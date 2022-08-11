ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

ZDNet

Why do 81% of tech employers still require job candidates to have college degrees?

College degrees may not be necessary for many technology jobs -- and they probably aren't a suitable indicator of future performance. But many companies still insist on employees having degrees nonetheless. Lately, questions have been raised about the usefulness of college degree requirements. Many talented people have developed specialized skills...
GOBankingRates

8 Remote Jobs That Pay $100K

Working remotely has many benefits. It can permit a better work-life balance, allow you save on the expenses of commuting and professional clothing, and might even help you be more productive. It...
morningbrew.com

Should internships count toward work experience?

Burning questions of our time. When it comes to hiring and promotions, experience is key. Many young professionals work hard to pursue internships, campus jobs, and other gigs to develop and hone their skill sets, but there are still a lot of HR reps who believe that internships and the like “don’t count” because they aren’t full-time employment.
rolling out

Two-Thirds Of American Teachers Report Feeling Burned Out

Compared to last year, everyone’s feeling less stressed about the new school year this fall – but parents are a lot more confident than teachers, new research suggests. That’s according to a recent survey of 2,000 Americans, 1,000 of whom work as K-12 teachers and 1,000 who are parents to school-age children, which found 44 percent of teachers and 55 percent of parents reported feeling less anxious about the upcoming 2022-2023 school year than they did last year.
ZDNet

Subscribe to StackSkills to get over 1,000 courses for only $69

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Whether you'd like to switch to a new career or move up more quickly in the one you have, there's no question that learning new skills is invaluable. However, few people would consider a new commute or high tuition fees, even if it means reinvesting in their futures. Fortunately, you don't have to.
marketplace.org

Quitting is literally paying off for most workers, study finds

The University of Michigan’s sentiment index has shown consumers are pretty downbeat, mainly due to inflation. Meanwhile, there are signs workers remain pretty upbeat, and keep quitting to find new jobs at near-record rates. The rate at which workers quit their jobs each month has remained higher over the...
US News and World Report

What Is the SilverSneakers Program?

SilverSneakers provides a variety of fitness classes aimed at accommodating the needs of people age 65 and older. Certified instructors can help guide you through workouts designed specifically for older people. SilverSneakers aims to help seniors properly exercise and stay healthy with benefits including:. SilverSneakers is an exercise program for...
