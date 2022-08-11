Read full article on original website
'Unfounded' reports of shooter cause airport panic, third false alarm in Vegas since May
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A loud noise near ticketing in Terminal 1 triggered mass panic and fears of an active shooter at Harry Reid International Airport in the early morning hours on Sunday in Las Vegas. According to police, a call came in for reports of a shooting at...
Officials: Shooting reported at Las Vegas airport unfounded
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Reports circulated early Sunday morning that there had been a shooting at Harry Reid International Airport. It was reported around 4:34 a.m. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tells News 3 that the reports are unfounded. A loud noise in Terminal 1 startled citizens in the area.
Arrest report: Driver in deadly Las Vegas Strip crash was accelerating at 78 mph
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman accused of DUI in a deadly crash on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday was accelerating at 78 miles per hour just before colliding with another car, according to an arrest report. Jamara Williams, 38, is facing several charges in connection with Thursday's collision...
Woman shot while in back of rideshare near Charleson, Valley View
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An early morning ride share unexpectedly ended up at the hospital early Monday morning. Police say a man got out of an SUV near Charleston and Valley View and approached a woman in the back of a ride-share, where he shot into the car. They...
Driver busted for going 97 mph in Las Vegas valley school zone
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A driver was stopped for allegedly driving 97 miles per hour in a school zone Friday, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The vehicle stop happened near Steve Schorr Elementary School, near St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda Road, LVMPD said in a post on Facebook.
School bus, CCSD police car involved in crash on Friday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A school bus and Clark County School District patrol vehicle were reportedly involved in a crash on Friday. It was reported around 8:30 a.m. on the 215 south beltway near Ann Road. Investigators say there were no students on board, or injuries reported. NHP is...
6-year-old Phoenix boy in AMBER Alert found safe in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 6-year-old Arizona boy at the center of an AMBER Alert was found safe in Las Vegas early Saturday morning, according to authorities. The Phoenix Police Department said Gerardo Barrera was located after local police got a call when the vehicle was last seen at a fast food restaurant. Both he and his uncle, Alfonso Romero Vargas, were found inside the restaurant.
Neighbor warns after suspecting coyotes for missing pets
Las Vegas — Ann Lippert is in her East Las Vegas backyard explaining what it was like to play back her home surveillance video and see her cat Betty, who she’d been searching for being attacked by a coyote last week. “The coyote was walking on that wall...
Woman's death after medical episode at Lovers & Friends ruled accidental
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The death of a woman who suffered a medical episode at the Lovers & Friends music festival earlier this year has been ruled accidental. Jacqueline Torres Espinoza, 22, died from "cardiac dysrhythmia in the setting of combined psilocin and ethanol use," the Clark County Coroner's office said.
Henderson Police and Fire help 100-year-old woman celebrate birthday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Henderson helped a resident celebrate a milestone birthday this week. Police officers and firefighters greeted Bonnie Scheffler as she marked turning 100 years old on Thursday. Bonnie is a resident of Revel Nevada, an independent living community. The Henderson Police Department shared...
Two Las Vegas locals hit jackpots at Rampart Casino in Summerlin
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A couple of Las Vegas valley locals hit it big while visiting Rampart Casino on Friday. A spokesperson for the Summerlin resort said the first winner got a $55,472 jackpot while playing Dragon Cash in the morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Driver busted for...
Grand jury indicts Las Vegas high school student accused of trying to kill teacher
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A grand jury has returned an indictment against the Las Vegas high school student accused of sexually assaulting and trying to kill a teacher. Court records show that Jonathan Martinez Garcia was indicted Friday in Clark County District Court. An initial arraignment hearing is scheduled...
Lucky California man hits $245K jackpot at Paris Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's a nice way to start the weekend. Miguel Tornel hit a Mega Jackpot of $245,678 playing Three Card Poker at Paris Las Vegas on Thursday night. Miguel, who is visiting from Chula Vista, Calif., with his wife, hit the jackpot with a Royal Flush. He said that before he started playing, he had a premonition that tonight would be his lucky night.
Snoop Dogg helps Martha Stewart celebrate opening of new Las Vegas Strip restaurant
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The newest restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip opened with style and stars on Friday. The Bedford by Martha Stewart held its official grand opening at Paris Las Vegas. Stewart herself was on hand to host the festivities, and she was joined by her friends,...
Several CCSD schools without A/C for first week of class, aging units partly to blame
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — At least four Clark County School District (CCSD) schools currently have broken air conditioning units in at least portions of the buildings. Multiple teachers and parents reached out to News 3 concerned about the situation during the Las Vegas summer heat. The average high during...
Car ownership costs surge in 2022, fueled by high gas prices
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — According to a new report by the American Automobile Association (AAA), the cost of owning and operating a vehicle in 2022 is up dramatically over last year. The AAA report considered numerous vehicle expenses, including monthly payments, insurance, maintenance and fuel. “How do I feel...
Public tours to resume at Nevada National Security Site
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tours will soon resume for the history of nuclear and atomic testing in Nevada. The Nevada National Security Site, or NNSS, says it will announce new tour dates on Monday, Aug. 29. Free monthly tours of the historical site are provided to the public, using...
Aces beat Storm, finish regular season WNBA-best 26-10
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chelsea Gray had 33 points, seven rebounds and nine assists and Las Vegas wrapped up the best regular-season record in the WNBA, beating the Seattle Storm 109-100 in the regular-season finale Sunday. Kelsey Plum scored seven of her 23 points in the final minute. Her...
Potted Potter celebrating 3 year anniversary
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — 800 shows in 3 years. Potted Potter is celebrating in a big way. Joining us now are co-stars of the show, Nicholas Charles and James Edwards.
Crossroads Kitchen serving up plant-based meals
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's plant-based dining. For most people, it's unappetizing, but at Crossroads Kitchen inside of Resorts World, they're changing the game. Joining us now with more is the Vice President of Operations, Brad Brown.
