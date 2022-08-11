Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
California enacts school lunch socialism for the rich
Pretty much everybody agrees that schools, public or private, should provide “free” (no cost) lunches to students from low-income families. But should taxpayers really be on the hook to buy lunch for children with rich parents?. That’s the approach California is now taking. “With food prices, inflation,...
I towed a caravan with an electric car and it was a DISASTER – you’re still better off with diesel
SCHOOL’S out. Sun’s in the sky. Time for an August long weekender in the caravan at the seaside. Just one problem, though. I’m test-driving an electric car at the moment. With a big SUV with 280 miles in the battery, I thought I had the perfect wagon...
CARS・
In California, Climate Change Is Increasing the Risk of "Megafloods," Which Could Displace Millions
California is no stranger to extreme weather events associated with a lack of sufficient rain, such as droughts and wildfires; however, a new study believes that in California, megafloods could be the newest natural disaster. And yes, this has to do with climate change — in fact, it has everything...
Nationwide Credit Unions Are Actually Better For the Environment Than Big Banks
Making sustainable changes to your lifestyle can seem like a daunting task, but with the right steps, it's easier than you would expect. For example, do you know that nationwide credit unions are actually more sustainable than big banks? Here's what you need to know about spending and saving your money in an environmentally-friendly way.
Instead of Batteries or Chargers, These Watches Are Powered by the Sun
One of the latest and greatest trends in the vast realm of environmental fashion is, without a doubt, the solar-powered watch. Simultaneously helping you stay punctual and stylish, a wristwatch that runs off solar power completely negates the need for pollutive batteries or chargers. Relying on nothing other than energy from the sun, their batteries can retain life for up to several months, without needing any light to stay alive.
Wildfire Firefighters Have a Tough Job — So Why Do They Make So Little Money?
Many would consider firefighting to be one of the toughest and most selfless professions out there — and with wildfires on the rise, thanks to climate change, they're in incredibly high demand these days. Jumping into a cloud of smoke, while attempting to extinguish the flames and rescue victims,...
Alaska Has Endured Over 500 Wildfires This Year Alone
Even though recent weeks have seen cool, damp weather, Alaska's 2022 wildfire season has been, without a doubt, one of the worst on record. Approximately 2,000 or so fighters from in and out of state were mobilized to extinguish the fires, and they're just now being sent home, thanks to recent rainfall. With almost 3 million acres of land scorched, though, this is considered to be Alaska's sixth-worst fire season of all time.
The Best Sustainable Cribs — That Convert Into Beds!
When purchasing a crib for your baby to sleep in, not only is it important to buy one that is structurally safe for your little one, but most parents would probably like to find one that is also environmentally-safe — both for the sake of the child and the planet the child will be growing up on.
The Current Heat Waves Are Global Warming in Action — When Will They End?
No matter what climate deniers say, those in the know have known for a while: Climate change is not only coming for us, but it’s already here. The current record-breaking heat waves are affecting many places on Earth, and they’re a direct result of global warming, according to a variety of experts.
New Yorkers living in a state – five of them – of emergency
(The Center Square) – Gun violence, an increasing problem, is one of five states of emergency most New Yorkers have been living under for months, and in some cases more than a year. Others statewide are for COVID-19, a health-care staffing shortage, and monkeypox. The fifth is local to...
Only a Small Percentage of Wildfires Start Naturally — But How?
Around 5,184 wildfires have so far ravaged 181,252 acres of land in California in 2022, estimates published by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection show. In 2021, there were more than 8,000 wildfires in California, burning through approximately 2,568,948 acres. But how do wildfires start naturally? Is it possible to prevent them from happening? Here's what you should know.
Pennsylvania Highlights Farming Resources
On Tuesday, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding hosted a panel discussion highlighting Pennsylvania’s resources for farmers looking to pass the torch to a new generation and for young people seeking to enter the field.
