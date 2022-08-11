ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Outsider.com

Evander Holyfield, Mike Tyson Exhibition Fight No Longer on the Table

Let’s get ready to … grumble. Unfortunately, boxing fans, a potential exhibition fight between Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson won’t be taking place after all. Holyfield told TMZ Sports that it’s “too late” for the two boxing legends to get inside the ring for a fun exhibition fight. It’s too bad, considering the two highlighted the sport from the 1980s through the 2000s.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Paige Recalls Hitting Rock Bottom When Salacious Videos And Photos Leaked

There are some moments in life, good or bad, that one will never forget. For former WWE star Paige, one of those moments was when photos and videos of her were leaked, without her consent, in 2017. In an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Paige took Paquette through the day, and how she found out while in San Antonio, Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MiddleEasy

Dana White Leaves Khabib Out Of His Top Five All-Time List Of Fighters: “He Retired Too Early”

Dana White has dived into the ‘greatest of all time’ conversation once again. There have been many greats to grace the UFC Octagon, but which of those fighters have done enough to earn GOAT status? Well, for Dana White, he does have one name in mind. And no, it’s not the undefeated hall-of-famer Khabib Nurmagomedov, who left the sport with a staggering 29-0 record.
UFC
mmanews.com

Dana White Names His Top 5 UFC Fighters Of All Time

UFC President Dana White has named his picks for the top five fighters in UFC history, and there’s one notable absence…. Having played a major role in developing the MMA leader since being installed as president following the Fertitta brothers’ acquisition of the promotion in 2001, White has just about seen it all inside the Octagon.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Video: Watch slow motion moment Marlon Vera obliterates Dominick Cruz’s nose with a head kick

Dominick Cruz did his best to remain at the very top of the Bantamweight division after 10 (on and off) years of contendership. But, Marlon Vera was just too powerful for “The Dominator” to handle last night (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) in UFC San Diego’s main event. After using his tricky footwork to stay out of Vera’s kill zone for 17 minutes, Cruz ate a massive kick to the face and was knocked stiff in the fourth frame.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MiddleEasy

Kamaru Usman Blasts USADA For ‘Stupid’ Early Morning Visit

Kamaru Usman was not happy with USADA this week. The UFC’s anti-doping program, USADA, has had several examples of being ridiculous to the UFC athletes. Recently, Alexander Volkanovski revealed that USADA tested him hours before his second title fight with Max Holloway, which really altered his performance. The champ...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Henry Cejudo reacts to Marlon Vera’s knockout victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego: “Chito won but I’m not impressed by his performance”

Henry Cejudo isn’t exactly giving Marlon Vera‘s latest performance a rave review. Vera recently went one-on-one with former two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz. The action was held inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on August 13, 2022. Cruz had some success in the fight but Vera...
SAN DIEGO, CA
theScore

Rory MacDonald retiring from MMA after PFL season exit

Former UFC title challenger and Bellator champion Rory MacDonald announced his retirement from mixed martial arts Sunday. MacDonald suffered an upset TKO loss to Dilano Taylor - who stepped in as a short-notice replacement - in the PFL 8 main event Saturday to miss the finals for a second straight season.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Eubank Jr. Reveals His Father Has Not Spoken To Him Since Benn Fight Was Made

Chris Eubank Jr has revealed that his father was opposed to him facing Conor Benn on October 8 and has not spoken to him since the fight was confirmed. Eubank Jr and Benn went head-to-head at a press conference on Friday to announce their clash at London’s O2 Arena, which continues the family feud that saw their famous fathers – Chris Sr and Nigel – clash in two memorable fights in the 1990s.
COMBAT SPORTS
FitnessVolt.com

Watch Method Man Bench Press Huge 315-Lbs For 5 Reps

Wu-Tang Clan member Clifford Smith Jr., popularly known as Method Man, found his new passion in the gym lifting heavy weights. In a recent video posted on his Instagram, Smith Jr. can be seen performing a huge bench press of 315 pounds for five reps. Method Man gained popularity for...
WORKOUTS

