Virginia-based Conservation Company to Construct First Commercial Pyrolysis Facility in the Commonwealth

emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Agriculturalists discuss Virginia’s farming future at annual Farm Bureau expo
WYTHEVILLE—Over 200 young farmers and budding agriculturalists gathered to network and discuss agricultural issues at the 2022 Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers Summer Expo, held July 29-31 in Wytheville. The expo kicked off with a keynote speech from Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Joe Guthrie,...
WSET
'Parents are very outraged': Virginia Gov. Youngkin's new 9-member BOE to meet this week
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — There may be some big changes in store for Virginia school districts. As Virginia students return to school, Governor Glenn Youngkin is shaking up the state Board of Education. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin recently appointed five new members to the Board of Education. The new...
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 18,867 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 65,536 PCR tests processed over the past week.
Top 5 Most Haunted Places in Virginia and Their Locations
(vik173/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia was founded many years ago. Given its history of the horrific slave trade, civil war, and the aftermath of these events, it's no wonder the state has many haunted locations.
Audit: Virginia failed on earlier advice before I-95 gridlock
The Office of the Inspector General report was critical of how the state transportation, police and emergency management agencies performed during the severe snowstorm that began Jan. 3.
Highest Paying Jobs Without A Degree in Virginia
(Fractal Pictures/Adobe Stock Images) If you're looking to secure a high-paying job but don't have a college degree, you may want to take a closer look at this list of highest-paying jobs without a degree in Virginia. While pay is important for a certain standard of living, it's not everything!
Augusta Free Press
USDA awards $2.1M to address COVID-19 in rural Virginia communities
A USDA program will provide $2,124,300 in emergency rural health care funding to bolster federal support in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding will be provided to the Ledwith-Lewis Free Clinic in Tappahannock, Page Memorial Hospital in Luray, Tazewell Community Hospital in Tazewell, and Wellmont Health System in Big Stone Gap. This funding was awarded through the Community Facilities Emergency Rural Health Care program.
Inside Nova
Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention
Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the district was “working hard” to overcome a teacher shortage that’s left roughly 3% of classrooms unstaffed ahead of the fall semester.
Utility shut-offs in New Kent resume Monday
According to a tweet from the county, all utility accounts that are more than 75 days past due on bills will be terminated beginning Monday, Aug. 15. In order to re-establish utility service, the entire account balance plus all reconnection fees must be paid.
thecentersquare.com
Virginia distillery gets half of a million dollars in grants for expansion
(The Center Square) – A Virginia-based distillery that is relocating within Prince William County and expanding its operations will receive a half of a million dollars worth of grants from the state and county government for the project. MurLarkey Distilled Spirits is moving from its Bristow location to establish...
Augusta Free Press
Leading lawn and garden manufacturer selects Virginia for expansion
Oldcastle APG, the second largest manufacturer of lawn and garden products in North America, is renovating a vacant building in the city of Suffolk into one of the company’s most technologically advanced manufacturing operations. This will be the company’s second lawn and garden operation in the Virginia, alongside Mountain...
touropia.com
12 Best Cities in Virginia to Live and Visit
The first state to be settled in 1607, Virginia has a rich history, culture and heritage to delve into lots of spellbinding scenery. This makes it a fabulous place to live, visit and vacation with all its small towns and cities offering up something new, old and interesting to enjoy.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville Planning Commission shoots down Purdy Solar proposal
For the second week in a row, the Greensville County government has killed off a solar farm project before it could get off the ground. At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Greensville County Planning Commission voted 6-1 to deny the 2232 application for the Purdy Solar project, on the grounds that it does not fall in line with the county’s Comprehensive Plan. Kim Wiley was the only dissenting vote.
Inhabitat.com
Virginia will soon have the US’ largest offshore wind farm
Virginia is about the get the biggest wind farm in the U.S. The state has just agreed to let Dominion Energy build a 176-turbine wind farm 27 miles off Virginia Beach’s coast. By 2026, the project plans to be generating sufficient power to provide for the needs of up...
Award-winning craft distillery announces expansion in Virginia
Award-winning craft distillery MurLarkey Distilled Spirits will be relocating and expanding its operations within Prince William County.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Hurricane prep can minimize property damage, save lives
RICHMOND—When a hurricane is predicted to hit land near you, it’s wise to take precautionary measures—preparing for the expected as well as the unexpected. You may gather basic supplies like batteries, food and water, but you also should consider additional items, just in case. “Hurricanes usually don’t...
royalexaminer.com
The Pot calling the kettle black – Partisanship and Public Education: a move to isolate, defund, and weaken Warren County Public Schools from within?
This observer finds the Warren County School Board debate over continued membership in the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) disturbingly ironic and troubling in its timing. The latter as the county board of supervisors plods along six weeks into the new fiscal year without an approved public schools budget and cuts on the table that could lead to program and staffing cuts and additional losses, including a potential exodus of teachers facing contract cuts here to surrounding communities still looking to fill post-COVID teaching vacancies at already approved wage levels. And that public school budget debate here continues despite no increase in local funding being sought to support that FY-2023 WC Public Schools budget proposal.
wfxrtv.com
Inspector General: Virginia agencies mishandled I-95 snow incident
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new inspection report found the Commonwealth did not implement lessons learned during the Interstate 95 snow incident that occurred in January 2022. On Monday, Jan. 3, and Tuesday, Jan. 4, Virginia’s first major snowstorm caught drivers on I-95 off-guard and caused the roadway to freeze over.
WDBJ7.com
What Virginians need to know about this year’s one-time tax rebate
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This fall, taxpayers in Virginia may get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if they’re eligible for this year’s one-time tax rebate. The rebate is part of a bipartisan plan passed through the state budget in this year’s...
What does it take to get a teaching license in Virginia?
What does it take to get certified to teach in Virginia? News 3 Investigators looks into what it takes to get a Virginia teaching license.
