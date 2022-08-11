ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

Cardboard bale pilot program creates space, reduces emissions at 3 Mile Canyon Landfill

By TownLift // Kevin Cody
TownLift
TownLift
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i1Rtt_0hDkXASq00

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Summit County Solid Waste Division has created 61 cubic yards of landfill air space since implementing the pilot program to collect and bale Old Corrugated Cardboard (OCC) at the 3 Mile Canyon Landfill . The program has touted its success in helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions that the landfill puts out.

The program pauses during the winter months as the combination of snow on the ground and the outdoor process of baling prohibits it.

The program has been such a success that they are now looking for ways to collect even more cardboard with the goal of expanding the program significantly.

Residents can do their part by recycling their OCC into their curbside bin or taking their OCC to either the 3 Mile Canyon Landfill or Recycle Utah .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xoLIX_0hDkXASq00
Courtesy of Summit County Solid Waste Division


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
ksl.com

Can car washes help in the fight to conserve Utah's water?

WEST JORDAN — Robert Bartholomew runs his fingers through the bristles of a massive cloth brush inside a Mister Car Wash tunnel. This brush, a tool to help clean off the 550 to 1,000 vehicles that come through this location daily, is temporarily off at this moment to reduce the noise inside the tunnel while there's a lull in traffic on a recent morning.
WEST JORDAN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Society
County
Summit County, UT
Park City, UT
Society
Summit County, UT
Government
State
Utah State
Park City, UT
Government
eastidahonews.com

Idaho reservoir produces third record catch this summer

BRUNEAU – Well, it’s happened again!. C.J. Strike Reservoir in southwestern Idaho – typically known for abundant crappie and smallmouth bass – has once again produced an eye-popping state record fish. Although, this time it’s not a catfish. Greg and Angie Poulsen of Eagle Mountain,...
IDAHO STATE
ABC4

New mixed-use urban community, FrontRunner station to open in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A brand new mixed-use community with a FrontRunner Station is coming soon for residents in Utah County. The grand opening of the Vineyard FrontRunner Station debuted on Friday morning, with attendance and remarks by Governor Spencer Cox, Vineyard City Mayor Julie Fullmer and other local officials. The Vineyard stop is […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landfill#Canyon#Pilot#Urban Construction#Old Corrugated Cardboard#Occ#Townlift Daily Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
utahrealtygroup.com

3213 Montrone Dr, West Valley City, UT 84119

***OPEN HOUSE SAT. Aug 13th 2-3pm*** No showings until then. Freshly Updated home w/ large OVERSIZED RV parking. Prime and conveniently located in the heart of West Valley City with tons of upgrades. FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT. CRISP AND WARM 3- TONE PAINT throughout. Beautiful NEW LAMINATE flooring on the Main floor and Fresh NEW CARPETS in the Owners Suite with a LARGE Walk-in-Closet. BRAND NEW Stainless-Steel APPLIANCES for your gourmet meals. Newly upgraded OUTLETS, LIGHT SWITCHES and LED lighting in every room. Customed Shelving in Basement and plenty of storage in taller garage. Enjoy your fully landscaped but LOW MAINTENANCE YARD that's completely FENCED and PRIVATE. Abundance of cement surrounding property for ample parking and storage for all your TOYS, TRAILERS, BOATS and / or RV's. Located 11 minutes from SLC Airport, 15 minutes to downtown, minutes from the 201, 215 freeway and Bangerter HWY. Plenty of SHOPPING, EATERIES and ENTERTAINMENT nearby. This home has it all. Information provided as a courtesy only, buyer and buyer's agent to verify all.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Mudslide forces lane closures on US 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon

SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Three lanes of US Highway 6 have been closed in Spanish Fork Canyon after a mudslide spilled across the roadway. Heavy monsoon rains moved through the area Friday afternoon. Officials from the Utah Department of Transportation said the sudden rain caused a mudslide that...
SPANISH FORK, UT
ABC4

Utah-based restaurant chain opens in another city

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah-based restaurant chain is opening in another city, marking its sixth location in the state. Vessel Kitchen, a casual eatery focused on “healthy-ish” seasonal offerings is bringing its flavorful menu to Farmington this fall. The Utah-based restaurant opened its first location in Park City in 2016 and has since […]
FARMINGTON, UT
ABC4

Massive power outage affects thousands in Stansbury Park

STANSBURY PARK, Utah (ABC4) – A massive power outage has left thousands without electricity in areas throughout Stansbury Park on Thursday evening. Rocky Mountain Power says over 3,900 residents in Stansbury Park and its surrounding areas are currently affected. Several outages are causing major power losses in the throughout the area. At this time, crews […]
STANSBURY PARK, UT
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
667K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy