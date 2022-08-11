Read full article on original website
Related
TVGuide.com
Top Streaming Deals This Week — Save on Fire TV, Roku, Apple iPad, Beats, Sling TV, Fluance Speakers, & More
It's Monday, but the start of the week doesn't have to be a let down — especially with so many amazing deals on all things streaming and entertainment gear. We rounded up the best deals on streaming services, streaming devices, earbuds, home theater speakers, and more. In fact, we also have an exclusive deal on Xiaomi 34-inch Mi Curved Gaming Monitor, which is on sale for $119 off with promo code TVGUIDE17.
TVGuide.com
The Ultimate Guide to What's on Amazon, HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, and More in August 2022
August is a great month to stay inside and watch TV — because it's hot, but also because very month is a great month to stay inside watch TV. If you're looking to expand your watchlist, you've come to the right place. Our ultimate guide to what to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max, and more in August has all the shows you'd expect, like HBO's Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon and Netflix's The Sandman, as well as some that could fly under the radar, like FX's The Patient on Hulu.
TV Ratings: Big Brother Tops Sunday, WDYTYA? Ends on Low Note
In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Big Brother this Sunday drew 3.8 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, dipping in the demo-week-to-week yet still dominating the night in that measure. Opening the Eye’s night, a 60 Minutes rerun delivered Sunday’s largest audience: 5.6 million. Over on NBC, the yet-to-be-renewed Who Do You Think You Are? closed out Season 11 with shy of 1.6 million viewers mil and a 0.1 demo rating, hitting and matching season lows. ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud (4.3 mil/0.5) and The Final Straw (2 mil/0.3) were steady, but $100,000 Pyramid (3.8 mil/0.4) ticked down. Want scoop on any...
People Are Freaking Out Because Kimberly J. Brown Just Shared The Alternate "Halloweentown" Ending, And It’s SO Dark
"It would have been a lot to process as a kid."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Snapchat+ hits 1M paying subscribers as company announces Priority Story Replies, new app icons, more
Snapchat announced an impressive one million subscribers to its Snapchat+ service after six weeks when it was officially unveiled. While Twitter Blue hasn’t reached 500 thousand subscribers and already wants to charge more for the service, Snapchat+ will add four new features for its customers. Starting today, users can...
Attention, ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Fans: Solve Bunny’s Death at This Interactive NYC Pop-Up
Grab your detective cap and podcast mic: It’s your turn to find out who stabbed Bunny Folger. An “Only Murders in the Building” pop-up fan experience launches at The Prince George Ballroom in New York City just in time for the Season 2 finale. Starting Friday, August 19, fans can virtually help Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Oliver (Martin Short) solve the murder mystery as part of the Third Arm Gallery activation. Hulu will be showcasing an art exhibit inspired by the curated gallery run by Mabel’s love interest Alice (Cara Delevingne). In proper “Only Murders” fashion, the exhibit will...
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 12
In the future, everyone's home will be renovated by Netflix in 15 minutes or less. The new home makeover series Instant Dream Home, which debuts at No. 9 on the Netflix Top 10 Most Popular TV Shows list on Friday, Aug. 12, is just the first step in the revolution. The show will probably give you anxiety — can this stuff possibly be up to code?! — but it's hosted by Danielle Brooks, so it's got that going for it. Give in to the chaos. That's the only new addition to either of Netflix's top 10 rankings today. The Sandman still leads the way for TV shows, with Locke & Key behind it at No. 2. (Maybe the Locke family should call Instant Dream Home for a renovation.) Meanwhile, Uncharted tops the movie charts.
TVGuide.com
What to Watch on TV This Weekend: Go Back to High School with Never Have I Ever Season 3
Team Paxton, rally! Team Ben, do not interact! Never Have I Ever has returned for Season 3, and with it comes a whole new boy who's primed to throw a wrench in everything. If that's all just a little too heterosexual for you, Abbi Jacobson's very queer, very joyful A League of Their Own, a remix on Penny Marshall's 1992 baseball classic, is now out in full on Amazon Prime Video. You can also blast off with the For All Mankind Season 3 finale, or wait for Evil's Season 3 finale, which drops on Paramount+ on Sunday. Or maybe you should just spend the weekend catching up on Better Call Saul before its series finale airs on Monday night.
Comments / 0