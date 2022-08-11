Read full article on original website
Related
Black Employee Attends Company Plantation Party Dressed as Enslaved Person
File this employee’s recent interaction with the company he works for under the label — the audacity of the “caucasity,” according to Hip Hop Wired. A Black man who goes by the handle BisFitty gave a delineated account of his experience attending a retreat organized by his employer, which was politically incorrectly held at a plantation. Attendees were encouraged to dress in “period appropriate costume-ball” theme and to join in on the “fun.” BisFitty arrived in his Sunday’s best as an enslaved person.
I quit van life after 4 years and moved into a house. Here's why I gave up living on the road and don't regret it.
By the time I moved into my home in Moab, Utah, I was tired of hunting for Wi-Fi, searching for parking spaces, and spending so much time alone.
People
World's Oldest Practicing Doctor, 100, Says 'I Think I'll Live Forever'
The man who was named the world's oldest practicing doctor last year by Guinness World Records has hit another milestone — becoming a centenarian!. Dr. Howard Tucker, a neurologist, has been working in medicine for 75 years, and celebrated his 100th birthday on July 10. Opening up to TODAY...
One Green Planet
This Couple Designed Their Wedding Cake to Look Like Their Dog Took A Bite Out Of It
While most people want their dogs to be a part of their wedding in some way or another, this couple took a different approach to get their pup in on the event. Roisin and Hunter Bicklmeier have a golden retriever named Bear, who they knew needed to be included in the festivities. When they planned out their wedding day, they found many different ways he could be involved.
PETS・
Comments / 0