New York City, NY

Terrorism Agents Called in After NYC Man Found Dead in Chair Among Jars of Chemicals

By Emily Hernandez
 3 days ago
Screenshot via NBC New York

The discovery of an elderly man found dead in a chair surrounded by schematics and jars of unknown chemicals in a New York City apartment has sparked a full-scale probe, authorities confirmed to NBC New York. Besides the responding New York Police officers, the department’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and the FBI are investigating the strange circumstances of the 75-year-old man’s death. The sealed jars were labeled as biohazards, though testing for radiation and toxic chemicals on some of the containers has been negative so far, according to officials. Potentially worrying drawings were also found at the scene. Police initially came to the second-floor apartment to conduct a welfare check around 1 p.m. Wednesday and found the dead man in a chair. It’s not yet clear who the man is or how he died.

