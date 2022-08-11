Read full article on original website
Disabled veteran in Colorado now homeless after being evicted
A disabled Air Force Veteran in Fremont County finds himself in the middle of a lawsuit, after an investment company bought his property without him knowing when he failed to pay his property taxes.
Daily Record
Fremont County Coroner IDs bodies found in Phantom Canyon
The Fremont County Coroner has released the identities of the bodies that were recovered July 16 in the Phantom Canyon area. This is the second time this year that two bodies stemming from a double-homicide were found in Phantom Canyon. Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller said Shawn Apple, 31, and...
2 found dead in Phantom Canyon identified
Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller announced Thursday the identities of two people who were found dead in Phantom Canyon in July. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident as a double homicide. The bodies of Shawn Apple, 31, and his wife, Morgan Apple, 29, of Harrisburg, Ark., were...
"Carry a stick": Colorado city issues warning about mountain lion on trail
Officials in the San Luis Valley city of Alamosa have issued a warning to the public about a recent mountain lion sighting at a popular local trail network. According to the warning, the mountain lion was spotted on the Toivo Malm Trail Network and reported to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, with this trail network located near the Alamosa National Wildlife Refuge on the southeast side of the city.
Mineral County Miner
One adult, two minors arrested in connection to shooting death of minor in MV on Aug. 7
MONTE VISTA — Three people, including two minor females, were arrested Thursday, Aug. 11, in connection to the reported shooting death of a minor female, according to the Monte Vista Police Department. At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, MVPD officers were dispatched to a shooting in the...
