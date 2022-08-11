ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saguache County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Record

Fremont County Coroner IDs bodies found in Phantom Canyon

The Fremont County Coroner has released the identities of the bodies that were recovered July 16 in the Phantom Canyon area. This is the second time this year that two bodies stemming from a double-homicide were found in Phantom Canyon. Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller said Shawn Apple, 31, and...
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

2 found dead in Phantom Canyon identified

Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller announced Thursday the identities of two people who were found dead in Phantom Canyon in July. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident as a double homicide. The bodies of Shawn Apple, 31, and his wife, Morgan Apple, 29, of Harrisburg, Ark., were...
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

"Carry a stick": Colorado city issues warning about mountain lion on trail

Officials in the San Luis Valley city of Alamosa have issued a warning to the public about a recent mountain lion sighting at a popular local trail network. According to the warning, the mountain lion was spotted on the Toivo Malm Trail Network and reported to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, with this trail network located near the Alamosa National Wildlife Refuge on the southeast side of the city.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saguache County, CO
Saguache County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy