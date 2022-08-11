Read full article on original website
Why do 81% of tech employers still require job candidates to have college degrees?
College degrees may not be necessary for many technology jobs -- and they probably aren't a suitable indicator of future performance. But many companies still insist on employees having degrees nonetheless. Lately, questions have been raised about the usefulness of college degree requirements. Many talented people have developed specialized skills...
8 Remote Jobs That Pay $100K
Working remotely has many benefits. It can permit a better work-life balance, allow you save on the expenses of commuting and professional clothing, and might even help you be more productive. It...
9 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $30 Per Hour
The pandemic might have been the biggest impetus for people taking to remote work in droves, but many people have since realized the numerous benefits of this kind of work. A shorter commute, less...
‘The Industry Is Taking Everything to the Cloud’: MCCC to Launch Cloud Computing Programs This Fall
Image via Montgomery County Community College. Montgomery County Community College will unveil new programming this fall that will help Computer Science students land the next wave of internet-based, information technology jobs.
Should internships count toward work experience?
Burning questions of our time. When it comes to hiring and promotions, experience is key. Many young professionals work hard to pursue internships, campus jobs, and other gigs to develop and hone their skill sets, but there are still a lot of HR reps who believe that internships and the like “don’t count” because they aren’t full-time employment.
Two-Thirds Of American Teachers Report Feeling Burned Out
Compared to last year, everyone’s feeling less stressed about the new school year this fall – but parents are a lot more confident than teachers, new research suggests. That’s according to a recent survey of 2,000 Americans, 1,000 of whom work as K-12 teachers and 1,000 who are parents to school-age children, which found 44 percent of teachers and 55 percent of parents reported feeling less anxious about the upcoming 2022-2023 school year than they did last year.
Quitting is literally paying off for most workers, study finds
The University of Michigan’s sentiment index has shown consumers are pretty downbeat, mainly due to inflation. Meanwhile, there are signs workers remain pretty upbeat, and keep quitting to find new jobs at near-record rates. The rate at which workers quit their jobs each month has remained higher over the...
6 people explain how they broke into tech from industries like nursing and teaching — and landed salaries over $100,000
Tech newcomers explain how they got into the field, how it affected their quality of life, and their advice for others looking to make the switch.
PwC says graduates no longer need at least 2:1 degree to work at firm
PwC has removed a requirement that new employees achieve a minimum of a 2:1 at university, acknowledging that talent and potential is “determined by more than academic grades”. The accounting company, a leading employer of UK graduates, said it was also removing the requirement from its internship and...
6 Ways To Make $200 in Just a Day
There are several avenues in which one can make $200 in the span of just one day. The following strategies allow almost anyone to harness their skill sets and put practicality to work. Here It Is: Our...
The Power Of Simplicity: Avoiding Workplace Complications
It’s not always easy. What does that mean, and why? We make most things in our lives difficult, and they don’t have to be. Life is simple, but we persist...
