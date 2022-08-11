Read full article on original website
Jackson’s Bicentennial Celebration ends with a bang!
JACKSON, Tenn. — The bicentennial celebration ended tonight with a bang, and a great concert. To end off the year long celebration the Jackson Madison County Bicentennial welcomes a couple of special artists to the ball park in Jackson. “Definitely want to see LoLo and the Commodores. I’m here...
Bicentennial celebration continues with parade
JACKSON, Tenn. –This weekend is the celebration of the Jackson Madison County Bicentennial. On Friday evening, the weekend kicked off with the bicentennial choir and orchestra. Today, a parade filled the streets of the Hub City. This morning residents got to enjoy the Bicentennial Parade, with many community leaders...
Bicentennial finale happens tonight!
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson’s Bicentennial finale event is tonight!. The weather is perfect to enjoy a night of fun and music!. The Jackson Madison County Bicentennial Celebration finale will be held tonight at the ballpark in Jackson. The event will feature a concert by Jackson’s own LoLo and...
Residents join in historic bicentennial event
JACKSON, Tenn. –This weekend is full of events including a historic burial of the Bicentennial Time Capsule. History is being made here at Bicentennial Park with the Jackson Madison County Bicentennial Time Capsule being buried today, and in 50 years will be seen by people here in the Hub City.
Decatur County Fair returns with fun for all
PARSONS, Tenn. –It’s time for funnel cakes, candy apples and chicken on a stick! One county is bringing some annual fun back to their county. It’s fair time, Decatur County Fair is coming to town and right now vendors are preparing their exhibitions and getting things ready for the week ahead.
A Step Ahead Foundation announces charity ball
JACKSON, Tenn, –West Tn organization announces charity ball event. According to information received from A Step Ahead Foundation in West Tennessee, the organization will host their annual charity ball event in September. The Vintage Charity Ball will take place on Thursday, September 8 at 6:00 pm at the New...
LOLO hosts album party in downtown Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — An artist welcomed the public to her album party on Thursday. Singer, songwriter, and musician LOLO was at Turntable Coffee Counter for the listening party of her latest album. She says she put a lot of time and care into making the songs, calling it a...
New City of Jackson flag unveiled
JACKSON, Tenn. — New city flag unveiled. According to information, from the City of Jackson, the city now has a new flag. The design winning artist of the new flag, Kris Stewart, accompanied Mayor Scott Conger on stage at the unveiling ceremony. The newly designed flag was unveiled at...
Freed-Hardeman University welcomes students on move-in day
HENDERSON, Tenn.– Freed-Hardeman University welcomed new and returning students back to campus for the 2022 fall semester. The FHU community helped students move into their home away from home Saturday, August 13. Move-in is not only a time for students to get acclimated with campus but also a time...
Jackson Arts Council hosts award reception
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Arts Council hosted an awards reception for sub-recipients of National Endowment for the Arts’ American Rescue plan funding. Twelve sub-recipients have been chosen to receive portions of the $150,000 award. The funds are estimated to reach more than 137,000 people in the region.
Racers put their cars to the test at autocross course
JACKSON, Tenn. –Do you have the need for speed? Well one group has you covered. Hub City Speed held their monthly autocross meet up at Jackson Dragway. It only costs 20 dollars to participate and you can drive as fast as you’d like, or can. All you need...
Becky Lee Baker Haynes
Becky Lee Baker Haynes, age 86, passed peacefully on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at her residence in Brownsville, Tn. Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 10:00 AM, at the Oakwood Cemetery in Brownsville, TN, with Bro. Bob Connerley officiating. Burial will follow at the Oakwood Cemetery.
Mark Eric Bennett
Mark Eric Bennett, age 56, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Joyce Sims Bennett, departed this life Monday afternoon, August 8, 2022 at Bolivar General Hospital in Bolivar, Tennessee. Mark was born October 6, 1965 in Morgantown, West Virginia, the son of Wendell Henry Bennett and the late Mary...
By the numbers: Traffic crashes in Tennessee school zones
According to the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, the number of traffic crashes that took place in school zones remained consistent from 2015-2019 before dropping in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic surged.
Additional information on the Decatur County Fair
The Decatur County Fair will take place August 15-20. The fair will be located at 1925 U.S. 641 in Parsons. For additional information on events at the Decatur County Fair, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/decaturcountyfair2022.
Tippah Co, MS - Henry Holt Killed in Hwy 72 Collision
Tippah Co, MS (August 13, 2022) - A two-vehicle collision in Tippah County on the morning of Saturday, August 6th resulted in the death of a man from Tennessee. An official from the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the head-on crash took place on Highway 72 when a westbound pick-up truck collided with an eastbound SUV.
Bus Bulletin helps guardians up-to-date of bus schedule
JACKSON, Tenn. — A lot of viewers have reached out with complaints about their child arriving home late on the bus. The Jackson-Madison County School System says every new school year, bus routes are tweaked to become more efficient during the first few weeks. “We wanted to make the...
How to be prepared for a disaster
JACKSON, Tenn. — If a natural disaster strikes, are you prepared?. Getting an emergency plan and kit together prior to the disaster can be the difference between utter chaos and calm in the face of a storm. Emergency kits are a necessity that many do not have prepared. Sherri...
AJ Massey, Doris Black attend their last School Board meeting
JACKSON, Tenn. — The first Jackson-Madison County School Board meeting of the academic school year was held Thursday and recognized two departing school board members. Election Day has come and gone, with newly elected commissioners, mayor, sheriff, school board members and more. Two members of a local school board...
Family remembers Chiquita Stanley, who was killed in Bolivar
BOLIVAR, Tenn. — An overnight shooting in Bolivar left a woman dead. We spoke with the family of the woman killed in the shooting, and they say their loved one will be deeply missed. Tuesday morning, the Bolivar Police Department responded to the 200 block of East Jefferson Street...
