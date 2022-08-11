Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run boat collision that killed woman in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. - A suspect is charged after a hit-and-run boating collision that killed a woman on the Magothy River in Anne Arundel County, according to police. Maryland Natural Resources Police announced that on Friday they arrested Brownell Edds Jr, 48, in connection with the deadly July 3 incident.
Bay Net
Police Arrest Man With Marijuana, Cocaine, Mushrooms During Traffic Stop
SEVERN, Md. — On August 11, 2022, at approximately 3:05 p.m., an officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of Reece Road and Pioneer Drive in Severn when the officer observed suspected marijuana within the vehicle. The driver fled on foot into a wooded area. Other officers responded...
Bay Net
Anne Arundel Police Seeking Information About Attempted ATM Burglary
CROFTON, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Fire Department’s Fire & Explosives Investigation Unit is currently seeking information. Around midnight on August 11th, suspects were seen driving a black Jaguar XJ, who would later attempt to burglarize a drive-up ATM. The ATM was located at the Shore United...
One Dead, Five Hospitalized Within An Hour Following Pair Of Baltimore Shootings: Police
One person was killed, one is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and four others are being treated as police in Maryland investigate a pair of shootings in Baltimore that happened within an hour of each other. The morning began for officers of the Baltimore Police Department shortly after 1 a.m. on...
Man arrested in connection to July's deadly boating hit-and-run
Maryland Natural Resource Police have arrested a man in connection to July’s boating hit-and-run that killed one woman in Anne Arundel County.
rockvillenights.com
Police called after assault at community center in Rockville
Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at a community center in the Montrose neighborhood late Friday night, August 12, 2022. The assault was reported at a facility in the 1600 block of Martha Terrace at 11:11 PM. The Rollins Congressional Club is on that block.
Wbaltv.com
Man charged in fatal boating hit-and-run on Magothy River in July
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Police arrested a man Friday in connection with afatal boating hit-and-run last month. Video above: Family devastated after fatal boating hit-and-run (July) Maryland Natural Resources Police said officers arrested Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, on negligent manslaughter by vessel and criminally...
Baltimore County Police are searching for hiker last seen at Gunpowder Falls State Park
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are searching for a missing hiker who was last seen at Gunpowder Falls State Park, according to authorities.Tyler Fitts, 24, was last seen at the park walking from Pot Rocks toward the parking lot around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said.Fitts is 5'10 and weighs 160 pounds. He was wearing blue/green swim trunks, no shirt, and dark blue Crocs at the time of his disappearance, according to authorities.Anyone who sees Fitts or knows of his whereabouts should call 410-887-5000
fox40jackson.com
Two juveniles in custody for killing Maryland gas station employee, police say
Two juveniles, ages 15 and 12, are charged with killing a gas station employee in Maryland. Prince George’s County police were called to the scene around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday for a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived they found Isreal Akingbesote suffering from multiple stab wounds. The...
Police Find Greenbelt City Armed Carjacker Using Onboard Tracking System
GREENBELT CITY, MD – An 18-year-old armed carjacker miscalculated technology when he carjacked a victim...
Puppy Stolen At Gunpoint Found Dead In Prince George's County, Owner Says
The search for a French Bulldog puppy stolen at gunpoint in April has come to a tragic end after he was found dead in Prince George's County, officials say. Bruno was stolen at gunpoint when he and his handler were on a walk in the 5400 block of Kansas Avenue in Brightwood Park around 4:12 p.m., Wednesday, April 13, according to Metropolitan police.
Bay Net
Annapolis Drug Dealer Sentenced For Drug Conspiracy Involving Fentanyl, Heroin, PCP, Cocaine
Defendant was on Supervised Release for a Previous Federal Drug Conviction. Chief U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar sentenced Khayr Basimibnbrown, a/k/a “Keith Brown,” and “Shitty,” age 42, of Annapolis, Maryland, yesterday to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, after Basimibnbrown pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, PCP, and cocaine.
Bay Net
Two Arrested After Crack And Marijuana Are Found During Lusby Traffic Stop
LUSBY, Md. – On August 2, 2022, DFC N. Buckler conducted a traffic stop in the area of Laurel Way and Bay View Drive in Lusby. Contact was made with the occupants, Kevil Casswell Gregory, age 41, and Alexa Kirsten Freeman, age 27, both of Lusby, MD. Both Gregory...
WTOP
Maryland man charged in alleged fatal hit-and-run boat collision
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland police say a man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman last month after the boat she was in was struck by another vessel on a river. Maryland Natural Resources Police said Brownell Edds Jr. of Cape St. Claire was arrested...
Bay Net
Man Stabbed Multiple Times In Great Mills; Assailant Still Not Located
GREAT MILLS, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that a man has been seriously injured as a result of a stabbing that took place. At approximately 10:39 p.m. on August 13, first responders were called to the scene in the 22000 block of Mojave Drive for reports that a man had been stabbed multiple times.
foxbaltimore.com
Driver flees traffic stop for not wearing seatbelt; officers discover drugs, firearm
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A suspect was arrested in Carroll County after fleeing from a traffic stop. According to police, just before noon on Thursday, officers in Carroll County Drug were working enforcement near Doris Avenue and Denton Drive in Westminster when they observed a driver without a seatbelt driving a black Acura.
Accused cocaine dealer arrested in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said deputes arrested a man on 12 drug charges, including some related to the selling of cocaine. The sheriff’s office said the Frederick City Police Department helped it in the arrest of Marcus McRae, 22, of Frederick. Deputies said after an undercover investigation […]
Police investigating woman shot in Anne Arundel County
Police investigating woman shot in Anne Arundel County. A suspect is in custody but there is no more information at this time. The woman's injuries is non-life threatning
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Essex girl
ESSEX, MD—Police in County are searching for a missing Essex girl. Greidy Hernandez-Portillo, 11, is 4’6” tall and weighs 50 pounds. She was last seen at 11 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, on Punjab Circle. Anyone with information on Greidy Hernandez-Portillo’s whereabouts is asked to dial 9-1-1...
9 people shot in Baltimore within several hours, 2 die from their injuries
BALTIMORE -- Nine people were shot and two of them died from their gunshot injuries between 7:50 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday, according to authorities.The smattering of shootings erupted in various parts of the city within the span of several hours.First, someone shot a 58-year-old man in the leg in the 2000 block of Cecil Avenue around 7:50 p.m. on Friday, police said.Officers working in East Baltimore found the man in the 1000 block of East 22nd Street, according to authorities.Then, around 11:30 p.m., officers on patrol in South Baltimore learned that there had been a shooting near the...
