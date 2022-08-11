ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colusa County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

Logging truck crashes over edge of Highway 70 in Oroville

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — The Butte County Technical Rescue Team is at the scene of a logging truck over the edge on Highway 70 near the Pulga maintenance yard early Monday morning. CAL FIRE says two people are in the vehicle with minor and moderate injuries. Highway 70 is...
OROVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

Man arrested in Chico for impersonating a police officer

Redding, Calf. — Yesterday, Chico Police observed a Ford Crown Victoria with California Exempt license plates that did not match the vehicle near the 2000 Block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. The officer conducted a traffic stop and contacted and detained the driver, Lonnie Henderson. During the...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

UPDATE: Firefighters stop spread of fire in Bangor

BANGOR, Calif. — According to Cal Fire Butte County, firefighters have stopped forward progress on the fire in Bangor referred to as the 'Gold Fire'. The first unit on scene reports that the fire has a moderate rate of spread and has grown to approximately to 2-3 acres. One structure was threatened.
BANGOR, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Colusa County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Maxwell, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
County
Colusa County, CA
Colusa County, CA
Accidents
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento, CA
Accidents
krcrtv.com

Chico businesses say they feel safer after Comanche Creek cleanup

Chico, Calif.--- — It's been nearly a month since the Comanche Creek homeless encampment was cleared by the city of Chico. Hundreds of residents were forced into shelters or into other camps around the city. For local businesses in the area, the weeks since have brought peace of mind.
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Butte County supervisors approve nearly $12.8 million in county projects with COVID money

OROVILLE, Calif. — After spending millions of dollars in federal COVID relief in 2021, Butte County has decided how to spend the remainder allocated to it. It’s part of the $350 billion allocated to state, local and tribal governments in 2021 that ventured to help respond to and cover the costs inflicted by the pandemic. Half of allocated money was previously delivered, and the remainder is now making its way to municipalities.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Piloting#Traffic Accident
krcrtv.com

Enforcement plans for next Chico homeless encampment held up by plaintiff objection

CHICO, Calif. — The City of Chico says it's prepared to clear its next homeless encampment, but those plans seem to be held up in court. City Manager Mark Sorensen initially told KRCR that he would announce the next encampment to see enforcement by the end of this week. That announcement never came as he says plaintiffs of the Warren v. Chico lawsuit have objected to the next proposed location.
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Around 21,000 fish die in catastrophic failure, UC Davis says

DAVIS, Calif. — About 21,000 fish died of 'possible chlorine exposure' at the University of California, Davis. According to a statement issued by UC Davis, the university is investigating a “catastrophic failure” at the UC Davis Center for Aquatic Biology and Aquaculture research and care facility. “The...
DAVIS, CA
krcrtv.com

Long time Orland educator honored at new Butte College campus

ORLAND, Calif. — Glenn County honors a local after a lifetime of service in education. At the unveiling of Butte College’s Glenn County campus on Wednesday, a memorial bench was dedicated to late Orland educator Fred Perez. Perez was a teacher at Orland high school for nearly 30...
ORLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy