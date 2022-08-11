Read full article on original website
Memories of the 1899 five day meeting at the Grassy Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
The following story is derived from journals written by a Rogersville resident in the 1960’s. “My name is Victoria McCurry Russell I was fifteen years old the summer they had the big Association meeting down at Grassy Creek. I remember it well. As a matter of fact, sometimes the past like a mist closes around me and it seems like lately I’ve been living on yesterdays.
First Baptist Elizabethton to host free food bag distribution
First Baptist Church in Elizabethton will be hosting a free food bag distribution on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. The distribution will be outside as a drive-through pick-up. First Baptist Elizabethton is located at 212 E. F St. For more information, please call 423-543-1931.
Washington County, Tennessee slaughterhouse on town agenda for Tuesday
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A meat processing facility is coming to Washington County, Tennessee but where it will go is still uncertain. An area next to the Jonesborough Flea Market is a possibility, and so is another plot of land along Highway 11 E. and the Eagle’s Nest residential community. Town leaders will meet […]
Frank Leon Ellis
Frank Leon Ellis, 67, Elizabethton, went to be with his Lord, Thursday, August 11, 2022, at his residence. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Bruce and Betty Lou Thomason Ellis. Frank was a 1972 graduate of Happy Valley High School and a retired Residential...
Ronnie D. “Ron” Crumley
Ronnie D. “Ron” Crumley, Johnson City, has left his earthly home on Thursday, August 11, 2022, and gone to live with his creator, his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Ron was of the Freewill Baptist Faith and often spoke of the two churches (Union Hill Freewill Baptist and New Liberty Freewill Baptist) and of how they helped sustain his small family during his early years with “house warmings,” food and spiritual guidance, and remained extremely grateful to that community at his passing.
Calling ETSU Choirs alumni
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University has issued a call to alumni of the ETSU Choirs to gather for a special reunion concert. The event, which will help kick off Homecoming week at ETSU, happens at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, in the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts.
State and local leaders meet to solve flooding issues across Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whether it’s flooding locally in Knoxville, waters that cause a mass evacuation at a Gatlinburg campsite or widespread flooding in Cocke County, Tennessee has seen how destructive flooding can be over the last year. Understanding the dangers of flood waters, state and local leaders met...
JCPD: 2 arrested after stealing over $1k in property and trespassing in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Two men have been arrested after stealing over $1,000 in property and trespassing in Johnson City. The Johnson City Police department says they responded to 2306 Duncans Retreat Dr. Sunday evening around 7:40 p.m. where Joseph Runyon, 28, and Kenneth Ingram, 36, were trespassing a building that was under construction.
Cocke Co. deputy frees black bear locked inside vehicle
The officer was fired for lying about an investigation into racist behavior, the document states. Bear crashes Alabama family’s Gatlinburg vacation. The family was headed to see a pirate show in Gatlinburg when the bear walked up to the patio. Grainger County remains identified as Knoxville woman after more...
ETSU Gatton College of Pharmacy welcomes Class of 2026
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy welcomed 54 student pharmacists in the Class of 2026 with a traditional White Coat Ceremony today at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts. The class arrived on Aug. 1 for Gatton Ready, a bridge program designed to help students acclimate to the rigors of pharmacy school, culminating in the White Coat Ceremony today.
Report: ETSU coach kicked players off team for alleged same-sex relationship
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — First-year East Tennessee State University (ETSU) women’s basketball coach Simon Harris unilaterally kicked two players off the team last season without former athletic director Scott Carter’s okay, then later tried to solicit evidence they broke a vague team rule from another player who faced potential criminal charges for fighting.
Move Mountains clinic starts Monday in Wise County
WISE — The Health Wagon continues its two decades of free summer medical clinics starting Monday with the Move Mountains Medical Mission. This year’s clinic will be on an appointment-only basis from Aug. 15-24 at the Wise County Fairgrounds in order to protect patients, staff and volunteers from COVID-19 exposure.
Food Truck Park opens in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol Food Truck Park had its grand opening Friday afternoon. The Bristol Food Truck Park offers a variety of food and treats from local trucks in the region. According to the food truck park’s Facebook page, at one point, they had close to 300 people in the park. “There is […]
Father-daughter duo go on breakfast tour of the Tri-Cities
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It all started at a Waffle House. For Chad and Alysse Rowland, it was the beginning of a year-long journey that brought the two together as father and daughter before she officially left the nest. During a Waffle House birthday breakfast for Alysse’s brother in the fall of 2021, Chad […]
Acoustic Jam on Stage at Roan Mountain Park
Acoustic Jam on Stage will be held Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Anderson Community Park (behind the post office), Roan Mountain. Bring an instrument and join the fun with jam leader Ellie Hjemmet. Beginners are welcome.
David Glenn Silver
David Glenn Silver, 52, of Johnson City, walked into heaven August 8, 2022. Joshua 24:15, “As for me and my house we shall serve the Lord.” Those are the words David Silver lived by. Born on October 26, 1969, he walked into heaven on August 8, 2022, rejoicing to finally meet his Jesus face to face. David attended Grace Fellowship Church in Johnson City and was an employee of Borla Performance in Johnson City. He is remembered as the most enthusiastic Florida Gator and Michael Jordan fan and the absolutely best husband, father, Poppy, brother and friend anyone could imagine.
Some Sullivan County offices planning move to former school
BLOUNTVILLE - At least two major county departments are planning to relocate from their relatively cramped quarters in the historic Sullivan County Courthouse. The Sullivan County Finance Department and the Sullivan County Purchasing Agent's Office are making preliminary steps to move to the third floor of the former Blountville Elementary School.
Fraley on taking office as sheriff: ‘Some tough days ahead’
Mike Fraley joked on Friday that he doesn’t expect to see much of his wife in coming months. “I told Brenda if she wants to see me she may want to hang a picture on the fridge,” said the sheriff-elect for Carter County. Fraley, who takes office Sept....
USGS confirms earthquake in Mitchell County
SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey confirmed an earthquake in Mitchell county Saturday night. The 2.0 magnitude earthquake hit Spruce Pine, North Carolina just before 10 p.m., according to USGS. The earthquake had a depth of 6 kilometers.
Sharon Ann (Harmon) Helbert
On Tuesday, August 9, 2022 our beloved mother, sister, grandmother and friend, Sharon Ann (Harmon) Helbert, passed away at the age of 60. Sharon was born on February 18, 1962 to the late Renis “Did” and Martha (Dugger) Harmon. In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Vince Helbert, in 2004, and a brother-in-law, Counce Guy.
