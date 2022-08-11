Read full article on original website
New Summit School District Superintendent Tony Byrd outlines priorities ahead of school year
On and off duty, new Summit County School District Superintendent Tony Byrd wears a blue Silverthorne Elementary School lanyard around his neck. White bears line the polyester cord and the “key to the district” dangles from its end, resting on his button-up shirt. Former co-worker and friend Peter...
Letter to the Editor: District 10 in Breckenridge should not be in Zone 3 of the new rules
As an owner of a townhome in White Wolf homeowners association, which directly abuts Ski Hill Road, I am vehemently opposed to all of Land Use District 10 being considered part of Zone 3. As stated in the District 10 land use guidelines, the portions of District 10 directly abutting Ski Hill Road are in the path of anticipated growth.
Letter to the Editor: Enforce current laws against nuisances to fix the short-term rental issues
Short-term rentals. In our news every day: rules, restrictions, permits, moratoriums and meetings, but mostly inadequate and unfair solutions. It didn’t take long for local politicians, predominantly business owners, to find a way to capitalize on the personal property of taxpayers, violating our once-sacred property ownership rights. Dictating how homeowners use their property was never the intended role of government, yet now owning a home in Summit County is a total crapshoot, never knowing what new restriction will be enacted without representation.
Silverthorne utilizes state grant to help recruit lifeguards
The town of Silverthorne received a grant from the state to boost recruitment and retention of lifeguards for the town’s public pool, and town staff are already utilizing the benefits to recruit staff for the Silverthorne Recreation Center. The town received a grant — called the Pools Special Initiative...
Summit County servers stung by lack of visitors with lowest occupancy rates since 2015
Tips have been low for Summit County businesses this summer. Tim Applegate, the owner of multiple restaurants in Summit County including Sauce on the Blue in Silverthorne, said people aren’t spending as much money at all of his restaurant locations this summer. “Tickets themselves are lower,” he said.
Rotary Club of Summit County converts 500 pounds of plastic into bench
The Rotary Club of Summit County curated 500 pounds of recyclable plastics to create a bench at Lord of the Mountains Lutheran Church. With the help of kids from Camp Compassion, the bench was commemorated Wednesday, Aug. 10. Campers with Camp Compassion learned about how sea turtles can mistake single-use...
Silverthorne gets ready to release short-term rental survey to the community
Silverthorne town leaders are getting a survey ready in order to gauge interest from community member in how Silverthorne Town Council should tackle impacts from short-term rentals. Town Council members have discussed potential options in previous weeks, but they all agreed that gauging public opinion first and foremost would be...
“It’s like riding an escalator”: Burro racing isn’t likely to go mainstream, but it’s having a moment in Colorado
LEADVILLE — At the sound of gunfire, the burros take off in a sprint, so fast that the trail runners gripping their lead ropes are at risk of getting dragged down the pavement of historic Harrison Avenue. Within the first block, with a crowd of several hundred lining the...
This week in history Aug. 12, 1922: Holidays, sports and construction
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Aug. 12, 1922. Breckenridge to hold greatest Labor Day celebration in years. During the meeting of the Breckenridge Fire Department this week, committees were appointed to start the ball rolling for Firemen’s Field Day celebration to be held on Labor Day. According to the present plans, the event promises to exceed any previous occasion and the celebration will be long remembered by all inhabitants of this and adjoining counties. This will be the first time Breckenridge has celebrated the holiday in the past two years.
A 50-year journey comes full circle on the summit of Buffalo Mountain
A hike up Buffalo Mountain 50 years ago changed Jeff Simley’s life. The Summit County resident remembers riding in his grandfather’s Jeep to Buffalo Cabin in August 1972 as he embarked on a solo mission to forge a path up to the summit, which towered over their house on Lake Dillon.
A rainy summer means better berms, but more erosion for local mountain biking trails
Summit County has seen one of its rainiest Summers in recent memory, to the extent of potentially ending the region’s drought. The rains have not only impacted the county’s wildfire risk and verdant flora, but its trails, too. Wet dirt means grippier berms and more control, but it...
Police arrest man who bragged about criminal activity during Summit County Uber ride
Michael McManus has seen a lot in his 6.5 years driving for Uber in Summit County. Daily drives to Denver and more than 15,000 trips have given him many stories, but a trip to the Denver area on July 5 proved to be his most memorable yet. It was on that drive when a passenger told McManus he stole money from multiple banks, according to video footage captured by McManus that day.
Meadow Creek Park to see lighting improvements
The town of Frisco will work with a third-party contractor to improve lighting at Meadow Creek Park. Construction will begin Monday, Aug. 15, as crews excavate existing lighting posts and install new, solar-powered ones. The town expects work to continue for a few weeks. The project is one element of...
Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Aug. 14
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. April, 2 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female. Aspen, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair,...
Vail police arrest suspect in string of recent bike thefts
VAIL — The Vail Police Department reports that a suspect in a number of recent bike theft cases on Aug. 10 was spotted walking toward Vail Village by a Vail detective. Officers followed the subject, and observed him unsuccessfully attempting to remove a locked bike from a bike rack. The subject was taken into custody by officers when he attempted to leave. The suspect is identified as Jesus Eduardo Olan Garcia, 25, a resident of Avon. Garcia was charged with three counts of theft, attempted theft and resisting arrest. The bicycles taken in these cases have yet to be recovered.
GDR Services wins summer adult soccer league championship
High Country Soccer Association’s coed adult soccer summer league came to a close with a champion being crowned this week. The co-ed adult summer league started in early June, and only one team was undefeated throughout the entirety of the season. GDR Services won all eight of its regular...
