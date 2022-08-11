In the future, everyone's home will be renovated by Netflix in 15 minutes or less. The new home makeover series Instant Dream Home, which debuts at No. 9 on the Netflix Top 10 Most Popular TV Shows list on Friday, Aug. 12, is just the first step in the revolution. The show will probably give you anxiety — can this stuff possibly be up to code?! — but it's hosted by Danielle Brooks, so it's got that going for it. Give in to the chaos. That's the only new addition to either of Netflix's top 10 rankings today. The Sandman still leads the way for TV shows, with Locke & Key behind it at No. 2. (Maybe the Locke family should call Instant Dream Home for a renovation.) Meanwhile, Uncharted tops the movie charts.

TV SHOWS ・ 3 DAYS AGO