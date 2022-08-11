Oregon's week began with a bang as four-star ATH Kenyon Sadiq announced his verbal commitment to Dan Lanning and company. Sadiq, from Idaho Fallas, ID, has over 20 offers to his resume, with Iowa State, Michigan, and Washington as the main competition. According to the 247 Sports Composite, Sadiq is listed as the No. 308 player in the country, the No. 28 ATH, and the No. 1 player in Idaho. Sadiq's Top 247 rankings are much different, ranking him as a top-150 player in the country and a top-12 ATH.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 HOUR AGO