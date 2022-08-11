Read full article on original website
‘It’s devastating’: Rockford farmer sees severe crop damage due to hail storm
ROCKFORD, Wash. — Last week, the city of Liberty Lake saw golf ball-sized hail through the region. This unusual hail storm left severe damage to homes and properties. Located around 15 miles outside of Spokane Valley, the hail storm caused significant crop damage for wheat farmers. It’s causing a delay to their normal harvesting schedule.
Family temporarily displaced from home due to fire
A family of six has been temporarily displaced from their home after it caught on fire Saturday morning.
Five people displaced from duplex in East Central due to bedroom fire
SPOKANE, Wash. — A duplex fire in the East Central neighborhood has left five tenants temporarily displaced. The Spokane Fire Department responded to a structure fire call on South Pittsburgh Street just past midnight. They received a call reporting a bedroom fire inside the duplex. Shortly arriving after the...
KXLY
Another long heat wave on the horizon – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash. — Temperatures in Eastern Washington and North Idaho creep back into the 90s on Monday and won’t be getting below that number anytime soon. Another long-term heat wave is on the way with temperatures getting three to five degrees hotter each day for most of the week.
Coeur d'Alene Press
'Legacy' lives on the water
COEUR d’ALENE — When Mike Moen found the 1967 Chris-Craft on a side street in Rathdrum 11 years ago, it was “tired and done,” worn from duty on the St. Joe River. Over five winters, Moen and his wife brought it back to life and Saturday, it was among the beauties in the annual Coeur d’Alene Antique & Classic Boat Festival at the floating boardwalk in front of The Coeur d’Alene Resort.
‘Nothing normal’: Neighbors rebuilding in Rockford after severe storm damage
ROCKFORD, WASH. — A Spokane County community is trying to rebuild after hail and high winds shattered their sense of safety, leaving them with damage they’ve never seen before. The small town of Rockford was hit hard during Thursday’s storm. They know it won’t be easy, but they’re...
KXLY
A pleasant, hazy Sunday forecast – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s another beautiful Northwest summer weekend, and there’s not much to spoil the fun on Sunday. It’s good weather for cooling off and sleeping in on Sunday morning with lows in the mid-50s. Much like Saturday, afternoon temperatures will only reach the 80s in most areas. That’s pretty normal for mid-August, but it’s been pretty hot lately so it feels great!
Storm causes significant damage in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Wash. – High winds and hail caused significant damage in Rockford Thursday evening. The storm knocked down trees and power lines throughout town. Avista crews are working to fix the power, but do not have an estimated time of repair. The Rockford Lions Club is supposed to be...
UPDATE: Missing vulnerable teen found
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department said the missing vulnerable teen girl has been found and is safe. 15-year-old Aliah Roberson was reported missing last night. She was last seen around 9:15 p.m. near 1100 S Madison St. She was wearing a puple tye-dye Nirvana shirt with black volleyball shorts. She was also possibly wearing red and white Adidas shoes.
KHQ Right Now
Late night vehicle fire quickly extinguished by Spokane Valley fire crews
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Late Friday at around midnight, Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) was called to a vehicle fire at Appleway and Dartmouth, following an accident. The car was engulfed in flames when crews arrived, though both occupants were out of the car already. One of them was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
eastidahonews.com
Dive team recovers body from Spokane River
SPOKANE, Washington (AP) — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office recovered a body from the Spokane River on Friday afternoon. The Sheriff Office’s Dive Team and Major Crimes Detectives were told that a paddle boarder reported finding what appeared to be human remains in the river. The initial report was made at 5 p.m. on Thursday, KREM-TV reported.
Multiple Agency Response Limits Fire West of Rosalia to Just 3 Acres
ROSALIA, WA - On Thursday, August 11, 2022, Rosalia Fire units were paged to the area of 'Hole in the Ground' west of Rosalia in Whitman County to conduct a smoke investigation. According to a release from the Rosalia Fire Department, the first units to arrive in the area found...
Spokane police drone attacked in mid-air over homeless camp near I-90 and Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drones have soared in popularity over the years and they've proven to be a useful tool for the Spokane Police Department (SPD). "The community benefits because we're able to find these people, officers benefit because we're not walking into an ambush and the suspect benefits because we're able to use other tools and tactics to come up with a peaceful resolution," SPD Cpl. Nick Briggs said.
Liberty Lake sees golf ball-sized hail throughout the region
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Those living in Liberty Lake saw golf ball-sized hail rain down throughout the region on Thursday. Locals sent in video and pictures from their homes, showing the true size and impact of the storm. Another viewer captured the aftermath of the storm in Rockford, which took down many trees. Credit: Ross Waters Do you have any...
‘Came out of nowhere’: Hail storm leaves cars, homes damaged in Liberty Lake
People reported seeing hail the size of golf balls, and some as solid as ice.
'People are broken': Avondale community devasted after Dale the duck passing
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Members of Avondale Golf Course frequently enjoy sightings of the local wildlife, from birds to deer to muskrats. But Dale the duck was special. For years, the black Cayuga duck was Avondale’s unofficial mascot, beloved by golfers and staff alike. A group of four...
