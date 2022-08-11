Read full article on original website
capitolwolf.com
26,462 new cases of COVID over past week
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 26,462 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 123 deaths since last Friday. According to the CDC, 42 counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19. An additional 48 counties in Illinois are now...
capitolwolf.com
Hero cops honored
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza Friday used her tent at the Illinois State Fair to honor four Springfield police officers, one of whom cracked a hit-and-run case in which a woman was seriously injured and her dog killed. The other three honored addressed mental health cases; for example, talking people out...
capitolwolf.com
Sliding down Route 66
The Illinois State Fair’s iconic giant slide, which dates to 1968, is under new ownership–and with a new twist!. Doug Knight, co-owner of Knight’s Action Park, recently bought the attraction and will keep it open for select occasions, including Saturdays in the summer, starting in May of next year.
