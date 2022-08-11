Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Road improvement begins at Peninsula State Park
Road improvement projects at Peninsula State Park are scheduled to start on August 15 and run through October.
Door County Pulse
Go South to the Roundabout to Go North
Education efforts needed to help change local driving behaviors. Preventing car crashes means, in part, engineering safe roads and intersections. Law enforcement helps by writing tickets to try to change motorists’ behavior. But there’s a third leg of that crash-prevention stool called education, and that’s often missing, said Randy...
Door County Pulse
Board Backs New Building for Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding
Plans for Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding to construct a new, 65-foot-by-300-foot building along 3rd Avenue were approved Monday by Sturgeon Bay’s Aesthetic Design and Site Plan Review Board. The company stated in its application seeking approval for the new building and related site work that the project is needed to...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Design of the future’: a self-unloading bulk carrier to dock in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The first bulk carrier built on the Great Lakes in over 35 years, will dock in the Port of Green Bay overnight on Sunday. The Mark W. Barker, a 639-foot-long, self-unloading freighter will arrive around 11 p.m. on August 14, and will only stay docked for 7 hours.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Rogue Games takes over former Press Gazette distribution building
GREEN BAY – Calling all gamers – a new business catering to all the game lovers out there is set to open this week in the former Green Bay Press Gazette distribution building on the corner of Walnut Street and Monroe Avenue in downtown Green Bay. Rogue Games...
wearegreenbay.com
The impacts of grilling with charcoal vs. propane
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s summer, so it’s the perfect time to be out there on the patio with your family cooking up a nice barbeque. However, grills can be fueled by different gases, but the main two are charcoal and propane. These both emit greenhouse...
Door County Pulse
K-9 Leo Going to Oconto County
Door County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Pat McCarty reported in July to the Door County Judiciary and Public Safety Committee that K-9 Leo – who joined the department in October 2021 – and his handler, Deputy Matthew Tassoul, were not a good fit. Oconto County will take Leo, and the handler will go to training in October and will get another dog.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Wisconsin joins Midwest states in plan to build a Lake Michigan road trip route for electric vehicles
Governor Tony Evers, together with three Midwest governors, today announced a collaboration to build America’s next iconic road trip route, specifically for electric vehicles (EV) on August 2. The Lake Michigan EV Circuit Tour will consist of a network of EV chargers spanning over 1,100 miles of drivable shoreline...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBAY Green Bay
Brand-new Great Lakes freighter coming into Port of Green Bay Sunday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The shiniest new freighter on the Great Lakes is coming in to the Port of Green Bay this weekend. The Mark W. Barker just made its maiden voyage on the Great Lakes two weeks ago. The port says the freighter is delivering a load of...
wearegreenbay.com
Sturgeon Bay man arrested, forged letters to get $4,200 from Brown Co. Sheriff
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sturgeon Bay is facing nine total charges stemming from an incident where he allegedly forged documents in an attempt to get money back from Brown County Sheriff. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 39-year-old Reginald Scott was arrested...
wearegreenbay.com
MISSING: 30-year-old Appleton man, possibly in Green Bay
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing 30-year-old man who is cognitive/intellectually disabled. According to the department’s Facebook post, Psimon Chetto was last seen in the 600 block of N. Briarcliff Drive in Appleton on August 11 around 8:30 a.m.
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I say that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpr.org
WPNE 89.3 FM Green Bay service alert begins Aug. 15
Beginning Monday, Aug. 15, engineers will begin antenna and transmission line replacement work on NPR News & Music station WPNE, 89.3 FM in Green Bay. While every effort is being made to minimize the impact on listeners, we regret that some may experience reception issues and appreciate your understanding. If...
wearegreenbay.com
Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
Peshtigo company permanently shuts down; over 100 people left without jobs
As of July 31, Aacer Flooring in Peshtigo officially shut down operations. Dozens of people were left without jobs.
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man accused of plotting to kill his girlfriend after she didn’t post his bond
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is accused of trying to hire someone to kill his girlfriend while he was in jail. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 35-year-old Luis Dejesus-Gonzalez is charged with conspiracy to kill his girlfriend while he was in jail.
Comments / 0