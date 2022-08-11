ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

KXLY

Another long heat wave on the horizon – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash. — Temperatures in Eastern Washington and North Idaho creep back into the 90s on Monday and won’t be getting below that number anytime soon. Another long-term heat wave is on the way with temperatures getting three to five degrees hotter each day for most of the week.
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane, WA
Spokane Valley, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

'Legacy' lives on the water

COEUR d’ALENE — When Mike Moen found the 1967 Chris-Craft on a side street in Rathdrum 11 years ago, it was “tired and done,” worn from duty on the St. Joe River. Over five winters, Moen and his wife brought it back to life and Saturday, it was among the beauties in the annual Coeur d’Alene Antique & Classic Boat Festival at the floating boardwalk in front of The Coeur d’Alene Resort.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY

A pleasant, hazy Sunday forecast – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s another beautiful Northwest summer weekend, and there’s not much to spoil the fun on Sunday. It’s good weather for cooling off and sleeping in on Sunday morning with lows in the mid-50s. Much like Saturday, afternoon temperatures will only reach the 80s in most areas. That’s pretty normal for mid-August, but it’s been pretty hot lately so it feels great!
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Storm causes significant damage in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Wash. – High winds and hail caused significant damage in Rockford Thursday evening. The storm knocked down trees and power lines throughout town. Avista crews are working to fix the power, but do not have an estimated time of repair. The Rockford Lions Club is supposed to be...
ROCKFORD, WA
KREM2

UPDATE: Missing vulnerable teen found

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department said the missing vulnerable teen girl has been found and is safe. 15-year-old Aliah Roberson was reported missing last night. She was last seen around 9:15 p.m. near 1100 S Madison St. She was wearing a puple tye-dye Nirvana shirt with black volleyball shorts. She was also possibly wearing red and white Adidas shoes.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Late night vehicle fire quickly extinguished by Spokane Valley fire crews

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Late Friday at around midnight, Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) was called to a vehicle fire at Appleway and Dartmouth, following an accident. The car was engulfed in flames when crews arrived, though both occupants were out of the car already. One of them was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
eastidahonews.com

Dive team recovers body from Spokane River

SPOKANE, Washington (AP) — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office recovered a body from the Spokane River on Friday afternoon. The Sheriff Office’s Dive Team and Major Crimes Detectives were told that a paddle boarder reported finding what appeared to be human remains in the river. The initial report was made at 5 p.m. on Thursday, KREM-TV reported.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Spokane police drone attacked in mid-air over homeless camp near I-90 and Freya

SPOKANE, Wash. — Drones have soared in popularity over the years and they've proven to be a useful tool for the Spokane Police Department (SPD). "The community benefits because we're able to find these people, officers benefit because we're not walking into an ambush and the suspect benefits because we're able to use other tools and tactics to come up with a peaceful resolution," SPD Cpl. Nick Briggs said.
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Wildfire in North Idaho Near Priest Lake Grows to 55 Acres With no Containment

PRIEST LAKE - The Idaho Department of Lands is currently responding to a wildfire near Priest Lake in north Idaho's Bonner County. Officials say initial attack on the Lions Roar Fire, in logging slash combined with steep and rocky terrain, has been difficult. Crews did manage to lay hoses along roads and trails Tuesday. As of Wednesday morning, no containment had been achieved on the fire, which was estimated at 55 acres in size.
yaktrinews.com

Man sprayed by skunk during arrest in Deer Park outside church

DEER PARK, Wash.— Deputies from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office arrested a burglary suspect in Deer Park for second-degree burglary. Just past 3 a.m. on August 4, deputies responded to the report of an active burglary at the Church of the Nazarene in Deer Park. The person who called to report the burglary said they saw a man walking around and inside the church on the surveillance footage, wearing a mask over his face. He had a flashlight and was looking for audio equipment.
DEER PARK, WA
Loud and Constant Humming / Rumbling noise is North Spokane (Low Frequency Disturbance - Looking for help!)

