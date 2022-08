Tennessee took another big step toward its 2022 season opener on Sunday morning with the second scrimmage of preseason training camp at Neyland Stadium. The Vols are less than three weeks before the first game against Ball State on Sept. 1 (7 p.m., SEC Network), and the team will have another week of training camp this week before getting into an extended game week. After the closed scrimmage, head coach Josh Heupel met with the media to recap what he saw and assess where Tennessee is at this stage of the preseason.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO