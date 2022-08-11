ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

WHO Issues Warning After Reports Of Fatal Attacks On Monkeys Amid Monkeypox Outbreak

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q8YGf_0hDkc2AW00
The World Health Organization is reporting an increase in attacks on monkeys amid the growing monkeypox outbreak. Photo Credit: CDC/Miguelrangeljr on Wikimedia Commons

As fears grow over the monkeypox outbreak, health officials are reporting an increasing number of violent attacks on monkeys.

During an update Tuesday, Aug. 9, the World Health Organization (WHO) urged the public not to attack monkeys following reports that the animals have been poisoned, shot, or otherwise harmed in the weeks since the disease began making headlines.

At least 10 marmoset or capuchin monkeys in Brazil were found to be suffering from poisoning or physical harm, according to reports. Seven of them died.

Brazilian authorities believe the attacks were carried out over a misplaced fear of monkeypox. Police have amped up patrols as a result.

In July 2022, WHO declared monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern. So far, approximately 32,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, with more than 10,000 positive tests in the United States.

Twelve people are confirmed to have died from the disease, all of them outside of the US.

Health officials said the virus is mostly spreading through close contact between men who have sex with men, either through direct contact with skin or shared linens like towels and bedding.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also reported at least 50 cases in women, including a pregnant woman.

"What people need to know is that the transmission we are seeing is happening between humans," WHO spokesperson Dr. Margaret Harris said.

"The concern should be about where it's transmitting in the human population and what humans can do to protect themselves from getting it and transmitting it. They should certainly not be attacking any animals."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized After 4-Vehicle Wallkill Crash

A 26-year-old man was killed during a multi-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. It happened in Orange County around 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 14 in the town of Wallkill, on Schutt Road. According to detectives, when officers arrived on the scene, they found a 26-year-old New Windsor resident lying on...
WALLKILL, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Monkeys#Monkeypox#Brazilian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Brazil
Daily Voice

Pennsylvania Postal Worker Assaulted Coworkers: USDOJ

A 34-year-old man in York caused "bodily injuries" to his coworkers at the United States Postal Service according to a statement released by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Christopher Moody was indicted the pr…
YORK, PA
Daily Voice

Suspect Tussles With Police On Cliff Overlooking Route 95

A car burglary suspect grappled with Fort Lee police on a cliff overlooking Route 95 before he joined two accomplices in handcuffs, authorities said. Patrick Jordan, 21, of Newark, had been released by a judge in Hackensack in June, a week after police said he and three other ski-masked thieves nearly struck a Saddle River homeowner as they fled after trying to steal his $200,000 Mercedes SUV.
FORT LEE, NJ
Daily Voice

Missing 19-Year-Old Chambersburg Woman Found Safe: Police

A 19-year-old Chambersburg woman who was reported missing on Monday, August 15 was found safe the following morning, police say. Zoe Mackellar returned home safely before 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, according to an updated release by the police. Original:. She was last seen with Cyncere Niamari Brown, according...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Daily Voice

NJ 3-Month-Old Boy Dies In Daycare, Parents Say

A Trenton couple was desperate for answers after they say their 3-month-old son died in daycare. Diamond Thompson and Dominic Bowman Sr. are making plans to bury Dominic "DJ" Bowman Jr., who suffered severe brain injuries while with a caretaker on Thursday, Aug. 11. "DJ was being watched by someone...
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Poughkeepsie Business Owner Dies At Age 47

The owner of a Hudson Valley business died at the age of 47. Dutchess County resident Muneer Tony Nesheiwat died at Vassar Medical Center in Poughkeepsie on Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to his obituary. He was a lifelong resident of Poughkeepsie and the owner of Auto City in Poughkeepsie, his...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
338K+
Followers
50K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy