ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Black Employee Attends Company Plantation Party Dressed as Enslaved Person

File this employee’s recent interaction with the company he works for under the label — the audacity of the “caucasity,” according to Hip Hop Wired. A Black man who goes by the handle BisFitty gave a delineated account of his experience attending a retreat organized by his employer, which was politically incorrectly held at a plantation. Attendees were encouraged to dress in “period appropriate costume-ball” theme and to join in on the “fun.” BisFitty arrived in his Sunday’s best as an enslaved person.
SOCIETY
One Green Planet

This Couple Designed Their Wedding Cake to Look Like Their Dog Took A Bite Out Of It

While most people want their dogs to be a part of their wedding in some way or another, this couple took a different approach to get their pup in on the event. Roisin and Hunter Bicklmeier have a golden retriever named Bear, who they knew needed to be included in the festivities. When they planned out their wedding day, they found many different ways he could be involved.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy