Read full article on original website
Related
51-year-old woman killed in Cullman County crash
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Saturday night has left a 51-year-old Cullman woman dead in Cullman County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Dana West was injured when her Chevrolet Equinox left the road, hit a median and overturned around 7:25 p.m. The crash occurred on US 31 near the 322 mile-marker, […]
2 killed in early morning Birmingham crash identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating an early morning crash that left two people dead Sunday. According to Truman Fitzgerald with BPD, officers arrived to the scene on 3rd Avenue South and saw a small sedan had collided into a tree with two people unresponsive inside the vehicle around 1:20 a.m. Birmingham Fire […]
WAFF
Suspect arrested for Lincoln Co. attempted murder
A single-vehicle crash occurred took the life of a Texas man Saturday morning in Athens. Rose of Sharon, Landers McLarty Subaru serve lunch to Huntsville community. Rose of Sharon, Landers McLarty Subaru serve lunch to Huntsville community.
WAFF
One man dead in two-vehicle crash on Memorial Parkway
Sheriff’s Office: Inmate used bedsheets, water bottle in escape attempt. Sheriff’s Office: Inmate used bedsheets, water bottle in escape attempt. Tuscumbia man charged with murder and abuse of a corpse. Updated: 10 hours ago. The Tuscumbia Police Department says that it has charged a man with murder for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Taylor Haynes, Alabama mother found dead in woods, was ‘a beautiful person inside and out’
As the investigation into the death of Hartselle resident Taylor Haynes, 25, continues, friends and relatives remembered her for her contagious laugh, love for animals and the selflessness she displayed by helping those around her. Haynes’ body was discovered Thursday by Morgan County authorities in a wooded area in Trinity...
WAFF
Sheriff’s Office: Inmate used bedsheets, water bottle in escape attempt
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Morgan County Jail inmates are facing new charges after deputies say they tried to escape using a rope made of bedding and towels. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says the attempted escape occurred in the recreation yard of the Morgan County Jail on August 4.
Morgan County authorities discover body of missing woman, 2 detained
Morgan County investigators say they have discovered the body of a woman near Trinity. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has confirmed the identity of the body is missing person Taylor Renae Haynes. The cause of death is still under investigation. No arrests have been made. Two people have been detained...
Woman killed when car runs off road, overturns near Cullman
A Cullman woman died after her car left the roadway, struck a median and overturned Saturday evening outside Cullman, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Association. The crash killed Dana Quick West, 51, of Cullman, according to a news release. She was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox on U.S. 31 when the crash occurred. Officials pronounced West dead at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAFF
Tuscumbia Police investigating homicide, victim identified
UPDATE: Lauderdale Co. arsonist burglar has been arrested. Two people detained, Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity. Two people detained, Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity.
Man arrested in connection with Tuscumbia woman’s stabbing death
Tuscumbia police have arrested a man in connection with the death of a woman Thursday that prompted a soft lockdown of two schools. Police Chief Tony Logan said authorities were called to a home in the 100 block of Monroe Drive at about 11:34 a.m. Thursday after a family member reported discovering a body.
Trussville PD arrest man for attempting to steal from Courtesy GMC after test drive
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Police Department (TPD) arrested a man for attempting to steal a vehicle from Courtesy GMC after a test drive on Wednesday, August 10. According to the TPD, Antonio Tajuan Patterson, 42, of Birmingham, was arrested for theft of property. “Patterson is accused of stealing a GMC […]
Man wanted in connection with Lincoln County shooting turns himself in
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office confirms a man wanted in connection with a Tuesday night shooting that left two children and a woman injured is in custody.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAFF
Lauderdale Co. man found unresponsive in Bibb Correctional Facility
BRENT, Ala. (WAFF) - A man that was serving a 20-year sentence for a theft case in Lauderdale County was found unresponsive in his cell at the Bibb Correctional Facility. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Cory White, 38, was transported to a health care unit on Aug. 9 after he was found.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 12
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 12, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
WAFF
Decatur man arrested over fraudulent lawn service
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - In March 2022, Christopher Jay Britt, 28, was hired through his business Britt Lawncare and Landscaping to perform work for a Decatur resident. The resident provided Britt with a $7,000 check and for the work to be done, it was determined that Britt cashed the check on the day he received it.
WSMV
Man accused of shooting multiple people, including 2 children, in custody
LINCOLN CO., Tenn. (WSMV) - Lincoln County Sheriff officials confirmed Saturday that a man accused of the attempted murder of five people turned himself in Friday. Officials told us that 42-year-old Brodrick Fearn turned himself into the authorities Friday after shooting several people, including two children. Lincoln County Sheriff officials...
Decatur man charged with stealing $7k from homeowner for promised yard work
A Decatur resident told police that they hired Christopher Jay Britt with "Britt Lawncare and Landscaping" to work on their property, giving him a check for $7,000 as a deposit.
WAAY-TV
Fentanyl, crystal meth, pot, cocaine found in Muscle Shoals home; 1 arrested
A Muscle Shoals man faces multiple drug-related charges after a search of his home Thursday revealed methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana. Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said his office, the Colbert County Drug Task Force and the Muscle Shoals Police Department executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Kimberly Avenue in Muscle Shoals.
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale County inmate dies at Bibb Correctional Facility
An inmate from Lauderdale County has died at Bibb Correctional Facility. Cory Luke White, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 9, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The department said life-saving measures were performed but White was pronounced dead in the prison’s health care unit.
Tuscumbia murder investigation prompts soft lockdown of 2 schools
A murder investigation Thursday morning prompted a soft lockdown of two schools in Tuscumbia. WAAY is reporting that the body of a woman was discovered and police are searching for a person of interest. More information is expected this afternoon. Tuscumbia City Schools Superintendent Russ Tate, in a statement, said...
Comments / 0