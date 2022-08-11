Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
Tower of Fantasy music note Ring of Echos puzzle guide
Tower of Fantasy has tons of small puzzles around the map, including these peculiar stumps in Ring of Echos that play music notes when you step on them. As indicated by the minimap, this is an exploration puzzle, so there’s loot to be earned if you step on them in the right order.
Polygon
MultiVersus adds new characters, balance improvements in season 1 patch notes
After a delay earlier this month, the first season for MultiVersus is here, and brings with it some major updates for the new platform fighter. In addition to a host of balance tweaks and mission improvements, season 1 will bring at least four new characters to the game. This update also starts the new bimonthly free-to-play character rotation.
Polygon
Genshin Impact’s big Sumeru update is almost here
After a summer filled with delays and controversial leaks, we finally have a confirmed date for Genshin Impact’s big Sumeru update. The 3.0 update, which will introduce a new region to explore and new elemental power to the game, will be released on Aug. 24, developer Hoyoverse says. A jam-packed stream on Saturday revealed a new story trailer and confirmed the first Sumeru three characters being featured on Wish banners: Collei, Tighnari, and Dori.
Polygon
Pokémon Go Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day event guide
Pokémon Go’s August 2022 Community Day focuses on Galarian Zigzagoon, the dark-type raccoon Pokémon. Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day will feature a heavily increased spawn rate for Galarian Zigzagoon, with an increased chance to find Shiny versions of it, as well as a special move for its evolution Obstagoon to learn.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Polygon
Burnout and Need For Speed vets announce open-world racer Wreckreation
Lots of racing games have track editors for fans to tinker with, but Wreckreation, announced Friday, will let players build and change the race course as others drive it. Wreckreation, by Three Fields Entertainment and THQ Nordic, is coming soon for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
Polygon
Survival horror game Alone in the Dark is getting a remake
Alone in the Dark, the seminal survivor horror game from 1992, is being reimagined and remade, publisher THQ Nordic announced Friday. The new Alone in the Dark will send players back to 1920s New Orleans and the original game’s Derceto Manor, where Lovecraftian horrors await. Developing the new Alone...
Polygon
Where to find Crystals in Cult of the Lamb
There’s a lighthouse in Cult of the Lamb’s Pilgrim’s Passage. Once you fuel up the lighthouse with wood to complete the Light in the Darkness quest, you’ll get a new quest — Refractions. The cultists in the lighthouse will ask you for 25 Crystals. In...
Polygon
The beloved, bucolic My Summer Vacation series breaks free from Japan
The release of charming adventure game Shin chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation on Nintendo Switch this week may not seem like a momentous occasion in the annals of gaming — low-budget licensed titles rarely are. But like the recent Western debuts of Live A Live, Kowloon High-School Chronicle, or Moon, Shin-chan’s new release fills an important gap in the history of video games.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Polygon
Destiny 2 Xur location and items, Aug. 12-16
The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in the Tower, hanging out on the back steps of the Hangar.
Polygon
Hogwarts Legacy delayed to 2023
Hogwarts Legacy, the open-world adventure set in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, originally given a holiday 2022 release window, is now a 2023 game. On Friday, publisher Warner Bros. and developer Avalanche Software announced a delay and new release date for Hogwarts Legacy: Feb. 10, 2023. “The team is...
Comments / 0