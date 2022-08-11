Read full article on original website
Suspect shot by deputy after shoplifting at Pearland store, authorities say
PEARLAND, Texas — A Brazoria County Sheriff's Office deputy shot a shoplifting suspect Sunday at a shopping center in the Pearland area, according to authorities. BCSO officials said they got a call about a person who was shoplifting at the Target in the Silver Lake shopping center. Authorities spotted...
Brazoria County deputy injured while trying to stop shoplifter, officials say
The deputy only had minor cuts, due to him trying to break the window of the suspect's vehicle.
cw39.com
HCSO: Man shot, killed while at stop sign in east Harris County
HOUSTON (CW39) — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. It happened early Monday morning in the 14000 block of Alderson Street in east Harris County. Police say they received a call for a pickup truck that was stopped at a stop...
cw39.com
Scooter driver killed in crash in Galveston, man charged with intoxicated manslaughter
GALVESTON, Texas (CW39) — A man driving a scooter was killed in a crash on Sunday evening, and the driver of the car has been charged in the incident, police said. Yordany Ferrer, 35, was charged with intoxicated manslaughter for the major crash that happened on Sunday around 7:10 p.m. at 5300 Avenue U.
Former Texas peace officer, convicted serial rapist, gets 10 years
A former Texas reserve peace officer deemed "The Ghost Hunter," who became a convicted serial rapist, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday.
Woman shot drives to 7-Eleven for help in northwest Harris County, deputies say
Investigators believe the suspect shot through the woman's passenger-side window near a subdivision about three miles from where deputies found her.
cw39.com
HPD searching for suspect in deadly shooting at bowling alley
HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are looking for a gunman who opened fire in the parking lot of a bowling alley early Sunday morning, killing one person. The victim was a 24-year-old man, identified as Greg Shead. Police say around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning they responded to shots fired near...
Walmart Houston alert – police surround Walters Road store after reports of an ‘active shooter and suspicious package’
LAW enforcement has arrived on the scene at a local Walmart in Texas after reports of an active shooter situation and a suspicious package. The Walmart at 1960 & Walters in Houston, Texas is surrounded by the Houston Police Department as the situation unfolds, per Fox 3 News. Police are...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed by 2 men at apartment complex in west Harris County, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man has died after he was reportedly shot multiple times Saturday evening while being chased by two men at an apartment complex in west Harris County, deputies say. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting took place in the 14900 block of...
Orange Leader
Police working scene after 4 thieves took 34 seconds to rob Pinehurst gun shop of 16 weapons
PINEHURST — A recent smash-and-grab burglary at a Pinehurst gun store happened in less than a minute. During a span of 34 seconds, four people entered Red Lion Tactics, 2494 Martin Luther King Drive, and stole 16 weapons, including three rifles. Owner Josh Dempsy said the four individuals parked...
fox26houston.com
Suspicious item found at Harris Co. Walmart parking lot on FM 1960 deemed safe, no danger to public
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office says a suspicious item that was located on Saturday afternoon has been deemed safe. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the item was found in the parking lot at 3450 FM 1960 West. Officials said a suspicious item that was...
News Channel 25
Texas men charged in multimillion-dollar fraud scheme against medical companies during pandemic
HOUSTON — Two Houston-area men were charged with conspiracy to commit and committing wire fraud in a scheme totaling nearly $40 million in losses to various medical companies, officials said. Caleb Jordan McCreless of Richmond, 32, and Christopher Luke McGinnis of Spring, 39, are accused of defrauding medical companies...
Click2Houston.com
Body believed to be missing 72-year-old woman found at Chambers County canal, authorities say
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office deputies have located a body Sunday afternoon that they believe is the missing 72-year-old woman, Bettye Robinson. According to authorities, the body was found in the canal near Miller Street in Anahuac. Robinson was reported missing on August 13 and was last seen leaving her...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
CONSTABLES SEEK THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN INDENTIFYING THESE SUSPECTS WHO USED OVER $14,000.00 WITH A STOLEN CREDIT CARD AND CHECK BOOK!!
On July 18, 2022, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 24000 block of Rain Creek Drive in reference to a burglary of a motor vehicle. Upon arriving, the victim advised that an unknown suspect made forced entry into her vehicle while she was at Burroughs Park and stole her purse which contained her wallet with her Texas Driver’s License, debit and credit cards, her checkbook and house keys.
kingwood.com
Citizen report leads to arrest of suspected thieves
Citizen report leads to arrest of suspected thieves. An observant citizen witnessed two pieces of equipment being stolen from a vehicle in the Academy parking lot in New Caney on 8/11/22. The citizen called dispatch to report the theft. An officer located the vehicle and detained 3 people that were in the truck. The person who had the equipment stolen from him happened to drive by the scene and recognized the truck and his equipment. Both males were placed into custody for Felony Theft and one of the subjects was in possession of Methamphetamine.
Driver dons bulletproof vest while leading HPD on chase in southwest Houston, police say
At one point, the suspect drove on the wrong side of the Beltway for a block and a half, before hiding in an office complex, police said.
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty County jury sentenced convicted drug dealer to 99 years in prison
A Liberty County jury found Curtis Leon Tarver, Jr., 50, guilty of Manufacture and Delivery of Methamphetamine and sentenced him to 99 years in prison on July 26, 2022. The Honorable Judge Mark Morefield, 75th Judicial District Court, presided over the two-day trial. Prosecutors Kevin Barnes and Kayla Herrington presented...
KHOU
Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times at a west Harris Co. apartment complex, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was flown to an area hospital in critical condition after being shot multiple times at a west Harris County apartment complex on Saturday, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said the shooting happened at an apartment complex located at 14906 Westpark Drive. The...
Click2Houston.com
Man killed by girlfriend during domestic violence incident in north Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a woman fatally shot her boyfriend during a domestic violence incident in north Harris County Thursday. Deputies received reports of a shooting at The Park at Cumberland Apartment Complex located at 505 Cypress...
MySanAntonio
Photos: FBI looking for SETX 'Little Red Riding Hood' robbery suspect
The FBI is searching for a robbery suspect in Southeast Texas that they've nicknamed "Little Red Riding Hood" after what he was seen wearing. Authorities released pictures of the man dressed in a red sweatshirt with the hood pulled up over his head, black pants and a white N95 face mask. Investigators said he is wanted for allegedly robbing a bank in northwest Houston on Saturday.
