Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
news3lv.com
Woman shot while in back of rideshare near Charleson, Valley View
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An early morning ride share unexpectedly ended up at the hospital early Monday morning. Police say a man got out of an SUV near Charleston and Valley View and approached a woman in the back of a ride-share, where he shot into the car. They...
news3lv.com
Driver busted for going 97 mph in Las Vegas valley school zone
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A driver was stopped for allegedly driving 97 miles per hour in a school zone Friday, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The vehicle stop happened near Steve Schorr Elementary School, near St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda Road, LVMPD said in a post on Facebook.
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Driver in deadly Las Vegas Strip crash was accelerating at 78 mph
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman accused of DUI in a deadly crash on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday was accelerating at 78 miles per hour just before colliding with another car, according to an arrest report. Jamara Williams, 38, is facing several charges in connection with Thursday's collision...
news3lv.com
'Unfounded' reports of shooter cause airport panic, third false alarm in Vegas since May
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A loud noise near ticketing in Terminal 1 triggered mass panic and fears of an active shooter at Harry Reid International Airport in the early morning hours on Sunday in Las Vegas. According to police, a call came in for reports of a shooting at...
news3lv.com
2 dead after swift water rescue, searches stemming from Thursday night storm
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The most “restless” summer monsoon season in a decade became deadly late Thursday, spawning lightning and thunderstorms in parts of southern Nevada while a leaky ceiling forced table games to stop at one Las Vegas Strip casino. One person died about midnight despite...
news3lv.com
Road improvements in southwest Las Vegas valley a relief for drivers, businesses
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When employees with Short Line Express Market on Fort Apache checked their surveillance camera last month, they were greeted with a wall of water. Images of rain falling sideways, pounding into the parking lot, from just one of the summer storms to hit the valley during the 2022 monsoon season.
news3lv.com
Henderson Police and Fire help 100-year-old woman celebrate birthday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Henderson helped a resident celebrate a milestone birthday this week. Police officers and firefighters greeted Bonnie Scheffler as she marked turning 100 years old on Thursday. Bonnie is a resident of Revel Nevada, an independent living community. The Henderson Police Department shared...
news3lv.com
6-year-old Phoenix boy in AMBER Alert found safe in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 6-year-old Arizona boy at the center of an AMBER Alert was found safe in Las Vegas early Saturday morning, according to authorities. The Phoenix Police Department said Gerardo Barrera was located after local police got a call when the vehicle was last seen at a fast food restaurant. Both he and his uncle, Alfonso Romero Vargas, were found inside the restaurant.
news3lv.com
Two Las Vegas locals hit jackpots at Rampart Casino in Summerlin
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A couple of Las Vegas valley locals hit it big while visiting Rampart Casino on Friday. A spokesperson for the Summerlin resort said the first winner got a $55,472 jackpot while playing Dragon Cash in the morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Driver busted for...
news3lv.com
Public tours to resume at Nevada National Security Site
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tours will soon resume for the history of nuclear and atomic testing in Nevada. The Nevada National Security Site, or NNSS, says it will announce new tour dates on Monday, Aug. 29. Free monthly tours of the historical site are provided to the public, using...
news3lv.com
Car ownership costs surge in 2022, fueled by high gas prices
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — According to a new report by the American Automobile Association (AAA), the cost of owning and operating a vehicle in 2022 is up dramatically over last year. The AAA report considered numerous vehicle expenses, including monthly payments, insurance, maintenance and fuel. “How do I feel...
news3lv.com
After storm leads to 2 deaths, group works to help those in tunnels under Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The monsoonal weather has been relentless across Southern Nevada, activating many lifesaving water rescues and recoveries. One person was recovered from the channels Thursday night but later died at United Medical Center Southern Nevada (UMC), while a second body was discovered in a pile of debris.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas to host first-ever Nevada Infrastructure Summit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada will host its first-ever Infrastructure Forum next month in Las Vegas, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced on Friday. The summit will be a day-long forum focused on historic federal investments coming to the Silver State, according to the governor's office. It will be held at...
news3lv.com
Woman's death after medical episode at Lovers & Friends ruled accidental
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The death of a woman who suffered a medical episode at the Lovers & Friends music festival earlier this year has been ruled accidental. Jacqueline Torres Espinoza, 22, died from "cardiac dysrhythmia in the setting of combined psilocin and ethanol use," the Clark County Coroner's office said.
news3lv.com
Neighbor warns after suspecting coyotes for missing pets
Las Vegas — Ann Lippert is in her East Las Vegas backyard explaining what it was like to play back her home surveillance video and see her cat Betty, who she’d been searching for being attacked by a coyote last week. “The coyote was walking on that wall...
news3lv.com
Up to The Challenge: Dana Wagner's day at the chapel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Do you think Dana Wagner can perform a wedding?. He was Up to the Challenge. The beautiful people at Love Story wedding chapel at Las Vegas Boulevard and Garces in downtown Las Vegas. Arnold, Elvis, and Juli wanted to find out. So they challenged him...
news3lv.com
UNLV officially now a smoke-free campus
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On Monday, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) officially became a smoke-free and tobacco-free campus, joining approximately 2,000 other universities across the country that have already implemented this policy. Led by the UNLV School of Public Health in collaboration with the Southern Nevada Health...
news3lv.com
Several CCSD schools without A/C for first week of class, aging units partly to blame
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — At least four Clark County School District (CCSD) schools currently have broken air conditioning units in at least portions of the buildings. Multiple teachers and parents reached out to News 3 concerned about the situation during the Las Vegas summer heat. The average high during...
news3lv.com
Potted Potter celebrating 3 year anniversary
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — 800 shows in 3 years. Potted Potter is celebrating in a big way. Joining us now are co-stars of the show, Nicholas Charles and James Edwards.
news3lv.com
Entertainment happenings with Johnny Kats
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hellos and goodbyes...maybe. The Vegas Strip is a nonstop place of entertainment.
