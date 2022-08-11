Read full article on original website
Newscast 08.12.22: Iowa farmland values grow 21% this year; Iowa state taxes down
Higher corn and soybean prices and improved profits have helped drive Iowa farmland values up 21% this year, the second-largest increase in the nation, a new U.S. Department of Agriculture report shows. Only Kansas farmland values grew faster, at 25%, according to the USDA. The agriculture department uses farm surveys...
Mental health workers say they plan to dtrike
Two thousand Kaiser mental health workers plan to go on strike Monday. They say Kaiser has failed to follow California law and make sure patients with mental health needs are given prompt care. Rhitu Chatterjee is a health correspondent with NPR, with a focus on mental health. In addition to...
