NRVNews
Arnold, Carolyn Eversole
Carolyn Alberta “Bert” Eversole Arnold, age 81 of Dublin passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022. Born February 13, 1941 in Wytheville, Virginia she was the daughter of the late Robert Taylor Eversole & Bertha Elma Jonas Eversole. She was also preceded in death by her brother, J.D. Eversole, sister, Helen E. Etter and nephew, Nick Folden.
NRVNews
Akers, Charles Lee
Charles Lee Akers, 53 of Pulaski passed away August 9, 2022. A funeral service will be held Thursday, August 18, 2022, 1:00PM at Randolph Ave. UMC, Pulaski. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
NRVNews
Clark, Olivia DeSaBaugh
Olivia DeSaBaugh Clark, age 95 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the Highland Ridge Rehab Center, Dublin. Born August 12, 1926 in Florida, she was the daughter of the late Forest DeSaBaugh and Niona Kea Pope. She was also preceded in death by Sons, Donald Eugene Clark, Jr. and Richard Wayne Clark; Brothers – Richard, Charles, and Walter Jennings and one Sister, Ruth Edwards.
NRVNews
Blankenship, Dewey Lee
Dewey Lee Blankenship 83, of Narrows, VA, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Carilion Giles Community Hospital in Pearisburg. Dewey was born in Giles County, VA on March 26, 1939, and was a son of the late Jessie Davis Blankenship and Lilly Mae Clark Blankenship.
NRVNews
Stigger, Loretta Beaver
Loretta Beaver Stigger, 80, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at her home in New River. She was born in Floyd, Va., the daughter of the late Ophus and Rosa Beaver of Floyd. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50...
NRVNews
Young, Almeta Kessinger
Almeta Kessinger Young, age 81, of Blacksburg, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2022. She was born in Montgomery County, Va. on December 28, 1940 to the late Roy Kemper and Lucy Smith Kessinger. She was preceded in death by sisters Fleta Smith, Doris Walters, Lois Green, and Lucy Martin,...
NRVNews
Holston, Larry Eugene
Larry Eugene Holston, age 61, of Newport News, VA, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022. Born October 8, 1960 in Pulaski, VA he was the son of the late Clarence Neil Holston and Cora Mae (John) Brookman. He was also preceded in death by his brother Roger Dale Holston and sisters Sandra Wilkerson and Shannon Holston.
NRVNews
Davis, Edna Childress
Edna Gladine Childress Davis, age 80 of Pulaski passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital-Pulaski. Born January 20, 1942 in Carroll County she was the daughter of the late Paul Benjamin Childress & Liza Oakley Childress. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Edgar Davis, sisters, Frances Lawson, Margaret Gravley, Mary Daniels and brother, Richard “Dick” Childress.
NRVNews
Suttle, Ann Thornhill
Barbara “Ann” Thornhill Suttle made her final appointment to her final destination on August 11, 2022 in the care of her family when she finally was reunited after a long wait with her beloved Buzzy Suttle. Born in Giles County, VA on August 21, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Gertrude Perkins Thornhill.
NRVNews
Morrell, Gene Allen
Gene Allen Morrell, 75 of Indian Valley, went to be with Jesus on Friday, August 12, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, R.W. & Nellie Morrell. He was a graduate of East Tennessee State University, with Bachelor’s degrees in history and journalism, and a Master’s degree in history. He was a Vietnam War Veteran and served with the 25th Infantry Division. He retired from the Army Reserve at the rank of Major after 21 years of service. He was the author of “Heroes Among Us: World War II Veterans of Montgomery County and Radford, Virginia.” He was a journalist, with more than 30 years of experience as reporter and editor with the News Messenger and Southwest Times.
wfirnews.com
Roanoke Star on Mill Mountain “named” for Brenda Hale
Dr. Brenda Hale, long time president of the Roanoke NAACP chapter and community activist, was honored by the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke yesterday with an honorary naming of the Roanoke Star atop Mill Mountain, a fundraising program the Kiwanis Club initiated several years ago. A sign near the Mill Mountain Star viewing platform will recognize that naming for the next year.
NRVNews
9/3: Potter in the Park Challenge
Calling all wizards and muggles! It’s time to leave the cupboard under the stairs and run or walk in the TriWizard TriMile Potter in the Park 5K fundraiser for literacy on September 3 in Radford. Wizarding wear optional! The course winds through the forbidden forest and wizarding world of Bisset Park.
NRVNews
Housing Connections to Become Part of NRCA
Radford – Two nonprofit organizations with a long history of service to the New River Valley are joining forces to help connect families and individuals with safe, affordable housing. Effective August 1, 2022, Housing Connections will merge with New River Community Action, Inc. (NRCA). Housing Connections, originally established as...
NRVNews
Risen, Marvin Patrick
Marvin Patrick Risen – loving husband, doting father, adoring son, globe-trotting businessman and keen fan of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets – died on Aug. 11 in Blacksburg, Va. He was 78. Marvin, known to friends and colleagues as Pat, was born on April 3, 1944, in Nashville,...
WXII 12
Community honors Short family two decades after unsolved murders
HENRY COUNTY, Va. — Twenty years have passed since the Short family was killed. On August 15, 2002, investigators found Michael and Mary Short dead inside their home in Henry County, Virginia. Their daughter, Jennifer Short, was considered missing until she was found dead under a bridge in Rockingham County six weeks later.
wfxrtv.com
Habitat for Humanity, Giles Co. Technology Center students build homes for affordable housing
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley (NRV), and students from the Giles County Technical Center partnered up in an attempt to tackle the affordable housing crisis in Pulaski County. Throughout each school year, the partnership builds homes for families who are in need...
Metro News
Holiday movie filming wraps up at The Greenbrier
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — It may be mid-August, but it looks a lot like Christmas time at The Greenbrier. Filming started in July and wrapped up earlier this month on a holiday movie that takes place at the resort in White Sulphur Springs. Valarie Pritt, communications manager of...
20th memorial motorcycle ride for Jennifer Short
RIDGEWAY, Va. (WGHP) — The 20th Jennifer Short Memorial scholarship ride took place on Saturday. Ray Reynolds has been the long-time organizer of the event and he is stepping down after 20 years. The riders met at the CrossPoint Church in Ridgeway, Virginia. A lunch was held at noon for the riders sponsored by both […]
wjhl.com
Amazing concerts coming soon to The Lincoln Theatre in Marion, Va.
Tracy Thompson with The Lincoln Theatre, shares with us all of the fantastic artists and events coming to the Lincoln Theatre over the next couple of months!. For more information call 276-783-6092 or go to thelincoln.org.
techlunchpail.com
2024 Danville, VA ATH Kemori Dixon Receiving Virginia Tech Interest
The 2024 class in Virginia is looking like a fairly strong group of players from all across the Commonwealth including athlete Kemori Dixon out of George Washington HS in Danville, VA. Dixon told us that he has been receiving a good amount of interest from the Hokies with safeties coach...
