CHICO, Calif. — The City of Chico says it's prepared to clear its next homeless encampment, but those plans seem to be held up in court. City Manager Mark Sorensen initially told KRCR that he would announce the next encampment to see enforcement by the end of this week. That announcement never came as he says plaintiffs of the Warren v. Chico lawsuit have objected to the next proposed location.

CHICO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO