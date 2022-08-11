ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

NBC Washington

Motorcyclist Fatally Crashes During Charity Ride

A woman has died after crashing her motorcycle while on a charity ride in Virginia, authorities say. The motorcyclist was 56-year-old Brooke Shambeck, of Oakton, Virginia. The crash occurred in the Joplin Road area in Triangle at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Prince William County police said in a statement. Shambeck was riding with a group of cyclists when she lost control of her Harley-Davidson on a sharp curve in the road, traveled over double yellow lines and hit a tree, police said.
OAKTON, VA
WUSA9

Montgomery Co. officer hospitalized after assault

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated story about the Alexandria Police Department. Police say an officer has been hospitalized after responding to a call Sunday night. Montgomery County Police Department officers were called to the unit block of Indian Hills Drive for...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Driver Airlifted To Hospital After Losing Control, Striking Parked Cars: Frederick Police

One person was airlifted to a Maryland hospital after suffering “serious life-threatening injuries” during a multi-vehicle crash in Frederick County. Officers from the Frederick Police Department Patrol Division responded shortly before 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11 to the 200 block of Dill Avenue in Frederick City, where there was a reported multi-vehicle crash with injuries.
FREDERICK, MD
City
Frederick County, MD
CBS Baltimore

2 Maryland filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate.Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck collided with their car, which Delaware State Police said had become disabled in a lane on a stretch of Interstate 95 near Newark, The Baltimore Sun reported. The truck struck the car from behind — pushing it toward the shoulder — and then caught fire, pinning the men inside their vehicle, according to police. The truck driver wasn't injured.Andrew Geraci, a filmmaker and friend of the men, said that Whittier and Brubaker were returning Thursday to Maryland from a production in Philadelphia.Brubaker, of Halethorpe, was considered a pioneer in virtual production filming, and created the first large-scale LED wall in the Baltimore and Washington region, Geraci said. Whittier, of Havre de Grace, started and owned camera equipment companies in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Alexandria, Virginia, before selling his company recently, the newspaper reported.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

$20 million grant announced for new pedestrian, cyclist bridge over Potomac

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — This week two major federal grants were announced that will improve the D.C. region’s network of trails for bikers and pedestrians. The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority announced a $20 million grant from an infrastructure bill signed by the president last year that will used to help fund a new bridge across the Potomac just for bikers and pedestrians. The total cost is $88 million and the rest will be funded by state and local tax money.
POTOMAC, VA
CBS Baltimore

Md. man charged in alleged fatal hit-and-run boat collision

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman last month after the boat she was in was struck by another vessel on a river, authorities said.Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, was arrested Friday by Maryland Natural Resources Police and charged with negligent manslaughter by a vessel and criminal negligent manslaughter by a vessel, news outlets reported.Laura Slattery, 63, of Pasadena, and her husband were on a boat on the Magothy River on the evening of July 3, returning from watching fireworks. That's when police said another boat struck their vessel from behind and left without stopping.Slattery was critically injured and died a short time later. Her husband wasn't injured."Our investigators and the state's attorney's office worked meticulously and diligently to make this arrest," Natural Resources Police Superintendent Col. Adrian Baker said in a statement. It wasn't immediately known if Edds has an attorney.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
PASADENA, MD
WDEL 1150AM

UPDATE | Fiery crash kills two and closes I-95 for six hours

Delaware State Police are investigating a fiery collision Thursday night on I-95 near Churchmans Road that killed two Maryland men. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on August 11, 2022, when a large box truck slammed into the back of a car that had become disabled in one of the travel lanes.
HALETHORPE, MD
GW Hatchet

Pedestrian struck and killed by driver on Virginia Avenue identified

The Metropolitan Police Department identified the pedestrian who died after being struck by a driver on the 2100 block of Virginia Ave. earlier this month. Timothy Fingarson, a 66-year-old from Charles Town, West Virginia, was crossing Virginia Avenue from E Street near the south end of the Foggy Bottom Campus at about 4:10 p.m. Aug. 3 when an unidentified driver hit him, the Washington Post reported Thursday. MPD reported that Fingarson walked outside the crosswalk when the driver struck him, and Fingarson later died in hospital care.
CHARLES TOWN, WV
DC News Now

Accused cocaine dealer arrested in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said deputes arrested a man on 12 drug charges, including some related to the selling of cocaine. The sheriff’s office said the Frederick City Police Department helped it in the arrest of Marcus McRae, 22, of Frederick. Deputies said after an undercover investigation […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
loudounnow.com

Fridge Causes Lucketts House Fire, Displacing Four

A house fire Friday in Lucketts displaced a family of four and their two pets. Friday afternoon, the Loudoun County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a homeowner reporting a fire in the garage of their home on Spinks Ferry Road. Fire and rescue crews from Lucketts, Leesburg, Lovettsville, Hamilton, Ashburn, and Frederick County, MD responded along with numerous command officers.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
wfmd.com

The Stop The Violence Rally In Frederick Saw Poor Attendance

Sheriff Chuck Jenkins questioned why the County Executive and Mayor did not attend. Frederick, Md. (NS) – The Stop the Violence Rally in Frederick on Saturday, August 6 had a good message, but few were there to see it. That’s according to Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins who joined WFMD’s Morning News Express on Thursday.
FREDERICK, MD

