Florida woman arrested for shaving girl’s head, sticking metal bar in her mouth: deputies
A Florida woman was arrested Thursday after deputies said she was seen shaving a child relative's head, writing derogatory slurs on her face, and shoving a metal bar in the victim's mouth.
leesburg-news.com
Man to serve time in jail after altercation at Dunkin’ Donuts in Leesburg
A man will serve time in jail after an altercation earlier this year at Dunkin’ Donuts in Leesburg. Jeffrey Wayne Coker, 34, of Weirsdale, was found guilty this past week in Lake County Court and was ordered to serve 15 days in the Lake County Jail with credit for one day served. Fines and costs were also assessed at $1,323.
fox40jackson.com
Florida K-9 takes down suspected car thief during chase: ‘Get him off, please!’
A Florida K-9 caught an accused car thief in its jaws of justice last month during a foot chase that ended with the suspect begging deputies for help, according to bodycam video released Friday. K-9 Corporal Calvin Batts located the stolen vehicle in the area of Southeast 32nd Street and...
click orlando
Orlando police investigate shooting that hurt 1 near downtown
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is investigating after officers who followed the sound of gunfire near downtown Saturday evening located a man who had been shot. Patrol units reportedly found the man around 6:35 p.m. in the area of West South Street and Jernigan Avenue. The man...
villages-news.com
Subject ‘detained’ after standoff with SWAT team at home in The Villages
A subject was “detained” after a standoff Saturday morning at a home in The Villages. At the conclusion of the standoff at about 11:30 a.m., the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced that a “barricaded subject has been detained without incident. No additional information available at this time.”
70-year-old Central Florida woman killed in head-on collision, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly head-on crash in Volusia County. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on State Road 44 near Taganana Drive. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers said a Toyota Sienna was traveling eastbound on S.R. 44...
wogx.com
'Get him off, please!' Florida K-9 chomps down on accused car thief's backside during chase
OCALA, Fla. - A Florida K-9 took a bite out of crime, literally, in Marion County. New bodycam video shows it all started when a deputy spotted a stolen car in Ocala last month. It ended with the suspect begging for help. Investigators say K-9 Jax latched onto the rear...
WESH
Sanford police: Man shot, injured during dispute
SANFORD, Fla. — According to the Sanford Police Department, they responded to the scene of a shooting on Saturday. The shooting appears to be domestic, police say. A man was shot twice at a residence on the 200 block of Carina Circle. He sufferred non-life-threatening injuries and was transported...
Man involved in identity theft ring arrested after school bus crash, report says
A man who was arrested following a high-speed crash with a Palm Beach County school bus on Thursday told investigators he was part of an identity theft ring, according to an arrest report.
Man dies after crashing into trees in Volusia County, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 43-year-old man has died after a crash on U.S. Highway 1 Sunday. Troopers said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in Volusia County. According to a news release, the driver of the Mitsubishi Lancer was traveling south on U.S. Highway 1 on South Ridgewood Avenue north of Harbor Road.
I investigated the (apparently) haunted Floor and Decor on Colonial Drive
Conn's Home Plus where the "haunted" Floor and Decor once wasPhoto belongs to author. I have been terrible about following up on the things I want to do. A part of me wants to continue to travel the world like I did when I was younger, and the other just wants to stay home with Netflix. However, I did finally make an effort to get out and see all of the haunted places I've wanted to since I came to Orlando a year ago, and it was a potentially haunted Floor and Decor shop that got me in the car and out on the road, ready to do some sleuthing.
Citrus County Chronicle
Burglaries, thefts, vandalisms report Aug. 12
Here are the reported burglaries, thefts and vandalisms (criminal mischiefs) released Friday, Aug. 12, by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office:. Theft, 8:40 a.m. Aug. 10, off of Norvell Bryant Highway, Lecanto;. Vehicle burglary, 10:01 a.m. Aug. 10, off of Appian Street, Homosassa;. Theft, 1:55 p.m. Aug. 10, off of...
News4Jax.com
Motorcyclist dies in Putnam County crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon in a crash in Putnam County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV was traveling north on State Road 19 while the motorcyclist was traveling southbound. FHP said the SUV driver made a left turn to enter the parking lot of a restaurant and traveled into the path of the motorcyclist, resulting in the collision.
leesburg-news.com
Woman charged with stabbing man with scissors at gas station
A Leesburg woman was arrested after she reportedly stabbed a man in the face with scissors during an argument in a gas station parking lot. Jamya T. Gardner, 22, of 416 Goss Ave., was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and simple battery after the incident, which happened Friday morning at the Murphy USA station at 1801 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.
villages-news.com
SWAT team ends armed standoff at home in The Villages
The SWAT team from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office ended an armed standoff at a home Saturday morning in The Villages. The standoff began at about 10 a.m. with the sheriff’s office warning residents about an armed subject who had barricaded himself in at a home on Clearwater Run in the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores. Residents were ordered to remain in their homes. There were no evacuations.
WESH
Loved ones of man shot, killed in Orange County host vigil
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Family and friends of an Orange County man found shot to death earlier this week gathered together tonight to honor his life. The vigil was held at the intersection in Pine Hills where 23-year-old Dean Mitchell was shot. "A lot of times these things happen...
villages-news.com
Villager pleads with officials to get tougher on junk cars in driveways
A Villager is pleading with officials to get tougher on junk cars in driveways. The Village of De La Vista resident spoke out Friday morning before the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors. The Villager complained about a rusty car that is apparently inoperable in a driveway in his...
WCJB
Man driving stolen vehicle leads MCSO deputies on a chase
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -A man is facing charges for stealing a vehicle and running away from law enforcement with cocaine in his possession. Marion County Sheriff’s Office released video on Friday of the chase. Deputies say on July 31, they spotted Matthew Gebert, 29, driving a stolen vehicle in...
villages-news.com
99-year-old Villager’s home in foreclosure subject of deed compliance hearing
A 99-year-old Villager’s home which is in foreclosure was the subject of a deed compliance hearing Friday before the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center. The home at 1741 Oak Forest Drive is owned by the Robert Kimbrough Trust. Kimbrough, who will turn 100 on...
WESH
Vehicle becomes engulfed in flames in Volusia County, fire officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters were on the scene of a vehicle fire in Volusia County on Sunday afternoon. The fire happened on I-95 South near mile marker 232, and at the scene, the vehicle was consumed by thick clouds of black smoke along with flames. According to the...
