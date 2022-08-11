Read full article on original website
Chico businesses say they feel safer after Comanche Creek cleanup
Chico, Calif.--- — It's been nearly a month since the Comanche Creek homeless encampment was cleared by the city of Chico. Hundreds of residents were forced into shelters or into other camps around the city. For local businesses in the area, the weeks since have brought peace of mind.
"She believes in transparency," new Fire Victim Trust trustee sparks optimism for payments
PARADISE, Calif. — Years after destructive wildfires ignited by PG&E equipment burned Californians out of their homes, the Fire Victim Trust (FVT) has yet to make whole thousands of survivors. Those survivors, however, say new leadership could change that. Survivors, like Linda Barton, remain penniless from FVT, the trust...
Group worries over Newsom Water Supply Strategy's impact on local fish
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two leading cold-water conservation groups, the California Trout (CalTrout) and Trout Unlimited (TU), like the direction of Governor Gavin Newsom's water supply strategy but are concerned over the restoration needed to make dams in California useable. The strategy outlines the measures needed to transform water management...
Logging truck crashes over edge of Highway 70 in Oroville
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — The Butte County Technical Rescue Team is at the scene of a logging truck over the edge on Highway 70 near the Pulga maintenance yard early Monday morning. CAL FIRE says two people are in the vehicle with minor and moderate injuries. Highway 70 is...
Noticed smoke in the air? Here is what experts say you can expect the rest of the week
SHASTA CO, Calif. — — If you've peeked out your window today you might have noticed a layer of smoke in the air. Well, that layer of haze is from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire and because of that, there is an air quality smoke advisory for parts of the Northstate.
Butte County's now-largest mural ventures to keep Oroville's locomotive history on track
OROVILLE, Calif. — The City of Oroville invested thousands of dollars into new public artwork in 2021 in an effort to bring new patrons to its historic downtown. It’s yielded the county’s now-largest mural that ventures to keep the city’s rich locomotive past alive. Saturday, the...
Butte County supervisors approve nearly $12.8 million in county projects with COVID money
OROVILLE, Calif. — After spending millions of dollars in federal COVID relief in 2021, Butte County has decided how to spend the remainder allocated to it. It’s part of the $350 billion allocated to state, local and tribal governments in 2021 that ventured to help respond to and cover the costs inflicted by the pandemic. Half of allocated money was previously delivered, and the remainder is now making its way to municipalities.
Enforcement plans for next Chico homeless encampment held up by plaintiff objection
CHICO, Calif. — The City of Chico says it's prepared to clear its next homeless encampment, but those plans seem to be held up in court. City Manager Mark Sorensen initially told KRCR that he would announce the next encampment to see enforcement by the end of this week. That announcement never came as he says plaintiffs of the Warren v. Chico lawsuit have objected to the next proposed location.
UPDATE: Firefighters stop spread of fire in Bangor
BANGOR, Calif. — According to Cal Fire Butte County, firefighters have stopped forward progress on the fire in Bangor referred to as the 'Gold Fire'. The first unit on scene reports that the fire has a moderate rate of spread and has grown to approximately to 2-3 acres. One structure was threatened.
Long time Orland educator honored at new Butte College campus
ORLAND, Calif. — Glenn County honors a local after a lifetime of service in education. At the unveiling of Butte College’s Glenn County campus on Wednesday, a memorial bench was dedicated to late Orland educator Fred Perez. Perez was a teacher at Orland high school for nearly 30...
14th annual 'Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show' coming to Chico in September
CHICO, Calif. — The 14th Annual Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show will be held at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18. The event is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $5 and kids 16 and under are free, according to the Feather River Lapidary and Mineral Society.
Man arrested in Chico for impersonating a police officer
Redding, Calf. — Yesterday, Chico Police observed a Ford Crown Victoria with California Exempt license plates that did not match the vehicle near the 2000 Block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. The officer conducted a traffic stop and contacted and detained the driver, Lonnie Henderson. During the...
Around 21,000 fish die in catastrophic failure, UC Davis says
DAVIS, Calif. — About 21,000 fish died of 'possible chlorine exposure' at the University of California, Davis. According to a statement issued by UC Davis, the university is investigating a “catastrophic failure” at the UC Davis Center for Aquatic Biology and Aquaculture research and care facility. “The...
Hero dog saves his family's lives during house fire in Maryland
FREDERICK, Md. (WJLA) — A family's dog is being hailed a hero after saving them from an almost-certain disaster. Officials in Maryland said a fire broke out at a home early Monday morning. First responders in Frederick County said the family's dog began barking, waking up everyone who was sleeping inside the house.
Deputy in Oklahoma shot; scene still active
WASHINGTON (TND) — A deputy, as well as a civilian, were shot in Oklahoma on Friday, according to authorities. The Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police said a Grady County Sheriff's Office deputy was wounded near Bridge Creek around 11:30 a.m. EDT. The deputy is being transported via helicopter...
Over 30 human smuggling cases in Texas, NM thwarted within 5 days, Border Patrol says
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — El Paso, Texas, and surrounding areas like Sunland Park and Santa Teresa in New Mexico have seen an uptick in law enforcement pursuits involving alleged human smugglers. Pursuits have often ended in a crash where migrants are injured or property is damaged. Over 30...
