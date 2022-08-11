Read full article on original website
BBC
Len Johnrose: Ex-Bury & Burnley midfielder dies aged 52, five years after motor neurone disease diagnosis
Former Bury and Burnley midfielder Len Johnrose has died aged 52. Johnrose was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2017, a disease that affects the brain and nerves for which there is no cure. He played 502 career games including spells at Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End, Hartlepool and...
BBC
Brentford 4-0 Manchester United: 'A joke', 'bullied' & 'rotten' - are Man Utd at rock bottom?
If last weekend's defeat at home by Brighton served as a warning for Manchester United and their new manager Erik ten Hag, then Saturday's embarrassing loss at Brentford will have sent alarm bells into overdrive. The Red Devils' first away match of the new campaign ended in a sobering 4-0...
theScore
6 thoughts from Saturday's Premier League action
TheScore examines the most important developments and discusses the biggest talking points from Saturday's busy slate of action in England's top flight. Amadou Onana is going to be a lot of fun to watch this season for Everton supporters and neutral onlookers alike. The 20-year-old midfielder, signed earlier this week...
BBC
'I don’t see Brighton letting Caicedo go'
Journalist Luke Edwards doesn't believe Brighton will be interested in selling Moises Caicedo this summer. Manchester United have reportedly joined a list of clubs interested in signing the defensive midfielder, who joined the Seagulls for £4m in February 2021. Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Caicedo was one...
BBC
Man Utd: Erik ten Hag cancels day off after 4-0 Brentford defeat
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag cancelled a planned day off on Sunday after the 4-0 humiliation at Brentford. With no game until the visit of Liverpool to Old Trafford on 22 August, Ten Hag had intended to let his squad have the rest of the weekend off. However, the...
Meltdown: Man United feels heat after 4-0 loss at Brentford
Temperatures soared in England on Saturday and no one was feeling the heat more than Manchester United’s latest manager, Erik ten Hag. On another humiliating day for a massive club in freefall, United conceded four goals in the first 35 minutes and was swept aside in a 4-0 loss at Brentford in the Premier League. It’s two matches, two losses so far for Ten Hag, the Dutchman who arrived from Ajax in a bold offseason appointment as United’s fifth manager in nine years and looked shell-shocked in the dug-out as the goals poured in at Brentford Community Stadium. It was understandable, too. United had never gone into halftime of a Premier League match trailing 4-0. Never before in the Premier League had United conceded so many goals so quickly.
Report: Liverpool Quit Matheus Nunes Transfer Talks - Fee Wanted Revealed
Liverpool have walked away from talks regarding the transfer of Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes according to a report.
BBC
Robert Page: Wales to sign up manager 'in forthcoming weeks', says FAW president
Wales manager Robert Page is close to agreeing a new "long-term" deal, says Football Association of Wales (FAW) president Steve Williams. Page, 47, has led the team to their first World Cup finals in 64 years. He took charge when Ryan Giggs stepped away, temporarily at first, in November 2020...
Report: Michy Batshuayi could be involved in Anthony Gordon to Chelsea deal
Yesterday evening, it was reported that Everton turned down Chelsea's opening offer for Gordon and the Blues now feel that Michy Batshuayi could be used as a makeweight in the transfer.
BBC
Extra training and Ronaldo saga continues
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag cancelled a planned day off for his players yesterday. In addition to calling them in for additional training in the wake of their 4-0 humiliation at Brentford, in 30 degree heat, he made them run the combined 13.8km they were outrun by their hosts on Saturday.
Kevin De Bruyne Is Glad To Have Erling Haaland As 'Focal Point'
Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland got off to a great start linking up on the opening weekend of the Premier League season against West Ham with the pair then starting together again when City hosted Bournemouth.
Erling Haaland Shed's Light On His Manchester City Home Debut
Erling Haaland takes to social media to share his thoughts on his Etihad home debut for Manchester City.
'We Want To Show A Response Against Palace' James Milner Determined To Bounce Back
James Milner spoke to Liverpool FC in an interview released on Saturday where he stressed the desire for his team to ‘show a response’ when they host Crystal Palace on Monday night in the Premier League.
'We Need To Be Awake' - Fulham Draw | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Jurgen Klopp let his feelings known to the press yesterday regarding Liverpool's opening day point-dropping match against Fulham.
Report: Barcelona Still Pushing For Bernardo Silva
Manchester City fans showed their love for Bernardo at every chance yesterday when he came on as a substitute against Bournemouth, but Barcelona are not giving up on their pursuit of the player.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Pep Meets the Press, Sergio Stays, Derby Day Schedule Set, and More...
Man City are set for their home opener as the sun rises on Matchday 2. The Manchester Blues welcome AFC Bournemouth to the Etihad and we’ve got the latest headlines to get you ready. Pep Talk: “...the first few games they are so dangerous,” - Saul Garcia - Bitter...
SB Nation
Six Liverpool Players Nominated For The 2022 Ballon d’Or
The nominees for the Ballon d’Or were named last night, and the list included six Liverpool players, plus Sadio Mané, who despite moving on (hold on a moment, need to go have a cry), is still being recognized for his achievements in a Liverpool shirt. The full list...
FOX Sports
Dybala hits post as Roma wins 1-0 at Salernitana in Serie A
MILAN (AP) — Former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala hit the post but couldn’t score in his Roma debut as José Mourinho’s team opened its Serie A campaign with a 1-0 win at Salernitana on Sunday. Bryan Cristante scored the only goal of the match in the...
Liverpool In Talks To Extend £10m Deal For Sleeve Sponsor
Since 2020, Liverpool have played with the Expedia logo on the sleeve of their shirts - something which may continue with a new multi-million-pound deal, as confirmed by CEO Billy Hogan.
Wakefield’s Belle Vue upgrade could transform club – but only if they beat relegation
Improvements to Wakefield Trinity’s beloved stadium are long overdue, but will count for little if the club drops out of Super League
