ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinity, AL

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

51-year-old woman killed in Cullman County crash

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Saturday night has left a 51-year-old Cullman woman dead in Cullman County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Dana West was injured when her Chevrolet Equinox left the road, hit a median and overturned around 7:25 p.m. The crash occurred on US 31 near the 322 mile-marker, […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

2 killed in early morning Birmingham crash identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating an early morning crash that left two people dead Sunday. According to Truman Fitzgerald with BPD, officers arrived to the scene on 3rd Avenue South and saw a small sedan had collided into a tree with two people unresponsive inside the vehicle around 1:20 a.m. Birmingham Fire […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Suspect arrested for Lincoln Co. attempted murder

A single-vehicle crash occurred took the life of a Texas man Saturday morning in Athens. Rose of Sharon, Landers McLarty Subaru serve lunch to Huntsville community. Rose of Sharon, Landers McLarty Subaru serve lunch to Huntsville community.
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

One man dead in two-vehicle crash on Memorial Parkway

Sheriff’s Office: Inmate used bedsheets, water bottle in escape attempt. Sheriff’s Office: Inmate used bedsheets, water bottle in escape attempt. Tuscumbia man charged with murder and abuse of a corpse. Updated: 10 hours ago. The Tuscumbia Police Department says that it has charged a man with murder for...
TUSCUMBIA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trinity, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Morgan County, AL
Morgan County, AL
Crime & Safety
AL.com

Woman killed when car runs off road, overturns near Cullman

A Cullman woman died after her car left the roadway, struck a median and overturned Saturday evening outside Cullman, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Association. The crash killed Dana Quick West, 51, of Cullman, according to a news release. She was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox on U.S. 31 when the crash occurred. Officials pronounced West dead at the scene.
CULLMAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFF

Lauderdale Co. man found unresponsive in Bibb Correctional Facility

BRENT, Ala. (WAFF) - A man that was serving a 20-year sentence for a theft case in Lauderdale County was found unresponsive in his cell at the Bibb Correctional Facility. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Cory White, 38, was transported to a health care unit on Aug. 9 after he was found.
BRENT, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 12

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 12, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Decatur man arrested over fraudulent lawn service

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - In March 2022, Christopher Jay Britt, 28, was hired through his business Britt Lawncare and Landscaping to perform work for a Decatur resident. The resident provided Britt with a $7,000 check and for the work to be done, it was determined that Britt cashed the check on the day he received it.
DECATUR, AL
WSMV

Man accused of shooting multiple people, including 2 children, in custody

LINCOLN CO., Tenn. (WSMV) - Lincoln County Sheriff officials confirmed Saturday that a man accused of the attempted murder of five people turned himself in Friday. Officials told us that 42-year-old Brodrick Fearn turned himself into the authorities Friday after shooting several people, including two children. Lincoln County Sheriff officials...
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
WAAY-TV

Fentanyl, crystal meth, pot, cocaine found in Muscle Shoals home; 1 arrested

A Muscle Shoals man faces multiple drug-related charges after a search of his home Thursday revealed methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana. Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said his office, the Colbert County Drug Task Force and the Muscle Shoals Police Department executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Kimberly Avenue in Muscle Shoals.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
WAAY-TV

Lauderdale County inmate dies at Bibb Correctional Facility

An inmate from Lauderdale County has died at Bibb Correctional Facility. Cory Luke White, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 9, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The department said life-saving measures were performed but White was pronounced dead in the prison’s health care unit.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Tuscumbia murder investigation prompts soft lockdown of 2 schools

A murder investigation Thursday morning prompted a soft lockdown of two schools in Tuscumbia. WAAY is reporting that the body of a woman was discovered and police are searching for a person of interest. More information is expected this afternoon. Tuscumbia City Schools Superintendent Russ Tate, in a statement, said...
TUSCUMBIA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy