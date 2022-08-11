ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Officials: Shooting reported at Las Vegas airport unfounded

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Reports circulated early Sunday morning that there had been a shooting at Harry Reid International Airport. It was reported around 4:34 a.m. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tells News 3 that the reports are unfounded. A loud noise in Terminal 1 startled citizens in the area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Driver busted for going 97 mph in Las Vegas valley school zone

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A driver was stopped for allegedly driving 97 miles per hour in a school zone Friday, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The vehicle stop happened near Steve Schorr Elementary School, near St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda Road, LVMPD said in a post on Facebook.
news3lv.com

School bus, CCSD police car involved in crash on Friday

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A school bus and Clark County School District patrol vehicle were reportedly involved in a crash on Friday. It was reported around 8:30 a.m. on the 215 south beltway near Ann Road. Investigators say there were no students on board, or injuries reported. NHP is...
news3lv.com

6-year-old Phoenix boy in AMBER Alert found safe in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 6-year-old Arizona boy at the center of an AMBER Alert was found safe in Las Vegas early Saturday morning, according to authorities. The Phoenix Police Department said Gerardo Barrera was located after local police got a call when the vehicle was last seen at a fast food restaurant. Both he and his uncle, Alfonso Romero Vargas, were found inside the restaurant.
news3lv.com

Neighbor warns after suspecting coyotes for missing pets

Las Vegas — Ann Lippert is in her East Las Vegas backyard explaining what it was like to play back her home surveillance video and see her cat Betty, who she’d been searching for being attacked by a coyote last week. “The coyote was walking on that wall...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Marshawn Lynch
news3lv.com

Woman's death after medical episode at Lovers & Friends ruled accidental

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The death of a woman who suffered a medical episode at the Lovers & Friends music festival earlier this year has been ruled accidental. Jacqueline Torres Espinoza, 22, died from "cardiac dysrhythmia in the setting of combined psilocin and ethanol use," the Clark County Coroner's office said.
news3lv.com

Henderson Police and Fire help 100-year-old woman celebrate birthday

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Henderson helped a resident celebrate a milestone birthday this week. Police officers and firefighters greeted Bonnie Scheffler as she marked turning 100 years old on Thursday. Bonnie is a resident of Revel Nevada, an independent living community. The Henderson Police Department shared...
news3lv.com

Two Las Vegas locals hit jackpots at Rampart Casino in Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A couple of Las Vegas valley locals hit it big while visiting Rampart Casino on Friday. A spokesperson for the Summerlin resort said the first winner got a $55,472 jackpot while playing Dragon Cash in the morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Driver busted for...
news3lv.com

Lucky California man hits $245K jackpot at Paris Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's a nice way to start the weekend. Miguel Tornel hit a Mega Jackpot of $245,678 playing Three Card Poker at Paris Las Vegas on Thursday night. Miguel, who is visiting from Chula Vista, Calif., with his wife, hit the jackpot with a Royal Flush. He said that before he started playing, he had a premonition that tonight would be his lucky night.
news3lv.com

Car ownership costs surge in 2022, fueled by high gas prices

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — According to a new report by the American Automobile Association (AAA), the cost of owning and operating a vehicle in 2022 is up dramatically over last year. The AAA report considered numerous vehicle expenses, including monthly payments, insurance, maintenance and fuel. “How do I feel...
news3lv.com

Public tours to resume at Nevada National Security Site

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tours will soon resume for the history of nuclear and atomic testing in Nevada. The Nevada National Security Site, or NNSS, says it will announce new tour dates on Monday, Aug. 29. Free monthly tours of the historical site are provided to the public, using...
news3lv.com

Aces beat Storm, finish regular season WNBA-best 26-10

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chelsea Gray had 33 points, seven rebounds and nine assists and Las Vegas wrapped up the best regular-season record in the WNBA, beating the Seattle Storm 109-100 in the regular-season finale Sunday. Kelsey Plum scored seven of her 23 points in the final minute. Her...
news3lv.com

Crossroads Kitchen serving up plant-based meals

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's plant-based dining. For most people, it's unappetizing, but at Crossroads Kitchen inside of Resorts World, they're changing the game. Joining us now with more is the Vice President of Operations, Brad Brown.
LAS VEGAS, NV

