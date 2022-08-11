ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidsonville, MD

Bay Net

Anne Arundel Police Seeking Information About Attempted ATM Burglary

CROFTON, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Fire Department’s Fire & Explosives Investigation Unit is currently seeking information. Around midnight on August 11th, suspects were seen driving a black Jaguar XJ, who would later attempt to burglarize a drive-up ATM. The ATM was located at the Shore United...
CROFTON, MD
Harwood, MD
Virginia State
Anne Arundel County, MD
Davidsonville, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Maryland Crime & Safety
rockvillenights.com

Police called after assault at community center in Rockville

Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at a community center in the Montrose neighborhood late Friday night, August 12, 2022. The assault was reported at a facility in the 1600 block of Martha Terrace at 11:11 PM. The Rollins Congressional Club is on that block.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man charged in fatal boating hit-and-run on Magothy River in July

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Police arrested a man Friday in connection with afatal boating hit-and-run last month. Video above: Family devastated after fatal boating hit-and-run (July) Maryland Natural Resources Police said officers arrested Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, on negligent manslaughter by vessel and criminally...
PASADENA, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police are searching for hiker last seen at Gunpowder Falls State Park

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are searching for a missing hiker who was last seen at Gunpowder Falls State Park, according to authorities.Tyler Fitts, 24, was last seen at the park walking from Pot Rocks toward the parking lot around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said.Fitts is 5'10 and weighs 160 pounds. He was wearing blue/green swim trunks, no shirt, and dark blue Crocs at the time of his disappearance, according to authorities.Anyone who sees Fitts or knows of his whereabouts should call 410-887-5000
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Travis Moore
Bay Net

Annapolis Drug Dealer Sentenced For Drug Conspiracy Involving Fentanyl, Heroin, PCP, Cocaine

Defendant was on Supervised Release for a Previous Federal Drug Conviction. Chief U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar sentenced Khayr Basimibnbrown, a/k/a “Keith Brown,” and “Shitty,” age 42, of Annapolis, Maryland, yesterday to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, after Basimibnbrown pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, PCP, and cocaine.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Net

Man Stabbed Multiple Times In Great Mills; Assailant Still Not Located

GREAT MILLS, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that a man has been seriously injured as a result of a stabbing that took place. At approximately 10:39 p.m. on August 13, first responders were called to the scene in the 22000 block of Mojave Drive for reports that a man had been stabbed multiple times.
GREAT MILLS, MD
DC News Now

Accused cocaine dealer arrested in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said deputes arrested a man on 12 drug charges, including some related to the selling of cocaine. The sheriff’s office said the Frederick City Police Department helped it in the arrest of Marcus McRae, 22, of Frederick. Deputies said after an undercover investigation […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Essex girl

ESSEX, MD—Police in County are searching for a missing Essex girl. Greidy Hernandez-Portillo, 11, is 4’6” tall and weighs 50 pounds. She was last seen at 11 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, on Punjab Circle. Anyone with information on Greidy Hernandez-Portillo’s whereabouts is asked to dial 9-1-1...
ESSEX, MD
CBS Baltimore

9 people shot in Baltimore within several hours, 2 die from their injuries

BALTIMORE -- Nine people were shot and two of them died from their gunshot injuries between 7:50 p.m. Saturday and  2 a.m. Sunday, according to authorities.The smattering of shootings erupted in various parts of the city within the span of several hours.First, someone shot a 58-year-old man in the leg in the 2000 block of Cecil Avenue around 7:50 p.m. on Friday, police said.Officers working in East Baltimore found the man in the 1000 block of East 22nd Street, according to authorities.Then, around 11:30 p.m., officers on patrol in South Baltimore learned that there had been a shooting near the...
BALTIMORE, MD

