Ridgecrest police ask for help finding ‘critical’ missing person
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ridgecrest police are asking for the public’s help finding a 27-year-old man they say is a “critical” missing person. Anthony Miles is described as Black, 6 feet tall, 190 pounds and was last seen in the area of South Broadway Street and East Commercial Avenue, police said. He wore a white […]
Father, son arrested in 2020 Rosamond shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A father and son accused of shooting at a couple in Rosamond in 2020 have been arrested. Davon Mijuan Jackson, 43, and son Davion Kevon Jackson, 20, are charged with two counts of attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and assault with a gun in a shooting that occurred the […]
Bakersfield Now
Riot at Tehachapi correctional facility sends six to the hospital
A riot at a correctional facility in Tehachapi ended with six inmates being sent to a local hospital.
Ridgecrest man struck by train, identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office identified a man who was struck by a train and died. David Lynn Parsons, 60, was struck by a train and found on July 14 on Truxtun Avenue south of Baker Street just before 1:30 a.m., according to the coroner’s office. The coroner’s office said the […]
Bakersfield Now
Tehechapi News
6 inmates hurt in Tehachapi prison riot
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prison officials said six inmates were hurt after a riot broke out Thursday morning at California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesperson told 17 News the riot broke out in one of the prison’s yards just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Officials said correctional officers used […]
California City Evacuates Amid Dangerous Chemical Leak
There is the possibility of an explosion.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Six candidates running for Ridgecrest city offices
With the filing period closing on Aug. 12, the slate of candidates for city offices is set. Six candidates are running for three vacant seats. Incumbent Eric A. Bruen will face off against Thomas Wiknich for mayor. The Ridgecrest mayor has a two-year term. Meanwhile Christopher Ellis, John P. "Skip"...
news-ridgecrest.com
Mojave Inland Port to break ground in 2022 – Mojave to be site of California’s first inland dry port
At Tuesday’s Kern County Board of Supervisors regular board meeting, the board took decisive action of issuing a proclamation to support the approved site plans for the Mojave Inland Port. The votes were by Supervisors Zack Scrivner, David Couch and Phillip Peters. Supervisors Michael Maggard and Leticia Perez were...
news-ridgecrest.com
Marie Mason uncovers the history of the Ghosts of Randsburg
Marie Mason is a loan officer by day but all of her other hours are spent passionately researching the historical truths of ghosts she has met. She stumbled upon her ability to communicate with ghosts in 2018 when she encountered and photographed the Prom Queen Ghost in Sand Canyon in Santa Clarita. This led to a fascination, further exploration and many amazing discoveries.
Tehechapi News
Steven Donovan Cazier, 1988-2022
Donovan Cazier (Steven Donovan Cazier) passed away suddenly, but peacefully, at the young age of 33 on July 20, 2022, in his home in Tehachapi, Calif. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. He grew up in Ophir, Calif., an outlying area of Auburn, Calif., with...
Antelope Valley Press
Mojave set to achieve inland port designation
MOJAVE — Mojave’s historic role as a transportation crossroads will add another designation, that of inland port, with development of a cargo hub joining rail, trucks and, possibly in the future, air and space. Texas-based Pioneer Partners 2000, LLC, plans to build the Mojave Inland Port on 410...
Antelope Valley Press
Company proposes energy storage facility in Rosamond
ROSAMOND — A Canadian company is seeking approval to build an energy storage facility in Rosamond, one that employs a novel approach by using compressed air stored deep underground in a cavern and generating electricity when it is released. The Willow Rock Energy Storage Center (formerly Gem Energy Storage...
Tehechapi News
Former Kmart building on market for $3.8 million
It was Kmart #4751 and quite a hit in Tehachapi when it opened in January 1993 in a 91,540-square-foot building at 710 W. Tehachapi Blvd. Some people called it the “Tehachapi Mall,” and despite the ups and downs of its parent corporation — and eventual corporate merger with Sears — the store was known to be one of the company’s best producers, managers said.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
My thoughts: On the new school year
Well school is back in session. Sierra Sands Unified School District students, Immanuel Christian School students, Saint Ann School students and the Ridgecrest Elementary Academy for Language, Music and Science students returned to their classrooms Monday. Trona Joint Unified School District students returned to their classrooms yesterday. By all accounts...
