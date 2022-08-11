ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Juvenile killed in shooting at west Charlotte townhomes, police say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
CHARLOTTE — A homicide investigation into the deadly shooting of a juvenile is underway Thursday afternoon in west Charlotte, police said.

Shortly after 2 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 3100 block of Southwest Boulevard at the Birch Townhomes complex near West Charlotte High School where a person was allegedly shot.

When officers arrived, they found a male juvenile with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Atrium Main by MEDIC and was pronounced dead.

Officers say this is an active investigation.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 704-432-TIPS and speak with the Homicide Unit detective.

People can also contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or on their website to give information anonymously.

No further information has been released.

Return to this story for updates.

mzstrawberry creme
4d ago

There is no "talking out problems" when the first thing these young teens run to are weapons. It is really a sad world of times we are in right now and I don't forsee it getting much better. I am petrified what's it's going to be like for my future grandchildren!

