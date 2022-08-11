David Glenn Silver, 52, of Johnson City, walked into heaven August 8, 2022. Joshua 24:15, “As for me and my house we shall serve the Lord.” Those are the words David Silver lived by. Born on October 26, 1969, he walked into heaven on August 8, 2022, rejoicing to finally meet his Jesus face to face. David attended Grace Fellowship Church in Johnson City and was an employee of Borla Performance in Johnson City. He is remembered as the most enthusiastic Florida Gator and Michael Jordan fan and the absolutely best husband, father, Poppy, brother and friend anyone could imagine.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO