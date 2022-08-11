Read full article on original website
Related
10 best electric toothbrushes that keep teeth healthy, bright and pearly white
A basic manual toothbrush will always beat an electric on things like price, charge and portability, however, there’s a reason dentists recommend you go electric in the morning.Quite simply, the performance of a powered brush head can’t be beaten and the rapidly moving bristles can make up for the inadequacies in technique that we all suffer from when we manually brush. They can more effectively remove debris and bacteria on the surface, in between teeth and at the gum line to leave behind clean, healthy teeth.Electric brushes can be broadly broken down into sonic and oscillating, which refers to how...
The TikTok-Viral Bentgo Kids Lunch Box (With Nearly-Perfect Ratings!) is 25% Off Right Now
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s lunch-packing season again as our kids head back to school, and of all the words you could use to describe packing lunches, “fun” isn’t even in the top 10. Well, not for most of us, anyway – which is why we’re on TikTok searching out inspiration from those who do enjoy packing lunches. And if you’ve been on social media at all, you’ve likely seen the brand name Bentgo floating around, because there’s no shortage of TikTok-ers who swear by them for their kids’ lunch boxes. The hashtag #bentgolunchbox alone has over 32 million views. There’s just something so satisfying about seeing the food so neatly arranged in tidy little compartments, making it look so appetizing that our kids might actually eat their lunch instead of pitching it in the nearest trash can.
The best linen sheets of 2022
To find the best linen sheets, we tested 10 sets from brands like Parachute, Brooklinen and more, all with a seriously upgraded sleep experience compared to basic cotton sheets.
We tried the latest bed-in-a-box brand, and were seriously impressed
Furniture company Burrow just recently launched its own bedroom collection, complete with two luxe mattresses. We tried the comfiest one to see just how good it really is.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The best travel pillow of 2022
CNN Underscored spent weeks testing 12 of the most popular and highest-rated travel pillows on the market. And while many of the pillows we tested had their merits, there were two clear winners.
Allbirds review: We tested the sneakers to see if they’re worth the hype
We tried Allbirds' famous sneakers to see if they're worth the hype. Here's what we thought about the "world's most comfortable shoes."
The best stand mixers in 2022
The best stand mixer is a kitchen can help you mix a batch of cookies, knead bread dough and whip frosting, and with attachments can do everything from spiralizing vegetables to rolling out pasta to grinding flour or meat.
This Japanese-inspired waffle towel is a shower game changer
If the plush terry were to have a cool younger cousin, it would certainly be this up-and-coming category of super absorbent towels known for ultra-fast drying. And one such waffle towel making major waves is Japanese-inspired brand Onsen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The best budget earbuds of 2021
Over the course of nearly five months, we put six of the most lauded earbuds under $100 to the test to determine which are the best budget earbuds on the market. After months of testing, we found one pair that punches well above its weight class in key categories.
How — and how often — to wash towels to keep them looking new, according to experts
For a seemingly straightforward subject — how to wash a towel — there are actually a number of mistakes one can make when washing towels. We spoke to experts to understand exactly how, and how often, to wash them.
The new Amazon Fire 7 is a great $60 tablet with some smart upgrades
A USB-C charging port, a faster processor and double the memory, along with a longer battery life, make this $60 (with ads) tablet a smart choice for those who want an affordable tablet for consuming media.
We tried the Instagrammable pan that claims to replace 8 kitchen tools
The alleged cult-favorite, all-in-one nonstick Our Place frying pan has haunted all of my social feeds for most of the year. With its millennial monochrome appeal and promise to replace eight traditional pieces of cookware, is the Always Pan really worth the hype?
Cometeer’s frozen coffee capsules are the key to easy, tasty java
From picking the right beans to having the right equipment, making that perfect cup of coffee at home can be challenging at times. Enter Cometeer, a coffee subscription that has simplified the entire coffee making spectacle down to just one simple step: letting it melt. So, is Cometeer the answer to all your at home coffee needs? I traded out my French press and tripled my weekly caffeine intake to find out.
The best cotton sheets in 2022
To find the best cotton sheet sets, we tested 10 options, evaluating them for quality, fit on the bed, and variety of size and color options. After extensive testing, we found five sets that are well-made, and gave us excellent rest.
Brooklinen's new brand Marlow takes the guesswork out of pillow shopping
Introducing Marlow, a new direct-to-consumer pillow brand from the creators of Brooklinen, and The Pillow, a pillow that's simplified the process of shopping for the best place to your rest your head for the night.
How to get to sleep the night before an early call or big event
We've all had the need to get ourselves out of bed early before our typical wake-up time. Here are five expert tips (and a bonus) on how to fall asleep successfully the night before.
Windmill is a gorgeous new AC unit for small spaces — and you can score an exclusive discount right now
Don’t miss your chance for Windmill’s latest drop — their much-beloved units have a habit of selling out quickly. Plus, this Underscored-exclusive Windmill discount means you can score extra savings for a limited time only.
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0