Wildfire in North Idaho Near Priest Lake Grows to 55 Acres With no Containment
PRIEST LAKE - The Idaho Department of Lands is currently responding to a wildfire near Priest Lake in north Idaho's Bonner County. Officials say initial attack on the Lions Roar Fire, in logging slash combined with steep and rocky terrain, has been difficult. Crews did manage to lay hoses along roads and trails Tuesday. As of Wednesday morning, no containment had been achieved on the fire, which was estimated at 55 acres in size.
yaktrinews.com
Man sprayed by skunk during arrest in Deer Park outside church
DEER PARK, Wash.— Deputies from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office arrested a burglary suspect in Deer Park for second-degree burglary. Just past 3 a.m. on August 4, deputies responded to the report of an active burglary at the Church of the Nazarene in Deer Park. The person who called to report the burglary said they saw a man walking around and inside the church on the surveillance footage, wearing a mask over his face. He had a flashlight and was looking for audio equipment.
Loud and Constant Humming / Rumbling noise is North Spokane (Low Frequency Disturbance - Looking for help!)
Loud and Constant Humming / Rumbling noise is North Spokane (Low Frequency Disturbance - Looking for help!) Recently moved into a home in North Spokane and we've been having an issue with a loud external rumble / humming noise that goes on for several days straight. The noise appears to be a low frequency noise similar to that of a loud compressor with the youngest here stating it "sounds like a motorcycle is in the house." I was initially directed to call the police and make a formal noise complaint and was told they'd help me investigate but after a month and a half of calls/complaints/and paperwork they've never even bothered showing up! Rather frustrated I'm seeking any sort of help to try and track and solve this issue. Many in the neighborhood are suffering from the disturbance this noise causes and I'm sure many others beyond the block are as well. First some quick clarifications, the sound isn't coming from in the house as others on the block can hear it and it can be heard outside much louder than in the home, the sound has a clear direction (south of our position, I'll clarify later in this post), and it's not caused by traffic as it doesn't have the variance traffic/motor noise causes and is far to consistent/constant to be passing vehicles (especially as the sounds keeps its properties in both day and night, no matter the traffic volume). Location : To not give my exact location away (this is a public account) I'll be using the crossway of Lincoln Rd and N Standard St as my 'reference' point. This position is a bit away from the busy street but close enough it should be easy to visualize the location. Investigation so far : From that reference point (Lincoln Rd and N Standard St) the sound is rather loud and clearly discernable from other noises in the environment, however a distinct direction is hard to make out. Moving about .6 to .7 miles north of this point and I'm unable to discern the noise anymore, same with heading far enough West tho I didn't record the exact distance it became inaudible because the traffic from Division made discerning the noise rather difficult when loud vehicles were passing (tho it felt about the same if not slightly less). In contrast tho heading south .6-ish miles and the noise was still clearly audible and could easily be discerned from other sounds. Originally I had planned to walk in various direction to try and get a parameter of the sound however the loud humming / rumble noise covers a much larger area than I had originally anticipated and I haven't yet extended beyond this. Originally we thought it may be coming from a faulty vent/compressor system in the nearby strip mall (and still may be) or potentially some sort of piping systems of the near by apartments (Lincoln Village Apartments) but I haven't been able to confirm this in any way. I've already tried contacting Spokane City Code Enforcement but they've been extremely slow and it sounds like they won't actually do any investigating on their own outside specific complaints meaning I need to find what's causing the noise with certainty before I can actually advance and get this issue resolved. If anyone has any info / advice / follow ups or would be willing to help in any way please let me know! This sound has been extremely distressing to several people in the family and I'm sure we're not alone. With how useless the local police and enforcement has been on this issue I can't imagine I'm the first person to complain, this issue needs to be elevated and solved! EDIT : https://preview.redd.it/sc07m8ckuvg91.png?width=561&format=png&auto=webp&s=0976f71290aac24956085770261eaac5358c7a61 Spectral Frequency Display of the noise making inside my home (small spike on the right is me clicking to end the audio capture). Sadly my set-up won't capture below 36hz so it doesn't show it as clearly as more high-end professional hardware but is enough to show how aggressive the noise is. To explain to those unaware, the main bulk of the sound is reaching 30+ dba at the 100hz and below range, with a small tapper off above it up-to 600hz. This is defined as a low frequency noise but is certainly loud enough for anyone without severe hearing damage to discern. (note : Noise around 1k range is a PC fan, I'd capture a compare to when the noise is and isn't happening but it's happening right now so... yeah, can't really do that at the moment >.<) ​ EDIT 2 : Recorded a video with my phone out in-front of my house that displays the rumbling noise I'm talking about. Since it's day time there's still traffic noise which kinda muddies it but hopefully it gets the point across. [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ne1e\_dx2\_SM](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ne1e_dx2_SM)from SpiritShard.
Analyzing Thursday’s severe weather
SPOKANE, Wash.– A severe thunderstorm carved a long path of destruction on Thursday afternoon that won’t be soon forgotten by those who experienced it firsthand. This storm caused severe damage in the town of Rockford, Washington and hail bigger than the size of golf balls in Liberty Lake, Otis Orchards, East Farms, and Hauser. Power outages and down trees were...
