ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

Chico businesses say they feel safer after Comanche Creek cleanup

Chico, Calif.--- — It's been nearly a month since the Comanche Creek homeless encampment was cleared by the city of Chico. Hundreds of residents were forced into shelters or into other camps around the city. For local businesses in the area, the weeks since have brought peace of mind.
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Group worries over Newsom Water Supply Strategy's impact on local fish

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two leading cold-water conservation groups, the California Trout (CalTrout) and Trout Unlimited (TU), like the direction of Governor Gavin Newsom's water supply strategy but are concerned over the restoration needed to make dams in California useable. The strategy outlines the measures needed to transform water management...
CALIFORNIA STATE
krcrtv.com

Logging truck crashes over edge of Highway 70 in Oroville

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — The Butte County Technical Rescue Team is at the scene of a logging truck over the edge on Highway 70 near the Pulga maintenance yard early Monday morning. CAL FIRE says two people are in the vehicle with minor and moderate injuries. Highway 70 is...
OROVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sutter, CA
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Shasta, CA
County
Yuba County, CA
City
Redding, CA
Local
California Society
City
Oroville, CA
City
Colusa, CA
krcrtv.com

Butte County supervisors approve nearly $12.8 million in county projects with COVID money

OROVILLE, Calif. — After spending millions of dollars in federal COVID relief in 2021, Butte County has decided how to spend the remainder allocated to it. It’s part of the $350 billion allocated to state, local and tribal governments in 2021 that ventured to help respond to and cover the costs inflicted by the pandemic. Half of allocated money was previously delivered, and the remainder is now making its way to municipalities.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Enforcement plans for next Chico homeless encampment held up by plaintiff objection

CHICO, Calif. — The City of Chico says it's prepared to clear its next homeless encampment, but those plans seem to be held up in court. City Manager Mark Sorensen initially told KRCR that he would announce the next encampment to see enforcement by the end of this week. That announcement never came as he says plaintiffs of the Warren v. Chico lawsuit have objected to the next proposed location.
CHICO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Pg E Corporation#Charity#Pg E#The North State Food Bank#Gleaners Food Bank Inc#Trinity County Food Bank#Great Northern Services#Californians#Cafb Hunger Data
krcrtv.com

UPDATE: Firefighters stop spread of fire in Bangor

BANGOR, Calif. — According to Cal Fire Butte County, firefighters have stopped forward progress on the fire in Bangor referred to as the 'Gold Fire'. The first unit on scene reports that the fire has a moderate rate of spread and has grown to approximately to 2-3 acres. One structure was threatened.
BANGOR, CA
krcrtv.com

Long time Orland educator honored at new Butte College campus

ORLAND, Calif. — Glenn County honors a local after a lifetime of service in education. At the unveiling of Butte College’s Glenn County campus on Wednesday, a memorial bench was dedicated to late Orland educator Fred Perez. Perez was a teacher at Orland high school for nearly 30...
ORLAND, CA
krcrtv.com

14th annual 'Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show' coming to Chico in September

CHICO, Calif. — The 14th Annual Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show will be held at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18. The event is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $5 and kids 16 and under are free, according to the Feather River Lapidary and Mineral Society.
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Man arrested in Chico for impersonating a police officer

Redding, Calf. — Yesterday, Chico Police observed a Ford Crown Victoria with California Exempt license plates that did not match the vehicle near the 2000 Block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. The officer conducted a traffic stop and contacted and detained the driver, Lonnie Henderson. During the...
CHICO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
krcrtv.com

Around 21,000 fish die in catastrophic failure, UC Davis says

DAVIS, Calif. — About 21,000 fish died of 'possible chlorine exposure' at the University of California, Davis. According to a statement issued by UC Davis, the university is investigating a “catastrophic failure” at the UC Davis Center for Aquatic Biology and Aquaculture research and care facility. “The...
DAVIS, CA
krcrtv.com

Hero dog saves his family's lives during house fire in Maryland

FREDERICK, Md. (WJLA) — A family's dog is being hailed a hero after saving them from an almost-certain disaster. Officials in Maryland said a fire broke out at a home early Monday morning. First responders in Frederick County said the family's dog began barking, waking up everyone who was sleeping inside the house.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
krcrtv.com

Deputy in Oklahoma shot; scene still active

WASHINGTON (TND) — A deputy, as well as a civilian, were shot in Oklahoma on Friday, according to authorities. The Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police said a Grady County Sheriff's Office deputy was wounded near Bridge Creek around 11:30 a.m. EDT. The deputy is being transported via helicopter...
GRADY COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy