelblog.com
UNC set to host “HBCU Celebration Game” against Florida A&M in Week Zero
UNC football got a jump start on summer practice, as they are one of 16 teams that play their first game on Saturday, August 27, also known as “Week Zero.” The rest of the college football universe begins “Week One” on September 3. In honor of...
Group wants ‘obscene’ books removed from Alamance-Burlington schools, echoing similar moves across nation
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The book banning controversy has come to the Piedmont Triad. The Burlington Times-News reported earlier this week that a group is working to get “obscene” books removed from libraries in the Alamance-Burlington School System. These complaints center around “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison and the graphic novel “Gender Queer” by […]
WXII 12
Greensboro: Blind Tiger concert venue stays open despite recent fatal shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Blind Tiger is staying open, despite the July 31 fatal shooting of a 19-year-old. The bar and music venue hosted an event Thursday evening and had planned to hold another show Friday night. The Friday night show was confirmed to be canceled by a band...
Best restaurant for a date? Three in North Carolina rank among the nation’s favorites
Here’s what to know if you’re seeking a romantic night out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfmynews2.com
Vote! August 19 Game of the Week | Friday Football Fever
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The touchdowns, the rivalries, the cheers – it’s got to be Friday Football Fever!. Show your school pride and vote for WFMY News 2’s Friday Football Fever Game of the Week for August 19. The games to vote for include:. Dudley vs. Page.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Timberleaf, a New-Home Community in Durham, North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Timberleaf, a new, single-family home community in Durham. Timberleaf is conveniently located near Interstate 85 off Ferrell Road for an easy commute to Duke Regional Hospital, Duke University and The Research Triangle, one of the most prominent high-tech research and development parks in the country. The community is close to The Streets at Southpoint, Brier Creek Commons and Durham Performing Arts Center for a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment. Residents will also enjoy the community’s proximity to Falls Lake and Eno River State Park for outdoor recreation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005101/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Timberleaf, a new-home community in Durham, North Carolina. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Making over a mill town: Kannapolis set for next wave of development
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Kannapolis has spent $133 million buying up downtown blocks, building a minor-league baseball stadium and improving the city’s core infrastructure. The resulting recreation of a small-town Main Street has drawn almost $240 million in private investment. Sounds like a story with a happy ending. But...
WBTV
Salisbury Youth Council now accepting applications
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury is currently accepting applications for membership to the Salisbury Youth Council (SYC). Salisbury Youth Council is a service-oriented organization for youths aimed to enhance and build a more positive community. SYC members serve the community at large, learn about local government, attain leadership skills and participate in programs and community service projects.
Comments / 0