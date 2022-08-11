ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

leesburg-news.com

Man to serve time in jail after altercation at Dunkin’ Donuts in Leesburg

A man will serve time in jail after an altercation earlier this year at Dunkin’ Donuts in Leesburg. Jeffrey Wayne Coker, 34, of Weirsdale, was found guilty this past week in Lake County Court and was ordered to serve 15 days in the Lake County Jail with credit for one day served. Fines and costs were also assessed at $1,323.
LEESBURG, FL
click orlando

Orlando police investigate shooting that hurt 1 near downtown

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is investigating after officers who followed the sound of gunfire near downtown Saturday evening located a man who had been shot. Patrol units reportedly found the man around 6:35 p.m. in the area of West South Street and Jernigan Avenue. The man...
ORLANDO, FL
Leesburg, FL
WESH

Sanford police: Man shot, injured during dispute

SANFORD, Fla. — According to the Sanford Police Department, they responded to the scene of a shooting on Saturday. The shooting appears to be domestic, police say. A man was shot twice at a residence on the 200 block of Carina Circle. He sufferred non-life-threatening injuries and was transported...
SANFORD, FL
Lisa Jones
Evie M.

I investigated the (apparently) haunted Floor and Decor on Colonial Drive

Conn's Home Plus where the "haunted" Floor and Decor once wasPhoto belongs to author. I have been terrible about following up on the things I want to do. A part of me wants to continue to travel the world like I did when I was younger, and the other just wants to stay home with Netflix. However, I did finally make an effort to get out and see all of the haunted places I've wanted to since I came to Orlando a year ago, and it was a potentially haunted Floor and Decor shop that got me in the car and out on the road, ready to do some sleuthing.
ORLANDO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Burglaries, thefts, vandalisms report Aug. 12

Here are the reported burglaries, thefts and vandalisms (criminal mischiefs) released Friday, Aug. 12, by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office:. Theft, 8:40 a.m. Aug. 10, off of Norvell Bryant Highway, Lecanto;. Vehicle burglary, 10:01 a.m. Aug. 10, off of Appian Street, Homosassa;. Theft, 1:55 p.m. Aug. 10, off of...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Motorcyclist dies in Putnam County crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon in a crash in Putnam County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV was traveling north on State Road 19 while the motorcyclist was traveling southbound. FHP said the SUV driver made a left turn to enter the parking lot of a restaurant and traveled into the path of the motorcyclist, resulting in the collision.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Woman charged with stabbing man with scissors at gas station

A Leesburg woman was arrested after she reportedly stabbed a man in the face with scissors during an argument in a gas station parking lot. Jamya T. Gardner, 22, of 416 Goss Ave., was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and simple battery after the incident, which happened Friday morning at the Murphy USA station at 1801 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.
villages-news.com

SWAT team ends armed standoff at home in The Villages

The SWAT team from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office ended an armed standoff at a home Saturday morning in The Villages. The standoff began at about 10 a.m. with the sheriff’s office warning residents about an armed subject who had barricaded himself in at a home on Clearwater Run in the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores. Residents were ordered to remain in their homes. There were no evacuations.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WESH

Loved ones of man shot, killed in Orange County host vigil

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Family and friends of an Orange County man found shot to death earlier this week gathered together tonight to honor his life. The vigil was held at the intersection in Pine Hills where 23-year-old Dean Mitchell was shot. "A lot of times these things happen...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Man driving stolen vehicle leads MCSO deputies on a chase

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -A man is facing charges for stealing a vehicle and running away from law enforcement with cocaine in his possession. Marion County Sheriff’s Office released video on Friday of the chase. Deputies say on July 31, they spotted Matthew Gebert, 29, driving a stolen vehicle in...
MARION COUNTY, FL

