Joyce Manor have been very kind to NYC this past year. They chose Central Park as one of the very few locations that they played their self-titled debut LP in full for its 10th anniversary last September, then opened for The Story So Far at Terminal 5 in April, and then they returned for a headlining show at Brooklyn Steel on Friday (8/12) as part of their tour supporting this year's 40 oz. to Fresno. And every time they come, the venues are full of diehard fans and the crowds go off. They're a band who always leaves you wanting more, and we just can't seem to get enough of them.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO