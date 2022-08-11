ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

meangreensports.com

A New Era for North Texas Volleyball

DENTON, Texas – A new era for North Texas volleyball begins with first-year head coach Kristee Porter leading the program into a challenging 2022 schedule and the final season of Conference USA competition. UNT lost 12 players from last year's squad including all-conference selections Rhett Robinson and Sarah Haeussler....
DENTON, TX
meangreensports.com

Soccer Wins Second Exhibition, 4-1

SAN DIEGO — The North Texas women's soccer team won its second straight preseason exhibition match with a 4-1 victory at Point Loma on Saturday night. PLU have not loss a regular season home match in three years. With the win, the Mean Green left Southern California with a...
SAN DIEGO, CA

