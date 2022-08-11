Read full article on original website
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64Teddy Ray, Comedian, 'Pause With Sam Jay' Actor and 'Messyness' Co-Host, Dies at 32 Griggs debuted as Stephanie...
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Dolly Parton React To Artists Covering Her Most Iconic Country Songs
It is no secret that Dolly Parton has a heart of gold. She has numerous philanthropic efforts, from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to donating money during the pandemic, she loves giving back. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glamour (@glamourmag) This ideology carries through to building other musicians up as well. Dolly sat down the Glamour Magazine back in 2020 to react to some artists covering a few of her biggest hits. “I’m honored, always, to hear […] The post Dolly Parton React To Artists Covering Her Most Iconic Country Songs first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
‘The Rehearsal’ Subject Angela Addresses Religious Disputes, Says She’s ‘Satisfied With How the Cut Came Out’
Nathan Fielder brought “The Rehearsal” to new heights with this week’s episode, tackling the issue of raising a (fake) child in an interfaith household on his HBO social experiment series. Angela, the subject of the show’s primary rehearsal, addressed the episode’s heated religious discussions, as well as why she chose to exit her rehearsal, in a video posted to the “Nathan for You Businessposting” Facebook group, named after Fielder’s previous Comedy Central show. Angela, who has now appeared in four episodes of “The Rehearsal,” is a devout Christian who approached her childrearing simulation with an interest in faith-based education. But after...
Ooooh! Buuuuurn! Here Are 23 Times Students Hilariously Put Teachers In Their Place
These kids are students...of comedy.
