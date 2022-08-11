Banner flying over Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate reminds everyone that this is actually funny

From what I have seen actually the FBI raiding Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago seems to have helped Donald Trump not hurt him. His supporters are energized and now people I know who were on the fence are now on his side. No one believes the FBI should be able to just barge into a persons home especially with a sealed warrant they won’t let you see. I think the FBI messed up here; it didn’t go the way they thought it would. Looks like the last laugh is on the FBI
This country is going downhill with socialist leanings as shown in the article. Trump did not have to be president. He ran because he loves his country. He has so much money that he doesn't need the job. For liberals to slap him the face with a raid. Let me ask you something, how's those gas prices, interest rates, high rent prices, high home prices and inflation treating you under Biden? Trump was better on everybody's walet
People who support Biden aren’t prone to understanding Socialism .. aren’t prone to being particularly bright 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
