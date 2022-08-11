Juvenile killed in shooting at west Charlotte townhomes, police say

CHARLOTTE — A homicide investigation into the deadly shooting of a juvenile is underway Thursday afternoon in west Charlotte, police said.

Shortly after 2 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 3100 block of Southwest Boulevard at the Birch Townhomes complex near West Charlotte High School where a person was allegedly shot.

When officers arrived, they found a male juvenile with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Atrium Main by MEDIC and was pronounced dead.

Officers say this is an active investigation.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 704-432-TIPS and speak with the Homicide Unit detective.

People can also contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or on their website to give information anonymously.

No further information has been released.

