Detroit, MI

Bieber, Rosario help Guardians stay hot in finale

TORONTO -- This season, Shane Bieber has been building himself up in more ways than one. The ace right-hander has been steady all year, but recently he’s tapped back into his 2020 American League Cy Young capabilities. Bieber entered Sunday’s game having posted a 1.35 ERA in his last three starts. He kept the momentum rolling, as the Guardians took two of three games at Rogers Centre with a resounding 7-2 win over the Blue Jays.
So close! 'Elite' Rasmussen takes perfecto bid into 9th

ST. PETERSBURG -- Drew Rasmussen was about as good as he’d ever been a week ago at Comerica Park, breezing through three hitless innings on only 33 pitches against the Tigers. Even though it was a well-intentioned and pre-planned strategy to manage his career-high workload, the Rays right-hander and manager Kevin Cash were quick to note the irony of Rasmussen being pulled from his most efficient outing of the season.
Call bringing 'all-out' energy to Nationals

WASHINGTON -- If Alex Call’s calendar wasn’t written in pencil, it should have been. After making his Major League debut with the Guardians on July 11, the 27-year-old outfielder was optioned back to Triple-A Columbus on Aug. 1, designated for assignment by Cleveland on Aug. 5, claimed off waivers by the Nationals and assigned to Triple-A Rochester on Aug. 7, then called up to the bigs on Sunday.
Abrams to join Nationals on Monday (source)

WASHINGTON -- The Nationals are slated to get a first glimpse at their new wave of talent acquired from the blockbuster deal with the Padres in Monday's series opener against the Cubs. Shortstop C.J. Abrams will be called up from Triple-A Rochester to make his debut with the Nationals, a...
Which prospect will the O's call up next?

This story was excerpted from Zachary Silver’s Orioles Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. DL Hall arrived, the Orioles’ top (healthy) pitching prospect making his long-awaited debut on Saturday against the Rays at Tropicana Field, although his next contributions to the club will come after he resets as a reliever with Triple-A Norfolk. His landing was yet another watershed moment in a season full of them.
Dodgers' stellar run ends at 12, one shy of franchise mark

KANSAS CITY -- The Dodgers’ longest winning streak since 1976 ended at the hands of the Royals in a 4-0 loss on Sunday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium. Los Angeles (79-34) fell one win shy of tying the franchise record of 13, which had previously been done twice (1962 and ‘65). It’s been a remarkable stretch for the Dodgers, who suffered just their sixth loss since June 29.
Atlanta's 6-game win streak fueled by young Braves

MIAMI -- Time and time again, the Braves have proven they’re not out of a ballgame until the final out is recorded. The winning mentality the club has developed permeates all levels of the Minors. It -- along with some impressive baseball skills -- is what enables top prospects to skip Triple-A for the Majors in short order.
Brewers' Chourio homers on four-hit day

﻿Jackson Chourio﻿ hasn’t had many quiet stretches this year. After having just one multihit game over his last nine, he busted out on Sunday. Baseball’s No. 34 overall prospect homered and added three singles for his second four-hit game of the month as High-A Wisconsin sank visiting South Bend, 5-3.
'18 hero Benintendi makes return to Fenway

BOSTON -- It was 18 months ago the Red Sox traded Andrew Benintendi, one of the many postseason heroes from 2018, to the Royals. Yet Friday was the first time Benintendi returned to Fenway Park to face his original team – the one that made him the seventh overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft.
Wheeler hit as Phils drop 5th series of '22 to Mets

NEW YORK -- The hot streaks the Phillies and Mets have been on have rekindled a rivalry, and these late-summer games are intense because of the stakes between two contenders. But even as the Phillies have played like one of baseball's best teams over the last 2 1/2 months, a Mets problem is still nagging at them. They haven't been able to get over the hump against New York.
Tromp romps in Braves debut, guides G1 win

MIAMI -- Chadwick Tromp announced his presence in Atlanta’s lineup with authority on Saturday afternoon, with three hits and three RBIs in the Braves’ 5-2 Game 1 win at loanDepot park. Not only did Tromp show off at the plate, but he and southpaw Kyle Muller utilized consistent...
Pirates' offensive woes evident vs. Giants' Webb

SAN FRANCISCO -- The dash was of the mad variety. Kevin Newman tapped a grounder to the infield’s right side. Giants ace Logan Webb was the only defender who could make this play. Newman sprinted up the line. Webb scampered toward the ball. The two converged at first base. Newman dove. Webb dove. The latter beat the former. Webb, lying on his stomach, looked up at Newman. He gave him a courtesy tap, as if to say, “I got you.”
Ashcraft earns 8th quality start after 4th-inning HR

CINCINNATI -- Before the season opened, Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo were the highly touted prospects opening the season in the Reds rotation while Graham Ashcraft began 2022 at Triple-A Louisville. Of the three rookies, Ashcraft has enjoyed the most consistent season and seems to be getting better. Although he...
First-base starter a balancing act for Marlins

MIAMI -- The Marlins were swept by the Braves in the first split doubleheader in loanDepot park history on Saturday. By dropping decisions of 5-2 in Game 1 and 6-2 in Game 2, Miami has scored three runs or fewer in 14 straight games -- the longest streak in MLB since the 1979 Cubs.
Mariners ready to 'flush' Gonzales' tough-luck loss

ARLINGTON -- It all came unwound for Marco Gonzales in a fateful fourth inning on Saturday, and it put the veteran left-hander in a precarious spot when the dust settled in an eventual 7-4 loss to the Rangers at Globe Life Field. Gonzales faced eight hitters that inning, saw them...
Logue hits speed bump amid 'maturity process'

HOUSTON -- Zach Logue has become quite the traveling man this season, often having to show up to the ballpark for spot starts with his luggage already packed for the trip back to Las Vegas shortly after. Logue was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday for his sixth stint...
Family in tears after witnessing Tigers prospect's first MLB hit

CHICAGO -- Kerry Carpenter can finally take a deep breath. After being called up on Wednesday, Carpenter logged his first Major League hit in the Tigers’ 6-4 loss against the White Sox on Saturday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. • Box score. “Obviously, happy for him,” manager A.J. Hinch...
O, Canada! Pair of Guardians key win in home country

TORONTO -- It was like ﻿Josh Naylor﻿ and ﻿Cal Quantrill﻿ were playing in their own backyard. The Canadian pair proved that they still feel very much at home in Toronto, helping the Guardians to an 8-0 win over the Blue Jays on Friday night, their team’s sixth-consecutive win, in front of dozens of friends and family.
