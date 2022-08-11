Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
KFOX 14
Road closures happening August 14th through August 20th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — I-10 Widening West. Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be reduced to one lane at varying locations between Vinton Road and Redd Road. Lane closures necessary to allow crews and equipment to safely enter and exit the work zone. Monday, August 15, and Tuesday,...
KFOX 14
Transmountain construction project faces setback; completion expected by end of year
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Transmountain is known for its views but for the last couple of years, it's also been known for its construction delay. The Texas Department of Transportation told KFOX14 in January that the expected completion date of the construction would be May of 2022. It's...
KFOX 14
Sinkhole repairs in central El Paso to take longer than originally expected
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The repairs to a 15-foot-deep sinkhole in central El Paso are expected to take a little longer, according to an El Paso Water spokesperson. Originally El Paso Water said all the repairs at the Yandell and Gateway South intersection would be done by Saturday, but that is no longer the case.
KFOX 14
1 person dead after SUV drives into canal in El Paso's Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — One person is dead after an SUV crashed into a canal in El Paso's Upper Valley. Police said that the driver of the SUV was speeding along Artcraft Road when it collided with a Border Patrol vehicle and continued on Upper Valley Road. When...
KFOX 14
El Paso Streetcar extends service hours, days
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Streetcar will be increasing its hours of operation and days beginning Aug. 31. Under the new extended service schedule, the Streetcar will run Wednesday through Sunday as follows:. 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
KFOX 14
Multiple lanes closed at I-10 West following a rollover crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A two-vehicle crash has resulted in lane closures on I-10 West and Schuster. One lane remains open on I-10 West. The crash also resulted in a vehicle rollover according to officials. No injuries have been reported at this time. Check back for updates. Sign...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans react to reopening of City's indoor pools
EL PASO, T.X. — The city of El Paso will reopen aquatic centers on Monday after they were closed for most of the summer. We spoke with several El Pasoans who told us they were excited and they could not wait to start using the indoor pools again. "I...
KFOX 14
Person suffers minor burns after vehicle fire on Liberty Expressway
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A person suffered minor burns after a vehicle fire on Liberty Expressway Friday morning. Fire officials said the incident happened on Liberty expressway at exit 22 on the Sgt Mayor ramp. The person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. This is a...
KFOX 14
Two people taken to the hospital after a fire in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire earlier Saturday. Officials say the fire was reported at 2:28 a.m. at an apartment at La Estancia Appartments. The fire was contained at 2:44 a.m. according to a spokesperson with EPFD. Two patients were taken...
KFOX 14
Person seriously injured after car fire on US-54 near New Mexico state line
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One male was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a car fire in the median of US-54 near the New Mexico and Texas state line Friday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. TxDOT cameras showed the southbound lanes heading into...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces hosts large cannabis convention
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces was home to the largest cannabis convention this weekend. The Southern New Mexico Canna Convention focused on medical cannabis education, information, and entertainment. Due to the recent success of the cannabis industry in Las Cruces, the convention brought together the medical cannabis...
KFOX 14
One person suffers injuries after a motorcycle and car crash
El Paso, TEXAS — Police were seen by KFOX14/CBS4 crews on scene responding to an accident that left one person injured in west El Paso, according to the El Paso Fire Department. According to an officer on scene, the motorcyclist is still breathing but they are unaware of the...
KFOX 14
Molina Healthcare of Texas to hosts school supply giveaway for El Paso students
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The Molina Healthcare of Texas will be hosting a school supply giveaway for students. The event will offer backpacks and school supplies. and COVID-19 booster for children 6 months and older. One hundred backpacks filled with school supplies will be available on a first-come,...
KFOX 14
Shooting in south-central El Paso leaves one man dead
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man has died following a shooting in south-central El Paso. Police responded to a call of a shooting at the 100 block of Brown, officials stated. Officials say the victim was in his 40s and was taken to University Medical Center where he...
KFOX 14
El Paso farmers market celebrates National Farmers Market Week
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As National Farmer's Market week comes to an end, the El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers Market invited El Pasoans to their celebration this Saturday. The celebration featured more than 50 local vendors, artists, and growers. Those who attended got to enjoy live music,...
KFOX 14
El Paso seeks info in hit-and-run crash in east El Paso that critically injured man
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver on El Paso’s eastside in July. Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department ask for help finding the driver involved through the Crime of the Week. The incident happened on...
KFOX 14
Opening of Mexican-inspired art installation in El Paso canceled due to violence in Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The opening of an art installation inspired by Mexico's cultural history has been canceled in El Paso Friday because of violence in Juarez. The exhibit called "La Linea Imaginaria" or "The Imaginary Line" will open at a later date at the Chamizal National Memorial Cultural Center.
KFOX 14
LIST: Events canceled, postponed due to violence in Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Multiple events in El Paso and Cd. Juarez have been canceled or postponed on Friday and Saturday due to the recent violence in Juarez. If you have an event that is being postponed or canceled due to the violence in Juarez, send an email to elpaso-assignmentsdesk@sbgtv.com to let us know.
KFOX 14
Dorm prices rise at New Mexico State University during 2022-2023 school year
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Students at New Mexico State University are feeling the impacts of inflation. Every first year, first time undergraduate student of NMSU are required to live on campus unless they have received an exemption. In first year residency halls the cot of living has increased...
KFOX 14
Over 30 human smuggling cases in El Paso thwarted within 5 days, Border Patrol reports
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso and surrounding areas like Sunland Park and Santa Teresa in New Mexico have seen an uptick in law enforcement pursuits involving alleged human smugglers. Pursuits have often ended in a crash where migrants are injured or property is damaged. Over 30 dangerous...
