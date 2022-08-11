CDC ends recommendations for social distancing and quarantine for Covid-19 control, no longer recommends test-to-stay in schools

they need to make up their minds on what we are to do, if the good Lord want's you to get the virus you are I pray for everyone's safety with this virus
what I can tell you is this is just being done to get children back in school enrollment is down way.... down for in school learning . I have no faith in the cdc whatsoever. they lied about masks in the begining . I understand the health community was in need but had that original lie not been told thousands would still be here. now all the company's that make a ton of money off your child going to an enclosed building with kids from all over carrying who's knows what these days ? my children will never walk into a school again unless they choose to do so when they are older. before I get the " you're just scared " which one of you isn't scared for your child bc you deserve to have he/she away from you . not missing a thing they lie or teach the wrong things consistently.
Glad the CDC is finally realizing what many of us did over a year ago...it's not that bad. And don't misconstrue this as me not caring about people who have actually had severe illness and death. I just think people have forgotten we are biological being that are all going to die of something and do every day. That's why it's so important to be healthy and just get on with life. You can't stop nature.
