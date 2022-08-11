Cardboard bale pilot program creates space, reduces emissions at 3 Mile Canyon Landfill

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Summit County Solid Waste Division has created 61 cubic yards of landfill air space since implementing the pilot program to collect and bale Old Corrugated Cardboard (OCC) at the 3 Mile Canyon Landfill . The program has touted its success in helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions that the landfill puts out.

The program pauses during the winter months as the combination of snow on the ground and the outdoor process of baling prohibits it.

The program has been such a success that they are now looking for ways to collect even more cardboard with the goal of expanding the program significantly.

Residents can do their part by recycling their OCC into their curbside bin or taking their OCC to either the 3 Mile Canyon Landfill or Recycle Utah .

