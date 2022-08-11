ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
That’s That: With One Hilarious Move, Bold & Beautiful Officially Became a Comedy, and We’re Totally Here For It

By Richard Simms
 3 days ago
Linda hines
3d ago

yep! she had Taylor fooled and she's a Shrink! she ridged something up trust me I don't believe she's gone and I saw the way deacon looked when Brooke told them today he don't believe it either! she did this so they will stop looking for her 🙄

The List

Why The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Have Fans Convinced Sheila Carter Will Never, Ever Really Be Dead

Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) has been terrorizing everyone on "The Bold and the Beautiful" since returning to the show last year (via Daytime Confidential). Nobody has been off limits throughout her reign of terror. From the moment everyone learned she was Dr. Finn's (Tanner Novlan) biological mother, nobody was safe. Sheila had a one-track mind for getting close to Finn and his infant son Hayes, and anything that stood in the way of that goal became a target. Unfortunately for the Logans, Spencers, and Forresters, that would be most characters on the canvas.
The List

Who Fathered Donna Logan's Son On The Bold And The Beautiful?

In 2008, actor Texas Battle began portraying the role of Marcus Walton on "The Bold and the Beautiful." The young man surprised Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) at Storm Logan's funeral by dressing up as a cater waiter and presenting her with a birth certificate that stated she was his mother (via Soap Central). A shocked Donna admitted that she had given him up for adoption as a teenager, and the two began to form a relationship.
The List

The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Weigh In On The Great Taylor Vs. Brooke Debate

The multifaceted nature of the women of "The Bold and the Beautiful" is what makes the soap opera so compelling. From the writers who create their storylines to the brilliant actresses portraying them, these characters showcase their layers time and time again. Two Los Angeles residents who are proof of that complexity are Dr. Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Brooke Hogan (Katherine Kelly Lang).
SheKnows

Is Days of Our Lives Really About To Kill [Spoiler]?

The pruning of this family tree is just about getting out of hand. Somebody call Bananarama because it looks like we’re trapped in a cruel summer on Days of Our Lives. According to spoilers for next week, the Grim Reaper isn’t through with Salem just yet and we’re going to have to contend with another death so soon on the heels of Abigail’s murder! Worse? It’s another DiMera!
SheKnows

First Photos of Young & Restless Alum’s Beautiful Baby Boy: ‘We Love You So Much, It Hurts’

The former soap sweetheart and her husband feel as though this is where they were meant to be their entire lives. Congratulations goes out to The Young and the Restless alum Kelli Goss (ex-Courtney) and her husband Justin Wilmers. Earlier this month, the couple welcomed their firstborn, a little baby boy named Wade, into their fold. The actress posted 10 sweet photos of their son and expressed, “One week with our Wadey Baby has flown by but has also felt like this is where we were meant to be our entire lives.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Virgin River confirms big change for season 5

Virgin River season 4 spoilers follow. Virgin River has confirmed it's getting a new showrunner for season 5. Following the release of season 4 last week, it has been revealed that Greek creator Patrick Sean Smith is coming on board to oversee the show, replacing Sue Tenney. Speaking to TVLine,...
