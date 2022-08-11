Read full article on original website
Mississippi State has now been in training camp for more than a week and the Bulldogs just finished off their first training camp scrimmage on Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
The big news item that dropped in Baton Rouge today was a report from WWL radio host Kristian Garic that Myles Brennan was stepping away from football. LSU confirmed the news shortly after practice, with head coach Brian Kelly thanking the sixth-year graduate student for his time in purple and gold.
Dan Lanning may have arrived at Oregon as this defensive mind fresh off helping Georgia win a National Championship as their coordinator, but holding down the corner office in Eugene, he has his sights set on fielding a potent offense as well. New tight end commit Kenyon Sadiq gets the...
Woodlawn High School coach Marcus Randall, a former LSU quarterback, discusses what Tennessee is getting in Top247 cornerback Jordan Matthews.
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Mississippi State is a chaos team heading into the 2022 season.
South Carolina running back Juju McDowell enters his second season in Columbia and wants to see his game take another step forward in 2022. In 2021, McDowell played in 12 games which included two starts. In those 12 games, McDowell carried the ball 52 times for 248 yards and two touchdowns. In total yards in 2021, McDowell tallied 695 yards which included 394 on kickoff returns.
Oregon's week began with a bang as four-star ATH Kenyon Sadiq announced his verbal commitment to Dan Lanning and company. Sadiq, from Idaho Fallas, ID, has over 20 offers to his resume, with Iowa State, Michigan, and Washington as the main competition. According to the 247 Sports Composite, Sadiq is listed as the No. 308 player in the country, the No. 28 ATH, and the No. 1 player in Idaho. Sadiq's Top 247 rankings are much different, ranking him as a top-150 player in the country and a top-12 ATH.
Offensive tackle Zion Nelson is close to getting back on the practice field, according to coach Mario Cristobal. Nelson (6-5, 316) had a scope done on his knee during the month of July. “Zion is close, he is really close,” Cristobal said. Nelson is expected to make a full...
Jordan Matthews has visited Texas at least four times, and the Longhorns have been widely viewed for months as the team to beat for him. But one trip to Tennessee nearly two months ago was enough for the Vols to sell him on his opportunity in their secondary and ultimately pull off an upset for one of their top targets.
Looking for a discussion on the newest commitment to Tennessee’s recruiting class?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ryan Callahan (from his home daycare center) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s internets to discuss the newest addition to Tennessee’s recruiting class — elite cornerback Jordan Matthews from Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Alabama’s DeMarcco Hellams didn’t take credit for giving himself a nickname, but he didn’t deny it either. Last week fellow safety Jordan Battle revealed that Hellams is known as “Hit Man,” because of his aggressive plays, “and hard hits.” And he said, “I think he gave it to himself.”
In this week's interview edition of The Flagship Podcast, we talk to Terry Bowden, head coach of the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks, who open the season at Texas on Sept. 3. It will be a reunion for Bowden and Texas quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee, who served as Bowden's offensive coordinator at Akron from 2013-18.
Arizona State junior defensive end starter Michael Matus is out for the season with a left knee injury suffered last week, the program announced Monday. A key member of the Sun Devils' veteran leadership group, Matus had 28 tackles, including 5.5 for a loss, half a sack and a fumble recovery in 12 games and 11 starts last season as one of the team's two best run-stopping defensive ends, along with the now-departed Tyler Johnson, who was a first-team All-Pac-12 pick.
Michigan was among the first schools to prioritize four-star EDGE prospect Marquise Lightfoot, and that early prioritization has been key in remaining a standout in the Chicago (Ill.) Kenwood Academy star’s recruitment. That much was clear during his second visit to Ann Arbor a few weeks back for the annual Barbecue at the Big House.
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch head coach Mario Cristobal after practice on Monday. It was the Hurricanes' ninth practice of the fall. They are expected to have 25 practices before the opener on Sept. 3 against Bethune-Cookman. The Hurricanes return to practice on Tuesday night. Christopher Stock has covered the...
Three hours after USF formally announced that Gerry Bohanon has won the program’s fifth quarterback competition in five years, a source tells Bulls247 that sophomore quarterback Timmy McClain has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. McClain enters the portal with three seasons of eligibility remaining and a potential redshirt year...
San Francisco (Calif.) Sacred Heart Cathedral linebacker Jerry Mixon has found his home. And Mixon will continue to don the green he's worn in high school at the collegiate level, announcing his commitment to Oregon just moments ago on 247Sports' YouTube Channel. Mixon named a final group of Arizona, Arizona...
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Payton Mangrum will enter the 2022 season as a scholarship player. The team’s social media accounts released a video of Shane Beamer informing the team that Mangrum was now on scholarship. The third-year wide receiver from Eastside High School has appeared in 14 games for South Carolina.
An unfortunate reality is that a handful of injuries influenced the course of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Top-seeded Baylor was extremely wounded (two key rotation players out), which opened the door for eighth-seeded North Carolina to spring a big upset on its way to a magical run to the national championship game. North Carolina also caught UCLA at a good time after Bruins star Jaime Jaquez Jr. re-injured his badly-sprained ankle. But the injury luck for the Tar Heels flipped at the wrong time when All-American big man Armando Bacot suffered a nasty ankle injury in the Final Four. Or how about Alabama losing starting point guard Jahvon Quinerly just three minutes into a 78-64 loss to Notre Dame in the first round?
