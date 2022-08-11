ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

California enacts school lunch socialism for the rich

Pretty much everybody agrees that schools, public or private, should provide “free” (no cost) lunches to students from low-income families. But should taxpayers really be on the hook to buy lunch for children with rich parents?. That’s the approach California is now taking. “With food prices, inflation,...
GreenMatters

Instead of Batteries or Chargers, These Watches Are Powered by the Sun

One of the latest and greatest trends in the vast realm of environmental fashion is, without a doubt, the solar-powered watch. Simultaneously helping you stay punctual and stylish, a wristwatch that runs off solar power completely negates the need for pollutive batteries or chargers. Relying on nothing other than energy from the sun, their batteries can retain life for up to several months, without needing any light to stay alive.
GreenMatters

Alaska Has Endured Over 500 Wildfires This Year Alone

Even though recent weeks have seen cool, damp weather, Alaska's 2022 wildfire season has been, without a doubt, one of the worst on record. Approximately 2,000 or so fighters from in and out of state were mobilized to extinguish the fires, and they're just now being sent home, thanks to recent rainfall. With almost 3 million acres of land scorched, though, this is considered to be Alaska's sixth-worst fire season of all time.
GreenMatters

The Best Sustainable Cribs — That Convert Into Beds!

When purchasing a crib for your baby to sleep in, not only is it important to buy one that is structurally safe for your little one, but most parents would probably like to find one that is also environmentally-safe — both for the sake of the child and the planet the child will be growing up on.
GreenMatters

Only a Small Percentage of Wildfires Start Naturally — But How?

Around 5,184 wildfires have so far ravaged 181,252 acres of land in California in 2022, estimates published by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection show. In 2021, there were more than 8,000 wildfires in California, burning through approximately 2,568,948 acres. But how do wildfires start naturally? Is it possible to prevent them from happening? Here's what you should know.