Loud and Constant Humming / Rumbling noise is North Spokane (Low Frequency Disturbance - Looking for help!) Recently moved into a home in North Spokane and we've been having an issue with a loud external rumble / humming noise that goes on for several days straight. The noise appears to be a low frequency noise similar to that of a loud compressor with the youngest here stating it "sounds like a motorcycle is in the house." I was initially directed to call the police and make a formal noise complaint and was told they'd help me investigate but after a month and a half of calls/complaints/and paperwork they've never even bothered showing up! Rather frustrated I'm seeking any sort of help to try and track and solve this issue. Many in the neighborhood are suffering from the disturbance this noise causes and I'm sure many others beyond the block are as well. First some quick clarifications, the sound isn't coming from in the house as others on the block can hear it and it can be heard outside much louder than in the home, the sound has a clear direction (south of our position, I'll clarify later in this post), and it's not caused by traffic as it doesn't have the variance traffic/motor noise causes and is far to consistent/constant to be passing vehicles (especially as the sounds keeps its properties in both day and night, no matter the traffic volume). Location : To not give my exact location away (this is a public account) I'll be using the crossway of Lincoln Rd and N Standard St as my 'reference' point. This position is a bit away from the busy street but close enough it should be easy to visualize the location. Investigation so far : From that reference point (Lincoln Rd and N Standard St) the sound is rather loud and clearly discernable from other noises in the environment, however a distinct direction is hard to make out. Moving about .6 to .7 miles north of this point and I'm unable to discern the noise anymore, same with heading far enough West tho I didn't record the exact distance it became inaudible because the traffic from Division made discerning the noise rather difficult when loud vehicles were passing (tho it felt about the same if not slightly less). In contrast tho heading south .6-ish miles and the noise was still clearly audible and could easily be discerned from other sounds. Originally I had planned to walk in various direction to try and get a parameter of the sound however the loud humming / rumble noise covers a much larger area than I had originally anticipated and I haven't yet extended beyond this. Originally we thought it may be coming from a faulty vent/compressor system in the nearby strip mall (and still may be) or potentially some sort of piping systems of the near by apartments (Lincoln Village Apartments) but I haven't been able to confirm this in any way. I've already tried contacting Spokane City Code Enforcement but they've been extremely slow and it sounds like they won't actually do any investigating on their own outside specific complaints meaning I need to find what's causing the noise with certainty before I can actually advance and get this issue resolved. If anyone has any info / advice / follow ups or would be willing to help in any way please let me know! This sound has been extremely distressing to several people in the family and I'm sure we're not alone. With how useless the local police and enforcement has been on this issue I can't imagine I'm the first person to complain, this issue needs to be elevated and solved! EDIT : https://preview.redd.it/sc07m8ckuvg91.png?width=561&format=png&auto=webp&s=0976f71290aac24956085770261eaac5358c7a61 Spectral Frequency Display of the noise making inside my home (small spike on the right is me clicking to end the audio capture). Sadly my set-up won't capture below 36hz so it doesn't show it as clearly as more high-end professional hardware but is enough to show how aggressive the noise is. To explain to those unaware, the main bulk of the sound is reaching 30+ dba at the 100hz and below range, with a small tapper off above it up-to 600hz. This is defined as a low frequency noise but is certainly loud enough for anyone without severe hearing damage to discern. (note : Noise around 1k range is a PC fan, I'd capture a compare to when the noise is and isn't happening but it's happening right now so... yeah, can't really do that at the moment >.<) &#x200B; EDIT 2 : Recorded a video with my phone out in-front of my house that displays the rumbling noise I'm talking about. Since it's day time there's still traffic noise which kinda muddies it but hopefully it gets the point across. [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ne1e\_dx2\_SM](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ne1e_dx2_SM)from SpiritShard.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Analyzing Thursday’s severe weather

SPOKANE, Wash.– A severe thunderstorm carved a long path of destruction on Thursday afternoon that won’t be soon forgotten by those who experienced it firsthand. This storm caused severe damage in the town of Rockford, Washington and hail bigger than the size of golf balls in Liberty Lake, Otis Orchards, East Farms, and Hauser. Power outages and down trees were...
ROCKFORD, WA

