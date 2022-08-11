Read full article on original website
Related
Fisherman Dead After Horror Crash With U.S. Coast Guard Boat
A fisherman was killed and his brother was injured when their boat collided with a U.S. Coast Guard cutter off the coast of Puerto Rico on Monday, officials say. The horrific crash took place near the town of Dorado and left Carlos Rosario dead with his brother, Samuel Rosario, hurt but alive. The brothers were aboard a 23-foot commercial fishing vessel called Desakata while the Coast Guard sailors were traveling in a 154-foot rapid-response cutter. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash to find out how it occurred and how similar incidents could be avoided in future, according to Capt. José Díaz, commander of the Coast Guard Sector San Juan. “We sincerely mourn the passing of Carlos Rosario,” he said. “We send our most heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones, and pray they find strength during this most difficult time.”Read it at AP
2 people died after a small plane crashed into a building in Illinois, officials say
Two people died after a small plane crashed into a building in Illinois on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.
Festival Suspended as Stage Collapse Kills 1, Injures Dozens
One person has been killed and dozens more injured after strong winds caused part of a stage to collapse at the Medusa Music Festival near the Spanish city of Valencia in the early hours of Saturday. A 28-year-old man has been confirmed dead as organizers confirmed the six-day electronic music festival in the small town of Cullera, where DJ David Guetta was set to play, has been suspended. “We are completely devastated and saddened at what happened this morning,” organizers said on Facebook. Regional emergency services said three people suffered serious injuries and 14 had more minor injuries, while a total of 40 people were attended to.Read it at Reuters
Infant & pregnant mom pictured after horror video showed driver speed through red-light at 100mph in crash that killed 6
HORROR footage shows the moment a driver sped through a red light sparking a crash that killed six including a pregnant mom and a child on Thursday afternoon. Asherey Ryan, 23, was named on Friday as the first victim as cops arrested Nicole L. Linton, 37, in connection with the deadly Los Angeles crash according to reports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man Killed by Snakebite Hours After Funeral of Brother Killed by Snakebite
Another family member was also a victim of a snakebite and police have said he remains in a critical condition in hospital.
Methanol Found in Bodies of 21 Teens Who Dropped Dead in a Bar
A toxicology analysis found methanol, a toxic chemical, in the bodies of all 21 teens that collapsed at a bar in East London, South Africa last month, indicating that it was potentially the cause of the shocking deaths. Investigators initially believed the teens may have died in a stampede but now they’re trying to determine if the levels of methanol were high enough to be lethal. Methanol is a toxic form of alcohol used in products not meant for human consumption, such as solvent and pesticide. It is sometimes contained in homemade alcohol. Three people have been arrested in connection with the mass deaths, including the 52-year-old owner of the venue, for allegedly serving alcohol to underage attendees. One 16-year-old attendee told the BBC that people in the bar started to “drop like flies” after gathering to celebrate the end of high-school midterm exams.
Husband and wife shot dead alongside their son in farm with neighbour arrested after manhunt
A HUSBAND and wife have been shot dead along with their son at their farm, cops said. Mervyn and Maree Schwarz and her son Graham Tighe were killed on remote farmland in outback Australia and the alleged gunman, who is a neighbour, was later arrested. Graham’s brother Ross survived being...
People
Man, 37, Dies in 'Tragic Accident' After Sand Dune Collapses on Him at Beach: 'Still in Disbelief'
Family and friends are mourning the death of a man whose body was discovered beneath a collapsed sand dune in Florida on Sunday morning. According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, a Hutchinson Island beach visitor spotted a body underneath the sand and called emergency services. The victim, later identified by loved ones as Sean Nagel, likely died hours before he was found.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
RAF wing commander father-of-two plunged 3,300ft headfirst to his death 'without even crying out' after catching his rucksack on a rock during military expedition in the Himalayas
An RAF hero father-of-two has plunged 3,300ft headfirst to his death in the Himalayas during a climbing expedition 'without even crying out'. Wing Commander Gordon Henderson lost his balance while scaling the 26,414ft Broad Peak, the 12th highest mountain in the world, on the border of Pakistan and China. The...
Two people found dead after three kids hiding in home made terrified 911 call when gunman opened fire in their house
THREE children were saved from a home where two people were killed after they made chilling 911 calls to police. SWAT teams scrambled to find murder suspect Javier Acevedo, 49, after receiving calls from juveniles who said they were hiding from a gunman inside the house. The first call was...
Bears Maul, Eat Couple and Helicopter Pilot That Crashed in Russian Wilderness
A helicopter with a pilot and two successful business employees crashed earlier this week, and unfortunately, the wreck was only half of the group’s problem. Following the disaster, more than one bear found the crash victims in the wilderness. Officials believe that the wild animals dragged the two passengers and pilot away, mauled and ate them.
Woman Swallowed by Sinkhole After 'Steaming' Ground Beneath Her Opened Up
A witness said the ground had been steaming for weeks but people continued to go near it.
Twenty women from same family killed and 30 people missing after wedding party boat carrying 100 capsizes in Pakistan
AT least 20 women have died and 30 people are missing after an overcrowded boat capsized on the way to a wedding today. More than 100 members of the same family including dozens of kids were packed onto the doomed vessel sailing down the Indus river in Pakistan when it overturned.
Teenager electrocuted after falling asleep with a charging cell phone in her bed
A warning is being issued regarding going to sleep with a charming cell phone in your bed. A Chinese teenager Cambodian teen Khorn Srey Pov, 17, was found dead in her home lying on top of her phone after taking a shower on July 27th. Local officials have determined she had died instantly from a massive shock in her sleep from a massive electric shock on 27th July.
TMZ.com
Pilot Who Died During Emergency May Have Fallen Looking at Landing Gear
The pilot who mysteriously died just before a plane made an emergency landing last week -- allegedly "jumping" out of the aircraft -- may have actually fallen after trying to examine the damaged landing gear. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... one of the operating theories is that co-pilot Charlie...
Watch this! Plane crashes on freeway and hits car – all caught on camera
Incredible plane crash caught on camera, as an aircraft hits a car on a California freeway before bursting into flames
Horror moment TikTok star, 31, plunges to her death as giant 40ft crane topples over in high winds
THIS is the horror moment a TikTok star was killed as the giant 40ft she was operating toppled over in high winds. Mum-of-two Elvira Demidova, 31, bravely battled to keep control of the huge winch as it charged through the major oil hub she was working at in Tyumen, Russia.
Cougar Attacks 7-Year-Old Boy on Camping Trip in Rare Incident
Spending time outdoors comes with a degree of inherent risk. No matter how careful an outdoorsman you might be, stepping into any animal’s habitat can be dangerous, as even the most nonaggressive animal can attack if they feel threatened. However, animal attacks aren’t nearly as common as Jaws and Anaconda would have you believe.
Hoover Dam explosion captured in terrifying video in Nevada with tourists heard saying ‘something’s blown up’
THICK black smoke billowing from the Hoover Dam has been captured on video following reports of an explosion at the national monument. Footage posted on social media shows a massive fireball growing at the Nevada landmark on Tuesday morning. More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking...
15-Year-Old Boy Decapitated by Crocodile While on Fishing Trip
A group of friends’ fishing trip turned into tragedy when a crocodile decapitated a teenage boy. The victim, Farjan Idham, 15, was torn apart by the beast at a lake in Indonesia on Aug. 2. Once the killer croc struck, his panicked friends fought as hard as they could to save him.
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0