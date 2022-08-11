WHO Issues Warning After Reports Of Fatal Attacks On Monkeys Amid Monkeypox Outbreak

The World Health Organization is reporting an increase in attacks on monkeys amid the growing monkeypox outbreak. Photo Credit: CDC/Miguelrangeljr on Wikimedia Commons

As fears grow over the monkeypox outbreak, health officials are reporting an increasing number of violent attacks on monkeys.

During an update Tuesday, Aug. 9, the World Health Organization (WHO) urged the public not to attack monkeys following reports that the animals have been poisoned, shot, or otherwise harmed in the weeks since the disease began making headlines.

At least 10 marmoset or capuchin monkeys in Brazil were found to be suffering from poisoning or physical harm, according to reports. Seven of them died.

Brazilian authorities believe the attacks were carried out over a misplaced fear of monkeypox. Police have amped up patrols as a result.

In July 2022, WHO declared monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern. So far, approximately 32,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, with more than 10,000 positive tests in the United States.

Twelve people are confirmed to have died from the disease, all of them outside of the US.

Health officials said the virus is mostly spreading through close contact between men who have sex with men, either through direct contact with skin or shared linens like towels and bedding.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also reported at least 50 cases in women, including a pregnant woman.

"What people need to know is that the transmission we are seeing is happening between humans," WHO spokesperson Dr. Margaret Harris said.

"The concern should be about where it's transmitting in the human population and what humans can do to protect themselves from getting it and transmitting it. They should certainly not be attacking any animals."

