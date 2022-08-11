Read full article on original website
Michael protests about going to the "haunted" Super 8 Motel (Orlando, FL) behind usauthor (Evie M.) It has been a really interesting last few days. I talk about this a lot, but when I first moved to Orlando about a year ago, I swore I would check out all the haunted sites around the city and the state of Florida. And until, like, two days ago, I did nothing about it. But now, I have started slowly checking off haunted sites around Orlando to see what they're all about. And today, the focus of my attention was the allegedly haunted Super-8 Motel on International Drive.
The most haunted intersection in Orlando looks so ordinary.Evie M. (author) Orlando is a cool place. That's kind of a no-brainer, but really, it's true. You could be walking down the street on any ordinary day, thinking the pavement beneath your feet and the shops passing by are like any other, and there could be the most sinister backstory you've ever heard behind it.
Inside a Floor and Decor shop.Thomson200 Creative Commons Zero, Public Domain Dedication. I have lost count of how many times I've said this about Florida, but it's shocking how something as simple as a shopping mall with a Starbucks and stores selling kale chips could have such a rich history-- and a dark one. The thought came to my mind today after I learned about the seemingly innocent "Floor and Decor" (now a Conn's Home Plus) store in the Colonial Plaza in Orlando, Florida.
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Central Florida’s popular food concept Kona Poké is coming to Melbourne later this year. The restaurant will be near the Melbourne Square Mall. Kona Poké is based on a healthy lifestyle and Hawaiian-style poké bowls filled with fish and sauce. Guests can choose from a variety of fresh ingredients and vegan, vegetarian, keto and gluten-free options.
Orlando Meats closes after losing chefs
Orlando Meats has closed. The popular restaurant/butcher, which abandoned Ivanhoe Village for Winter Park in 2020, lost both its culinary director and its chef de cuisine last month when they announced they would be launching a new pop-up concept of their own called Red Panda Noodle (Instagram) – which we most recently covered HERE for a pop-up they were hosting at The Guesthouse in Mills 50.
Conn's Home Plus where the "haunted" Floor and Decor once wasPhoto belongs to author. I have been terrible about following up on the things I want to do. A part of me wants to continue to travel the world like I did when I was younger, and the other just wants to stay home with Netflix. However, I did finally make an effort to get out and see all of the haunted places I've wanted to since I came to Orlando a year ago, and it was a potentially haunted Floor and Decor shop that got me in the car and out on the road, ready to do some sleuthing.
A series of lakes connected by charming canals offers a unique paddling experience near the heart of historic Winter Park. The Winter Park Chain of Lakes consists of six main bodies of water tied together with a system of narrow canals. In a lush urban setting just north of downtown...
What's your favorite comfort food? Is it a nice burger and some crispy fries on the side? If that's the correct answer then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some really good burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. While it's true that it's not healthy to eat burgers on a daily basis, it's more than fine to have them from time to time. It's all about balance after all. Are you curious to see what burger places in Florida made it on the list? Here they are:
ORLANDO, Fla. — Grab a sweet treat and help those in need with the upcoming Chick-fil-A cookie fundraiser. A portion of the proceeds from all Chick-fil-A Chocolate Chunk Cookie sales will be donated to AdventHealth for Children as part of the “Buy a Cookie, Share You Care” campaign.
The Old Spanish Sugar Mill will be replaced with a new restaurant by Guest Services Inc.
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando home needs a big repair job on its back porch after being visited by a mama bear and her two cubs. Ray Shelly shared video with Channel 9 showing the bear family walking around at a home on Castelle Drive in Orlando, not far from Maitland Boulevard.
ORLANDO, Fla. — What’s in the box?. Central Florida residents will start see blue pop-up buildings with question marks on them sprouting up around Orlando. Don’t stress about entering them, because stress relief is the point. Florida Blue has launched “Out of the Blue” stress relief pop-ups...
Over 700 homes could soon be under construction in southwest Orange County in the Horizon West area which is near Disney. According to a recent piece in the Orlando Business Journal, a plan was filed earlier this month to turn 13121 Avalon Road into housing development with 516 multifamily homes and 196 townhome units.
ORLANDO, Fla. – National Roller Coaster Day is Tuesday, Aug. 16, and SeaWorld Orlando is challenging guests to ride all of the park’s roller coasters in one day. Guests who take part in the Roller Coaster Day challenge will get a lanyard to wear that will track the roller coasters they ride.
GET TICKETS NOW – CLICK HERE FOR MOLLY HATCHET TICKETS. VIP tickets are available for the Molly Hatchet concert for $49, which include a comfortable seat in front of the stage, fair admission, free unlimited fair rides, free shows and access to a private bar. The Space Coast State...
The Apopka City Center will also have Brew Theory Marketplace and a Starbucks
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Osceola County families will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost on Saturday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Kissimmee. Organizers said the...
ORLANDO, Fla. - Following a recent City of Orlando employee suspension who was seen blocking the entrance to a women’s clinic, volunteers are stepping up to help escort women safely into the facility. An Orlando area mom, Emily, posted on the social media site, Nextdoor to see if there...
ORLANDO, Fla. – Storm chances will once again be elevated Sunday. After a sunny start, clouds will be quick to bubble back up. Through the morning, the highest chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will be closest to the east coast of Florida. [SEE THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS...
A $3.1 million condo can seem a little eye-popping in plain text, but a quick look at the 3-story waterfront home in Mount Dora explains the cost. Orlando Business Journal reported that the purple lakefront tri-level on Lake Dora is the most expensive condo currently on the market in Orlando and a tour of the property justifies the price tag.
