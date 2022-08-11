Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach restaurant staff saves patron from choking
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Curtis and Beth calamari are regulars at the Eggs Up Grill in Myrtle Beach. The elderly couple were enjoying their meals until the unthinkable happened. “She ordered the eggs benedict, took a slice of the muffin and the egg, and started to choke on...
abcnews4.com
Myrtle Beach restaurant staff jump into action to save choking elderly customer
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Curtis and Beth Calamari are regulars at the Eggs Up Grill in Myrtle Beach. The elderly couple was enjoying their meals until the unthinkable happened. “She ordered the eggs benedict, took a slice of the muffin and the egg, and started to choke on...
wpde.com
2 sent to hospital after structure fire in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews were on the scene of a residential structure fire in Myrtle Beach Sunday night. The fire happened on 2902 North Oak Street, according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. Fire officials said the blaze was under control and two patients were transported from...
The Post and Courier
North Myrtle Beach responds to federal lawsuit filed by Cherry Grove business
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — The city of North Myrtle Beach has responded to a federal lawsuit filed by a Cherry Grove business in recent court documents, alleging that the beach equipment provider has turned its “ongoing” ordinance “violations” into a marketing tactic. Cherry Grove Beach...
counton2.com
Grand Strand Ketamine Center set to open in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH KETAMINE CENTER (WBTW) — The veteran-owned Grand Strand Ketamine Center is set to have its grand opening Monday. The center will help treat people with depression, anxiety, PTSD, chronic pain and other mental and physical conditions. Erik Oberg, a physician at Grand Strand Ketamine Clinic, said ketamine...
wpde.com
Lack of affordable Grand Strand housing leads to record animal drop-off numbers: Official
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Pets have been being brought in record numbers recently to the Grand Strand Humane Society. The most common reason why is a lack of affordable housing and affordable pet-friendly housing in the area, according to officials with the shelter. There are currently 110 cats...
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Rolando
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Aug. 13-14 is Rolando, a year-old mixed breed dog available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society. Rolando came to the shelter as a stray, according to spokeswoman Kathy Robinson, who said he “loves everybody,” does well on walks and enjoys riding in […]
WMBF
Dining With Dockery: Hurricane Juel’s
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ready for another Dining with Dockery?. Andrew heads to Hurricane Jules up in Little River for this week’s Dining with Dockery. Located along the Intracoastal Waterway, Hurricane Juel’s offers everything you are looking for when it comes to seafood plus sushi options. In...
Back-to-school bash helps hundreds of Horry County students
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 500 students were treated Friday night to back-to-school supplies, fresh fruits, books and more. The First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach, Patrick’s Mobile Home Park, Office Max and many others came together to make sure Horry County students are prepared when they start the new school year on […]
WMBF
‘It’s a heartfelt thing:’ 100+ pet adoptions in Horry County help reduce crowded shelter
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - While Horry County Animal Care Center started the week over its maximum capacity, dozens of adoptions have helped bring things down to more manageable numbers. Within the last two weeks, authorities in Horry County seized more than 100 animals from two different animal cruelty investigations,...
abccolumbia.com
ON THE ROAD: Palmetto State’s third oldest city boasts historical and recreational charm
GEORGETOWN, SC (WOLO) — With kids in Richland County schools returning next week, you still have this weekend to squeeze in a quick vacation. If you’re looking for a nice day trip, look no further than a small coastal town that has been recognized as the best in the country by USA Today.
Crash, fire in North Myrtle Beach damage rental home, five cars, 3 golf carts
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A wild series of events including a car crash and fire early Sunday morning in North Myrtle Beach damaged a rental home, five cars and three golf carts, authorities said. The fire happened about 4:30 a.m. in the area of 1900 North Ocean Boulevard when a burning vehicle that […]
The Post and Courier
Hope Health opens new facility in Hemingway, third one in Williamsburg County
Hope Health had a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new facility in Hemingway August 12 and is set to start taking patients. The facility in Hemingway is the third in Williamsburg County, with locations already established in Kingstree and Greeleyville. “[This facility] provides health service, which is the first step...
WMBF
1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt in a crash in the Conway area on Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened in the area of Highway 501 and Enoch Road at around 2:35 p.m. Details on the condition of the person hurt were not immediately...
Funeral held for Florence County paramedic Sara Weaver
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A funeral was held Saturday afternoon in Lake City for a paramedic killed Tuesday night while helping a crash victim on Pamplico Highway. Paramedic Sara Kinsy Weaver, 32, of Florence, and the motorcyclist she was treating, Cedric Antonio Gregg, 37, were both killed in the seriesof incidents that also injured two […]
The Post and Courier
Driver killed in Georgetown County accident
GEORGETOWN — A driver was killed Aug. 13 when a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe left the roadway, overturned and caught fire in Georgetown County, according to a South Carolina Highway Patrol report. The victim, who has yet to be identified, was driving south on S.C. 41 south of Morgan Avenue...
Flags at South Carolina statehouse to be lowered in honor of Florence County paramedic killed in crash
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 71-year-old woman was arrested Friday on two charges of reckless homicide after authorities said she drove through the scene of an accident Tuesday night, killing paramedic Sara Weaver and the injured motorcyclist she was treating, Cedric Gregg. The charges could carry up to 10 years each. South Carolina Gov. Henry […]
WMBF
Extra Point Preview: North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach’s football team may be young, but first-year head coach Greg Hill said the team shows up to practice every day ready to do whatever is asked of them.“We had a lot of seniors last year and we’ve got a young team now and more freshman and sophomores gotta step up now and play their part,” said senior running back Daqaun Durham.
Man, 68, rescued after boat capsized in South Carolina
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued a 68-year-old man after his boat capsized off the coast of Pawleys Island. Stacy Hicks was rescued by U.S. Coast Guard crews in Georgetown after his vessel capsized nine miles off Pawleys Island on Thursday. The rescue came after a good Samaritan contacted a Station […]
foxwilmington.com
Group of Women Finds Mold in South Carolina Hotel Room During Girls Trip
A group of women discovered mold in their South Carolina hotel room during their girls’ trip. When they opened the door to their hotel room at Sea Mist Oceanfront Resort in Myrtle Beach, there appeared to be mold everywhere in the room. The women were shocked because they researched the resort before booking the $350-per-night room. The resort says it extended its sincerest apology to the guest and provided an upgrade to a newly renovated jacuzzi suite.
