ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
counton2.com

Crash, fire in North Myrtle Beach damage rental home, five cars, 3 golf carts

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A car crash and fire early Sunday morning in North Myrtle Beach damaged a rental home, five cars and three golf carts, authorities said. It happened about 4:30 a.m. in the area of 1900 North Ocean Boulevard when fire from a burning vehicle that had crashed spread to the home and several other vehicles, according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolina#Garden City#Accident#Beach Umbrellas
wpde.com

Myrtle Beach restaurant staff saves patron from choking

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Curtis and Beth calamari are regulars at the Eggs Up Grill in Myrtle Beach. The elderly couple were enjoying their meals until the unthinkable happened. “She ordered the eggs benedict, took a slice of the muffin and the egg, and started to choke on...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

2 sent to hospital after structure fire in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews were on the scene of a residential structure fire in Myrtle Beach Sunday night. The fire happened on 2902 North Oak Street, according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. Fire officials said the blaze was under control and two patients were transported from...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt in a crash in the Conway area on Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened in the area of Highway 501 and Enoch Road at around 2:35 p.m. Details on the condition of the person hurt were not immediately...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Officials seek info after puppy found in South Carolina dumpster

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Environmental Enforcement officers are seeking information from the public after officials found a puppy inside of a dumpster Thursday. According to the Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department, officers responded to the 500 block of Willis Terrance Road after receiving a call about a dog in a dumpster. Once officers arrived […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina

If you happen to live in South Carolina or you love to spend your holidays in this beautiful state and you also happen to love seafood then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three great seafood restaurants in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and tourist and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, all of these places are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
CHARLESTON, SC
foxwilmington.com

Lightning strike causes Brunswick Plantation house fire

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) – For the second time in less than three weeks, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire caused by a lightning strike. Just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire in the Brunswick Plantation development. Officials say it was caused by a lightning strike, making it the second of its kind in recent weeks.
CALABASH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy