College Sports

Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
My thoughts on Brennan and QB situation

The big news item that dropped in Baton Rouge today was a report from WWL radio host Kristian Garic that Myles Brennan was stepping away from football. LSU confirmed the news shortly after practice, with head coach Brian Kelly thanking the sixth-year graduate student for his time in purple and gold.
BATON ROUGE, LA
McDowell hopes to see all-around improvement in his game

South Carolina running back Juju McDowell enters his second season in Columbia and wants to see his game take another step forward in 2022. In 2021, McDowell played in 12 games which included two starts. In those 12 games, McDowell carried the ball 52 times for 248 yards and two touchdowns. In total yards in 2021, McDowell tallied 695 yards which included 394 on kickoff returns.
COLUMBIA, SC
Four star ATH Kenyon Sadiq announces commitment to Oregon

Oregon's week began with a bang as four-star ATH Kenyon Sadiq announced his verbal commitment to Dan Lanning and company. Sadiq, from Idaho Fallas, ID, has over 20 offers to his resume, with Iowa State, Michigan, and Washington as the main competition. According to the 247 Sports Composite, Sadiq is listed as the No. 308 player in the country, the No. 28 ATH, and the No. 1 player in Idaho. Sadiq's Top 247 rankings are much different, ranking him as a top-150 player in the country and a top-12 ATH.
EUGENE, OR
GoVols247 Podcast: Vols add elite corner in commitment stunner

Looking for a discussion on the newest commitment to Tennessee’s recruiting class?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ryan Callahan (from his home daycare center) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s internets to discuss the newest addition to Tennessee’s recruiting class — elite cornerback Jordan Matthews from Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA
DeMarcco Hellams Had Reasons For Return To Alabama

Alabama’s DeMarcco Hellams didn’t take credit for giving himself a nickname, but he didn’t deny it either. Last week fellow safety Jordan Battle revealed that Hellams is known as “Hit Man,” because of his aggressive plays, “and hard hits.” And he said, “I think he gave it to himself.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ASU DE Michael Matus out for season due to knee injury

Arizona State junior defensive end starter Michael Matus is out for the season with a left knee injury suffered last week, the program announced Monday. A key member of the Sun Devils' veteran leadership group, Matus had 28 tackles, including 5.5 for a loss, half a sack and a fumble recovery in 12 games and 11 starts last season as one of the team's two best run-stopping defensive ends, along with the now-departed Tyler Johnson, who was a first-team All-Pac-12 pick.
TEMPE, AZ
USF QB Timmy McClain enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Three hours after USF formally announced that Gerry Bohanon has won the program’s fifth quarterback competition in five years, a source tells Bulls247 that sophomore quarterback Timmy McClain has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. McClain enters the portal with three seasons of eligibility remaining and a potential redshirt year...
SANFORD, FL
LB Jerry Mixon is headed to Oregon

San Francisco (Calif.) Sacred Heart Cathedral linebacker Jerry Mixon has found his home. And Mixon will continue to don the green he's worn in high school at the collegiate level, announcing his commitment to Oregon just moments ago on 247Sports' YouTube Channel. Mixon named a final group of Arizona, Arizona...
EUGENE, OR
Walk-on WR put on scholarship

South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Payton Mangrum will enter the 2022 season as a scholarship player. The team’s social media accounts released a video of Shane Beamer informing the team that Mangrum was now on scholarship. The third-year wide receiver from Eastside High School has appeared in 14 games for South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, SC
College basketball: Top returners coming off injuries to watch in 2022-23 season

An unfortunate reality is that a handful of injuries influenced the course of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Top-seeded Baylor was extremely wounded (two key rotation players out), which opened the door for eighth-seeded North Carolina to spring a big upset on its way to a magical run to the national championship game. North Carolina also caught UCLA at a good time after Bruins star Jaime Jaquez Jr. re-injured his badly-sprained ankle. But the injury luck for the Tar Heels flipped at the wrong time when All-American big man Armando Bacot suffered a nasty ankle injury in the Final Four. Or how about Alabama losing starting point guard Jahvon Quinerly just three minutes into a 78-64 loss to Notre Dame in the first round?
COLLEGE SPORTS
