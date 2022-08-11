It was Kmart #4751 and quite a hit in Tehachapi when it opened in January 1993 in a 91,540-square-foot building at 710 W. Tehachapi Blvd. Some people called it the “Tehachapi Mall,” and despite the ups and downs of its parent corporation — and eventual corporate merger with Sears — the store was known to be one of the company’s best producers, managers said.

TEHACHAPI, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO