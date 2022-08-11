Read full article on original website
news-ridgecrest.com
Mojave Inland Port to break ground in 2022 – Mojave to be site of California’s first inland dry port
At Tuesday’s Kern County Board of Supervisors regular board meeting, the board took decisive action of issuing a proclamation to support the approved site plans for the Mojave Inland Port. The votes were by Supervisors Zack Scrivner, David Couch and Phillip Peters. Supervisors Michael Maggard and Leticia Perez were...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Six candidates running for Ridgecrest city offices
With the filing period closing on Aug. 12, the slate of candidates for city offices is set. Six candidates are running for three vacant seats. Incumbent Eric A. Bruen will face off against Thomas Wiknich for mayor. The Ridgecrest mayor has a two-year term. Meanwhile Christopher Ellis, John P. "Skip"...
Tehechapi News
6 inmates injured in riot at California Correctional Institution
Six inmates were injured and taken to hospitals Thursday after a riot broke out on a yard at California Correctional Institution, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. No staff members were hurt in the incident that began at 10:37 a.m. CDCR officials said chemical agents and less-lethal...
Ridgecrest man struck by train, identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office identified a man who was struck by a train and died. David Lynn Parsons, 60, was struck by a train and found on July 14 on Truxtun Avenue south of Baker Street just before 1:30 a.m., according to the coroner’s office. The coroner’s office said the […]
Antelope Valley Press
Company proposes energy storage facility in Rosamond
ROSAMOND — A Canadian company is seeking approval to build an energy storage facility in Rosamond, one that employs a novel approach by using compressed air stored deep underground in a cavern and generating electricity when it is released. The Willow Rock Energy Storage Center (formerly Gem Energy Storage...
Bakersfield Now
Riot at Tehachapi state prison, multiple inmates injured
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A riot that broke out at the state prison in Tehachapi sent multiple inmates to the hospital Thursday, according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials. Eyewitness News learned that at least six inmates were injured in the massive fight at the California Correctional...
6 inmates hurt in Tehachapi prison riot
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prison officials said six inmates were hurt after a riot broke out Thursday morning at California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesperson told 17 News the riot broke out in one of the prison’s yards just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Officials said correctional officers used […]
Riot at Tehachapi correctional facility sends six to the hospital
A riot at a correctional facility in Tehachapi ended with six inmates being sent to a local hospital.
cerrocoso.edu
Cerro Coso Welcomes New Professor Frank Guevara
Cerro Coso Community College is pleased to announce that Dr. Frank Guevara will be joining the college as a Professor of Child Development beginning in Fall 2022. He says he admires “Cerro Coso for being innovative in meeting the needs of the community and is excited to contribute to the expansion of the Child Development program to support Spanish-speaking students.”
Father, son arrested in 2020 Rosamond shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A father and son accused of shooting at a couple in Rosamond in 2020 have been arrested. Davon Mijuan Jackson, 43, and son Davion Kevon Jackson, 20, are charged with two counts of attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and assault with a gun in a shooting that occurred the […]
Tehechapi News
No cost to the public, but voters must approve new hospital lease for $8 million facility to be built
Months of negotiations were concluded Tuesday morning, Aug. 9, and it took the Board of Directors of Tehachapi Healthcare District less than five minutes to pass a resolution ordering an election that will ask voters to approve a new 30-year agreement for Adventist Health System/West to lease and operate the district’s hospital and clinic facilities.
Bakersfield Now
KCSO: Man shoots at person after argument, arrested
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 73-year-old man was arrested Monday night in Lake Isabella following an investigation which revealed that he shot at another person after an argument, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Around 7 p.m. deputies responded to the 3100 block of Erskine Creek Road...
Tehechapi News
Former Kmart building on market for $3.8 million
It was Kmart #4751 and quite a hit in Tehachapi when it opened in January 1993 in a 91,540-square-foot building at 710 W. Tehachapi Blvd. Some people called it the “Tehachapi Mall,” and despite the ups and downs of its parent corporation — and eventual corporate merger with Sears — the store was known to be one of the company’s best producers, managers said.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
C&C Training Stables: A love for horses
Founded in 1979, C and C Training Stables is a full-service equestrian facility that offers training on horses, boarding, lessons for youth, kids' camps, trail rides, clinics of different activities, shows and play dates, to name a few. Services are offered to people of all ages. "We offer classes to...
