New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
fox8live.com
Barricaded Orleans Parish inmates plead for food and help, as sheriff refuses to discuss jail standoff with Fox 8
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A three-day protest inside the Orleans Justice Center has reportedly come to an end, according to other news outlets. Sheriff Susan Hutson and her staff, meanwhile, continued to ignore questions about the standoff from Fox 8. A group of inmates barricaded inside the jail pleaded for...
NOLA.com
Mother of 3 shot dead in Central City this week struggled with mental illness, ex-husband says
Zoe Berger Hall, a former nurse and mother of three, had begun to recover her footing amid a struggle with alcoholism and mental illness, starting her own odd-jobs business with her boyfriend and making a steady income, according to her ex–husband, Rhett Hall. When she was shot dead at...
wbrz.com
Standoff at New Orleans-area jail over after inmates set off sprinkler system, flooded pod
NEW ORLEANS - Inmates in a high-security pod in the Orleans Parish Justice Center barricaded themselves in and blocked out jail staff Friday night, giving them a letter with a list of demands. The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office told WWL-TV the inmates in the pod are all either violent offenders...
Baby ingests fentanyl in St. Louis County, two charged
A man and a woman face criminal charges after a baby in their care ingested fentanyl earlier this week in St. Louis County.
pelicanpostonline.com
Mandatory life sentence for Gonzales man pleading guilty of 1st Degree Rape of juvenile
On August 10, 2022, Sean Czwakiel of 10170 Lake Park Ave Gonzales, LA, age 34, pled guilty to First Degree Rape. Czwakiel was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Leila Braswell, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets. On April 3, 2019, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives...
Louisiana man pleads guilty to raping 12-year-old relative
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A Gonzales man is spending the rest of his life behind bars after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 12-year-old female. That female was a relative of Sean Czwakiel, 34, of Gonzales. Czwakiel was found guilty of First Degree Rape and will never have the opportunity to seek parole or probation. […]
THE INVESTIGATORS: Lawmaker calls on governor to make leadership change within DCFS
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - State Representative Jason Hughes, D-New Orleans, said enough is enough. He believes it is time for new leadership at the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). In a tweet responding to a WAFB report uncovering the delay of a potentially life-saving technology upgrade, the...
Louisiana Man Arrested for DWI and Vehicular Negligent Injury After a Child was Injured in a Boat Incident
Louisiana Man Arrested for DWI and Vehicular Negligent Injury After a Child was Injured in a Boat Incident. On August 12, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries LADWF confirmed that on August 11 in Lafourche Parish, enforcement agents arrested a Cutoff, Louisiana man for alleged boating infractions. Carl...
Louisiana man indicted for allegedly raping child under the age of 13 years old
According to reports, a Washington Parish Grand Jury indicted 53-year-old Shannon Brady Polkey on 2 counts of first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 13, 1 count of sexual battery of a victim under 13, and 1 count of failure to register as a sex offender.
A Mother’s Grief: Women who lost sons to gun violence in Louisiana speak out
Shevelle Fontenette, LaRicha Roussell-Alfred and Gloria Brown share a pain and a void that's difficult for most to comprehend. All of their sons were murdered in New Orleans. Now, all they have left is the memories of who their children were.
Bystander Says Officer Totally Ignored a Passed-Out Woman Being Raped
“There’s a man having sex with a woman on the street corner in the open. She is totally passed out,” began a 911 call in New Orleans. Then, the caller added, “Two police officers just drove by. I know they saw them, and they did not stop, but somebody needs to respond to that. She is being raped.”
wbrz.com
Family member arrested in 15-year-old's overdose death; teen was given fentanyl disguised as prescription pills
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - The family member who gave a 15-year-old fentanyl pills disguised as prescription painkillers is facing charges in the teen's overdose death. The dealer who sold the counterfeit pills was also arrested. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said the juvenile was found at a home in...
NOLA.com
Sentenced to life for killing his ex-wife in Slidell, Panos Tsolainos paroled after 24 years
When Panos Tsolainos was convicted of murder in 1999 for running over his ex-wife in the driveway of their Slidell home, the then-52-year-old was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. That verdict and sentence in the high-profile slaying — prosecutors said Pano Tsolainos ran over his...
NOLA.com
'It feels like a burden's left me,' victim's mother says after 2nd guilty verdict in Gretna murder
A Jefferson Parish jury deliberated more than seven hours Wednesday before convicting a second defendant of murder in a 2016 Gretna shooting that claimed the life of a Marrero man. Steven "Bubba" Tate, 25, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Ethan Allen. Tate was acquitted...
wgno.com
Fatal double shooting Sunday leaves woman dead, man and dog wounded
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman is dead and a man hospitalized after a double shooting in the Tulane-Gravier neighborhood Sunday afternoon. According to the New Orleans Police Department, a dog reportedly was also wounded in the incident. The NOPD says, just after 4:50, officers responded to the intersection...
WWL-TV
'Poisonings, not overdoses' | Coroners say fentanyl crisis is getting worse
NEW ORLEANS — A local coroner agrees with higher penalties for people who sell counterfeit pills. “The people that are selling these drugs should know they're selling fentanyl, because what they're buying is so cheap,” said Jefferson Parish coroner Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich. Two more families are mourning the...
City officials say officer accused of ignoring French Quarter rape is not with New Orleans Police
New details have been released after a woman said she was ignored by New Orleans Police Department officers after witnessing an unconscious woman being raped in the French Quarter.
fox8live.com
4 accused in Frickey carjacking, dragging death seeking lower bonds
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Friday, attorneys for four teens accused of carjacking and dragging Linda Frickey to death in Mid City will seek lower bonds for their clients. Friday’s hearing will determine if $1 million bonds for John Honore, Briniyah Baker, Lenyra Theophile, and Mar’qel Curtis will be reduced. The four pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges in May and are set to be tried as adults, facing mandatory life sentences if convicted.
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Accessory After the Fact to Murder, Faces Up to 15 Years
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Accessory After the Fact to Murder, Faces Up to 15 Years. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, Briyan Love, an Orleans Parish, Louisiana resident, pled guilty as charged to a violation of Accessory After the Fact to Murder.
tigerdroppings.com
Apparently there is some sort of prisoner riot at the Orleans Parish Prison
Apparently there is some sort of prisoner riot at the Orleans Parish Prison. Anybody have any scoop?. Apparently there is some sort of prisoner riot at the Orleans Parish Prison. Anybody have any scoop?. Paging SuperTaint. New Orleans Saints Fan. Neuro ICU - Tulane Med Center. Member since Feb 2010.
